Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 18

The moon in productive Virgo is making some stimulating and energizing aspects in the morning, so early birds will most certainly catch the worm. But things get hazy by midday due to a lunar opposition to illusive and dreamy Neptune. A siesta might be in order.

Lover Venus joins forces with serious Saturn in the evening, putting your mind on commitment. Don’t waste this fine Saturday night with people who aren’t important to you!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Get your tasks out of the way early in the day, because your brain might need a break by the afternoon. Let your heart take the lead instead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you stopped worrying about what was normal, what kind of magic could you generate? Let your mind wander without any restrictions today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Taking care of business at home will make everything else in your life easier to manage. Don’t leave messes for tomorrow if you can clean them up today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t let a tense conversation sour your mood. Everything will be rosier if you accept that conflict is a healthy part of communication and learn to let things go.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Luxury is your birthright today, so give into the desire to indulge. There’s nothing wrong with being a little hedonistic once in a while.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A little bit of adventure might be just what you need to feel more like yourself today. Practice showing off your authenticity in every setting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Snoozing your alarm isn’t a waste of time if your dreams have something valuable to share with you. Tap into your subconscious wisdom today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Everyone needs a little support from their friends sometimes. Don’t be too proud to ask for help or too suspicious to share your visions with others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You know exactly what path you need to take for success, but that doesn’t mean you have to start the journey today. Let your fresh ideas simmer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The thing about adventure is that it doesn’t require a foolproof plan. How can you bring a little more spontaneity into your life today?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If something feels good to you, why are you resisting it? Dig deep into your desires today and figure out how you can give yourself what you’re craving.