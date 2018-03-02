We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 3-4, 2018.

It might be hard to keep the emoji hearts out of our eyes this weekend as the Moon moves into romantic and partnership oriented Libra on Saturday morning. With Libra being a sign that loves to flirt and socialize, this could be a good weekend for getting out to meet new people if we're single and looking for love. If we're already coupled up and want to schedule some quality time with our partner, the Libra Moon coupled with multiple planets in equally romantic Pisces will also help us out. Plus, with passionate Mars still in Sagittarius, we should be feeling outgoing and adventurous.

There's a few hiccups we may want to watch out for though, which includes the Moon squaring off with serious Saturn in Capricorn on Saturday afternoon and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn on Sunday afternoon. Since Capricorn is a sign that prides itself on sticking to facts and figures, Saturn and Pluto could dredge up some things about our love lives that we may have been avoiding and need to address head on. This also goes for the bounty of planets currently in Pisces. While Pisces can have us all crazy in love, some of us may have to be wary of falling for a fantasy as opposed to the real thing. Using our intuition coupled with Capricorn's realism could help us to avoid getting carried away.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could make a love match this weekend with someone that sweeps you off of your feet. While the mere act of falling in love feels good, make sure the feeling isn't blinding you to what's really in front of you. It's not to say that you have to be pessimistic or closed off. You just have to keep it real.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be caught between taking care of your responsibilities and wanting to get out and mingle this weekend. Though the solution may just be a matter of effective time management. On another note, it may be time to challenge old beliefs or perceptions about love. Release the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have your sights set on someone this weekend that may seem like the perfect match or dream lover for you. However, upon closer inspection, this person may not be able to offer you the substance and intimacy that you need right now. Don't get stuck on an ideal. Look elsewhere.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you're single and looking to meet someone, travel could bring you a love match or you could strike up a connection with someone from a different culture or background. If you're happily taken, you and your love may not see eye-to-eye, which could call for some compromise and communication.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love is heating up for you this weekend, which means you could end up meeting someone in a way that feels fated and meant to be. While it will be hard to deny the attraction between you, make sure you're not getting caught up in the fantasy of what could be. Be open but be discerning.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Romance is in the air this weekend, which could have you meeting someone with commitment or long-term potential. Still, it's best to take things slow so you can determine if you and this person share the same values. Learn to see a person as they are, not how you want them to be.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be feeling a little tender this weekend, which could have you craving some romantic affection and attention. Don't be shy about asking for what you need when it comes to your partner. If single, you're asked to turn inward for now and work on healing the wounds around your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could meet someone this weekend that feels like soulmate-material. Though before you go getting obsessed, you may want to double check if what you're feeling is really legit. On another note, if you've been hurt in the past, don't let the past deter you from opening your heart again.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel like more of a homebody this weekend, but if you can muster up the energy to get out and hang with a select friend or two, you may run the chance of making a love match. Don't force it though. Right now, your time is best spent clearing space for something down the line.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be focused on on work-related activities this weekend but it will be hard to deny that you're in need of some love too. If single, you could meet someone new by way of a sibling, friend, or a local haunt. To attract admirers, recognize that you're worthy and deserving of love as you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Travel or a change of scenery could bode well for your love life this weekend. Though it seems like you may be holding yourself back from love out of a fear that things won't work out the way you want. Let those fears go and trust that what's meant for you will find you. Have some faith.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your magnetism is impossible to deny this weekend, which should bring a flood of admirers of admirers to your doorstep. Enjoy the attention while you're in high demand but remember not everyone deserves a pass behind your velvet ropes. Try to slow down and take your time with someone new.