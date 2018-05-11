We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for May 12-13, 2018.

With the way the planets are duking it out for most of this weekend, we can only hope that all of the tension in the cosmos translates to some good ol’ sexual tension in the bedroom. Having the Moon in passionate and fiery Aries until Sunday afternoon means that we’ll be in the mood to turn up the heat when it comes to sex and romance.

However, with the impulsive Aries Moon battling out with multiple planets in serious Capricorn, including no-nonsense Saturn and feisty Mars itself, we might be feeling too cranky or too serious to get things cooking. The atmosphere will be ripe for conflict and arguments, especially with the Aries Moon teaming up with equally feisty Mercury and Uranus in Aries. We’ll need to look to lighthearted Venus in Gemini to bring some flirty fun into the mix. Luckily, the Aries Moon will be teaming up with Venus by late Saturday night which could create enough sparks for a love match or two.

Still, with Mars and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the mix, we may need to be wary of going after the dangerous, “bad boy/bad girl” types as we could end up getting more than we bargained for. Thankfully the Moon and analytical Mercury will be moving into practical and slow-moving Taurus come Sunday morning, which can help us to smooth things over and cool our jets. Since we’re still in the thick of Taurus season, we’re still reminded to go for quality connections (even if it’s for the short term) over instant gratification when it comes to love and romance.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be less focused on love this weekend and more focused on your goals, which means you might be caught between wanting romance for the long term and wanting someone for right now. Don’t shirk your values, but don’t force anything either. Enjoy the conversation for now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in your feelings this weekend as love, or your ideal of love, may not be unfolding the way you want. Don’t believe the hype. In fact, you may need to challenge an old way of looking at things or an old story you've been telling yourself. Start by knowing you are lovable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It’s possible that you could meet someone this weekend. But the question is, are you even open to it right now? Something from your past, whether it’s an ex-lover or a heartbreak, is getting in your way. Give yourself space to continue healing. Give yourself some love. You deserve it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be having some reservations about a relationship or the possibility of one. You may be thinking that you’re not yet ready for a relationship because you’re not yet where you want to be when it comes to your goals. Could you be loved as you are? The answer is "yes."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A love match could be waiting for you at a social event or a weekend outing with friends, as you’re encouraged to get out of the house and start opening up your social circle again. Though if someone you’re interested in doesn’t return the sentiment, don’t take it personally. It's not you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling a bit raw this weekend, especially if an ex or someone you’re seeing isn’t returning your affections the way that you want. It’s time to get off the emotional roller coaster, Virgo. The only person’s behavior you’re in control of is yours. Take a new direction in love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner may push each other’s buttons this weekend, which can result in an argument or hurtful words. Whatever’s been bubbling beneath the surface will need to be addressed. If single, give yourself permission to have fun with dating again. Lighten up a little.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have a lot of thoughts and opinions about love right now, but is it possible those thoughts and opinions are holding you back from having the kind of intimacy you crave? While it's important for you to be discerning in love, you may need to be mindful of putting up too many barriers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could have some flirty fun this weekend and possibly meet someone with long term potential, but there's also a chance that this romantic interaction could trigger your insecurities. If someone shows you who they are, believe them. Though don't expect the worst, either.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This weekend may be less about romance and more about self-care as the pressure you've been under lately has been intense. Still, when it does come to love, you may find yourself being a bit more demanding about getting as much as you give in return. Honor your truth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling anxious and distracted this weekend, which could interfere with the romantic vibes coming your way. Instead of focusing on love, you may just want to get out of the house and focus on having some fun. Laughter and a good time looks very sexy on you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your values are changing when it comes to love and romance, and that's a good thing. Though you're getting pickier about who you choose, don't close yourself off from meeting new people. If you've already got a bae, a discussion about money could come up. Work it out together.