We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for May 19-20, 2018.

There may be a lot of twists and turns this weekend when it comes to love that may put some the best soap operas to shame. That's because the Moon will be battling it out with power hungry Pluto, unpredictable Uranus, and aggressive Mars, while the Sun moves into spontaneous Gemini on Sunday night, putting us all in the mood for a break from the norm. If there's one thing that I can say about this weekend, it's that it won't be boring.

One of the bright spots for the weekend, includes love planet Venus moving into sensitive Cancer, which may have us in the mood to get cozy and cuddly with someone special. With the Moon and Venus in Cancer making nice with the Sun and Uranus in Taurus on Saturday afternoon, it could be a good time for bonding with a love interest (new or current) over a tasty meal.

By Saturday evening, the Moon enters romantic and playful Leo, putting us in the mood to get out and have a good time. Though with the Moon under siege by Uranus and Mars, things might not necessarily go according to plan. That's why it will be best to go with the flow and see what the night brings. With the Moon and Mars meeting up, it could be a steamy makeout session...or a lovers' spat. With unpredictable Uranus in the mix, it could go either way. A little makeup sex might help to smooth over any trouble though.

Come Sunday afternoon, the intensity doesn't seem to let up with the Leo Moon squaring off with Mercury in Taurus and Venus in Cancer squaring off with wounded Chiron in Aries. Translation? We may be feeling more sensitive and needy than usual. If you don't get what you want, keep it moving and don't take it personal.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign this weekend, and check out your May 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself craving variety and intimacy in love this weekend, which could have you sending mixed signals (or receiving them) if you're not careful. While you may want someone to cuddle with, your best bet is be specific about what you want while remaining open to options.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The start of the weekend is good for getting out and meeting someone new, especially if it's at a party or another social gathering. Ask a friend or sibling to set you up with someone they know. Towards the latter half of the weekend, things get a bit emo as you're pushed to let go of the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit reclusive at the start of the weekend, which may put a damper on the romance. It's best that you clear out the "emotional junk" you've been holding on to anyway. A birthday makeover could boost your mood and thereby help you to feel more attractive. Know your worth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're about to be the cosmic darling of the moment when it comes to love. If things haven't turned out the way you've wanted them to or you're ready to get back into the dating pool, your luck is about to increase. Just make sure you're clear on what you want. A social event could be fun.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a bit wistful about love this weekend, but recognize that whatever went down in the past was not meant to close you off to love but to help you find a healthier and more authentic version of it. Also, you might find you're more focused on your career than love now. That's OK.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Could love take an unexpected (yet pleasant) turn with a friend this weekend? It's a possibility. But you may want to pump the brakes and be clear on what the expectations are so there are no nasty surprises later. A friend may also want to play matchmaker for you. No harm in them trying.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself caught between wanting to stick to the familiar and wanting to branch out and try something new when it comes to your love life. If attached, you and your bae may decide to try something different in the bedroom while single Libras may need to let go of an ex.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might strike a love match with someone this weekend that's very different from your usual type. Though you might find yourself wondering what others may think of your newfound love interest. What they think doesn't matter. What matters is whether you're happy or not.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself looking for some love and affection this weekend and you just might find it with your magnetism increasing by the day. At the same time, you may be feeling the pressure to make a love match take off immediately. Don't sweat it. What is meant for you will find you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Romance continues to heat up for you this weekend, as the chances of meeting someone new increase. Though you may have to be willing to toss out your rule book in terms of who you want to meet and how. It seems love is about to blow your expectations out of the water. Embrace it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that you're more interested in having some romantic fun this weekend than taking anyone seriously. In fact, you may be feeling outright picky about your romantic options. As long as you're upfront about what you want, pickiness can be a good thing. Better is coming.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're looking to meet someone new, the first half of the weekend is your best time to do so. Hanging out with friends or letting off a little steam on the dance floor could attract admirers. By the second half of the weekend, you may be reminded of how important it is to be discerning in love.