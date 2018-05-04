We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your weekend love horoscope for May 5-6, 2018.

Although Venus is in playful and curious Gemini, it will be hard not to take matters of the heart seriously with multiple planets in committed Capricorn, the Sun in stable Taurus, and Jupiter (the planet of abundance) in all-or-nothing Scorpio. If looking for love, we may be more interested in long-term prospects than a casual affair. Those of us in relationships may be motivated to work on strengthening or repairing our intimate bonds or ending them if they no longer feel fulfilling or engaging, especially when the Moon in Capricorn squares off with freedom loving Uranus in Aries on Sunday morning. By late Sunday morning, the vibe takes on a lighter tone when the Moon shifts into friendly Aquarius. With the Moon and Venus being in air signs (Gemini and Aquarius), our approach to relationships gets flirty, chatty, and intellectual. A love connection could be one DM, swipe, or witty conversation away.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it does come to love, you may find that casual or short-term isn't your thing right now. And this weekend, you might find yourself thinking heavily about the long-term. You could meet someone either online or through a social gathering. Just don't forget to have fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you're looking to make a love match this weekend, sparks could fly with someone while traveling, at a workshop, or while on a spiritual excursion. Get crystal clear about what you want your love like to look like because there's a good chance that you'll get just what you're asking for.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling down on love but the cosmos doesn't want you to give up on love just yet. If things haven't been going well in the romance department, know that you can turn things around. You shouldn't have much trouble catching someone's attention anyway. Let go of the past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might like what's going down for you in the romance department this weekend. If single, you could meet someone with sticking power. If you've already got yourself a bae, the two of you might have some fun experimenting in the bedroom. Either way, expect things to get steamy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The first half of this weekend might be best spent on taking care of yourself and getting your biz in order. Save the second half or the weekend for hanging out with friends or attending a social event as it could lead to some flirty fun with an interesting person. Laughter will get you far.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got the goods this weekend and it seems that everyone wants a nibble. The key though is knowing that you've got the goods and owning it. Recognize that you're at your most attractive while having some fun and feeling confident in your skin. Go and have some adventure!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could make a love match with someone this weekend in a way that feels fated. Learn from your past experiences but don't let the past jade you when it comes to love. Getting out and about and having fun will help you to attract and meet new people, so will being open and receptive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You often don't have trouble reeling in admirers but your flirt game could have you racking up some extra points during the first half of this weekend. By the second half of the weekend you might find yourself in your feelings about love. Though don't buy into the narrative of being unlovable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you're looking to get back out and start dating again, it may help to tell your friends you're looking to meet someone. They may be all to eager to play matchmaker on your behalf. An online profile or two could also bring you a love connection. Be clear on what you want and they will show up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the mojo this weekend when it comes to love, make it nearly impossible for folks to resist you. Put those magnetic vibes to work by getting gussied up and going out and strutting your stuff. You just might meet someone worth keeping around for a bit. Know what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This weekend, a good chunk of your time may be best spent clearing out some of the emotional residue that you've been carrying as it's creating a barrier between you and true intimacy. Could you be open to the idea of being loved as you are and for who you are right now in this moment? Try.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your mind may not exactly be on love this weekend and that's OK. Though if you do find yourself thinking about romance and relationships, know you don't have to rush into anything if you're not ready. For now, just focus on doing more of the things that feel good to you. Love will come soon.