Your May Love Horoscope

April had its share of showers, but thankfully, May is bringing both flowers and fireworks in the love department — thanks to the passionate astrology of May 2025. The deep and sensual energy of Taurus season kicks things off, putting pleasure on everyone’s mind for the first few weeks of the month. But once Gemini season kicks in, lighthearted flirtations will have you fluttering from one date night to the next — and your love horoscope for May 2025 has the full scoop.

May kicks off with some of the dreamiest vibes of the season, as love planet Venus connects with glamorous Neptune in fiery Aries, casting a shimmering haze of magic over matters of romance during the whole first week of the month. Dive head-first into the fantasy of your choosing, because love is a choose-your-own-adventure endeavor right now. Venus blows a kiss to power-hungry Pluto a few days later, making love affairs feel especially torrid and spicy.

Chatty Mercury enters down-to-earth Taurus on May 10, encouraging a more grounded communication style in relationships. This stable energy will be helpful once the intense full moon in Scorpio peaks on May 12, as it forces all zodiac signs to face their deeply buried feelings in love. It’s time to open up about any emotional build-up impacting your partnerships. Don’t be afraid to take an out-of-character risk or embrace a change of heart during the days after the full moon either, as an annual Uranus cazimi on May 18 finds the sun linking up with this eccentric and wild-child planet, throwing everyone a few curveballs. Love is unpredictable, so go with the flow.

Gemini season begins on May 20, infusing romance with a bubblier and more social energy. But passions are burning bright this week too, as amorous Venus is dancing with lusty planet Mars in a gorgeous trine aspect, infusing relationships with a red-hot feeling of magic. Date nights, steamy new attractions, or deeper carnal connections are on the table now.

Serious planet Saturn enters fierce and feisty Aries on May 24, empowering all signs to discover a deeper sense of confidence when committing to the relationships that matter most. The following day, Mercury zooms into clever Gemini — its home-base sign — just in time for the communication-forward new moon that rises on May 26. Any heavy conversations that took place between you and your lovers earlier in the month can easily be smoothed over now, and lots of fun and flirty new connections can be forged.

Read on for your May 2025 love horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Taurus season brings out your sensual side, so book a lovers massage or otherwise spend more time tapping into pure physical pleasure in relationships. The first week of the month is especially dreamy, as amorous planet Venus aligns with fantasy-loving Neptune in your sign. It’s all heart eyes and rose-colored cuteness right now, so let yourself melt into the magic of romance. The mid-month full moon pushes you past your emotional barriers in intimacy. Being vulnerable with your lovers will deepen your connection, whether you’re dealing with a committed partnership or a hookup buddy. Disciplined planet Saturn hits your sign on May 24, kicking off a longer-term period of growth that’ll help you get clearer on what you want to commit to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) All eyes are on you for your birthday season, as your confidence is radiating and attracting all sorts of adoring glances. But you’ll really come out of your shell mid-month thanks to chatty Mercury entering your sign and bringing out your flirtatious side. Relationships fill with emotional intensity under the full moon on May 12, so approach love with honesty and vulnerability, even if you usually play your cards close to your chest. Getting out of your comfort zone will do wonders for your romantic life right now. The last third of the month feels lighter, and physical pleasure takes center stage. Lean into sensuality, whether solo or with a lover, as it’ll take your mind off other stressors.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You may not feel as social as usual during the first half of the month, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make some love connections. The first week of May is a fabulous time to attend group hangouts if you’re single, as you’ll have luck meeting someone new. If you’re in a relationship, doing something together in your community can bring you closer. Take it easy mid-month and go for a Netflix-and-chill vibe. Once Gemini season starts, you’ll be ready to embrace your flirtatiousness. The new moon on May 26 is full of magic and opportunities for meaningful communication, so set some romantic intentions and spark up some honest conversations with your significant other or crushes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) There’s high potential for a sweet meet-cute or some fun nights out with a current lover during the first half of the month, so say yes to social events and put yourself out there. One-on-one time with partners is great, but group hangs can bring you closer in a different way. The full moon on May 12 is bursting with passion, so dive headfirst into romance. You’ll feel extra sexy and seductive, and you can use your allure to bring more magic to your love life now. Once Gemini season starts, you might feel less into dating around and more into embracing romantic downtime, so do some flirtatious texting from home or invite someone over for a cuddle session.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Love is always going to be an adventure, and during the first half of May, the stars are pushing you to take a leap of faith as you embrace the romantic unknown. You may think you know exactly what you want from a partnership, but there are limitless possibilities of what love can look like. Open your mind to the potential for something you didn’t expect. Transformative energy is buzzing in your relationship zone, waiting to take you on a new journey. The second half of May is taking your new perspectives on love and putting them to good use. The new moon on May 26 brings you an opportunity to show off your confidence and embrace all sorts of sexy new experiences. Take the reins in your love life and chase what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) As this month kicks off, you’re looking for a connection that’s deep, real, and true — so don’t settle for anything surface level. Pour your heart and soul into the magic of romance, but just be careful of losing sight of boundaries. Knowing where you end and your lover begins is the key to having the type of spiritual bond you’re craving. The full moon on May 12 is the perfect time to put your emotions into words. Don’t be afraid to open up about your feelings. Honesty is the best policy in love. The new moon two weeks later brings you a beautiful confidence boost. The vulnerability you felt earlier in the month will be a little more comfortable now, and it’ll bring you closer to significant others and potential lovers alike.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Love is but a dream during the first half of May, thanks to your romantic ruler Venus connecting with ethereal Neptune in your relationship zone. You can manifest your fantasies now, and bonding with your partners on a spiritual level comes easily. Intellectual connections are flowing too, and discussing shared beliefs and philosophies on life could serve as ideal foreplay for even more flirtatious activities. Keep an open mind and heart, especially during the mid-month full moon. Mental connections continue to feel romantically inspiring once Gemini season begins, and this communication-forward energy sets the stage for some passionate discussions about commitment and relationships. Use the new moon on May 26 to manifest more adventure in your love life, and take a leap of faith on a feeling.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Spring flings could easily slide into more serious territory this month, as Taurus season is lighting up your commitment-oriented partnerships zone. Your energy is valuable, so use it on people who bring something to the table! Conversations about where you’d like to steer your romantic life could surface mid-month, so share what’s on your heart and approach any sensitive topics with groundedness. A full moon rises in your sign on May 12, holding up a mirror to your needs and reminding you to honor yourself as you navigate becoming emotionally entwined with others. The new moon two weeks later pulls you into even more self-reflection around relationships, allowing you to see your boundaries more clearly and enforce them as needed. Knowing what you want and don’t want from an intimate partnership will attract the right people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) What’s your romantic fantasy, Sag? The first half of May is the perfect time to indulge your imagination and try bringing your daydreams to life with a lover. Your sex and dating zone is being lit up with magic as the month begins, sprinkling some sultry fairy dust over your partnerships and making intimacy a more mystical experience. There will also be plenty of opportunities to talk about what you’re looking for in relationships — whether that’s a no-strings-attached vibe or something much more committed. Say what you need, because your partners are likely to be receptive. Gemini season brings even more relationship energy onto the table, and the new moon on May 26 is your chance to manifest love in a big way. Visualize what you hope to have or build toward in a current or future partnership, and start making moves.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) All Capricorns have a serious side, but right now, let yourself be playful and flirtatious. The stars are throwing you all sorts of sweet opportunities to connect with romance more lightheartedly, especially as you approach the mid-month full moon. Focus on having more fun with a partner, and if you’re single, put yourself out there and do some mingling. Unexpected meet-cutes or steamy romantic discoveries will light up your love life with excitement if you keep an open mind. Gemini season’s busy-bodied vibe has your schedule a little more packed during the last third of the month, but romantic passions are running just as deep as they were before. Make time for intimate connections with those who have your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) You’re independent by nature, but comfort and connection are important parts of any intimate relationship. As this month begins, you might want to try opening up about what you need to feel that. Initiating conversations about sex, dating, and romance during the first half of May will help to clarify what you want and bring you closer to your lovers, so don’t hold back on your feelings. These heart-to-hearts will pay off once Gemini season starts, as you’ll be ready to dive head-first into the joys of romance. There’s big potential for new relationships now, and if you’re already partnered up, you can turn over a passionate new leaf during the new moon on May 26. Get lost in the spring-fever energy of love right now.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) You’ve got plenty of feelings, dear fish, and this month is the perfect time to express them through your words and actions. The first week of May is filled with physical passion, inspiring you to connect with yourself or your lovers more sensually. Let your body do the talking and have some carnal fun. By the time the full moon approaches on May 12, you’ll be ready to welcome deeper intellectual connections in love, too. Talking openly about your emotions while remaining open to your lovers’ perspective will bring about the clarity you need. Gemini season reminds you of the importance of comfort in relationships, so you might crave a bit more vulnerability and emotional closeness. Invite someone over for some intimate downtime instead of a sexy night out and see how it feels.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.