There’s no faster way to a water sign’s heart than a date that feels special and personalized. Out of all the astrological elements — fire, air, earth, and water — water signs are the ones who truly love to dig deep when getting to know a partner, even if they only just met on Hinge.

Instead of making small talk at a coffee shop, Cancers, Scorpios, and Pisces are happiest when they get to see the real you. If a date has a built-in compatibility test, they’ll be into that, too.

Water signs are extremely loyal, which is why they take things seriously from the start. If they click with a partner over a niche interest or feel relaxed enough to show the hidden parts of their personality, they’ll take it as a good omen for the future. All they want is to feel loved, safe, and secure, so they’re keeping an eye out for green flags.

These signs are also intuitive, creative, nurturing, and emotional, which means they’re drawn to artsy events and moments where they can tap into juicy, meaningful conversation. This is true for first dates, where they’ll want to pick your brain, and dates with a long-term partner. There’s no such thing as a casual hangout when a water sign is involved.

To make sure they feel comfortable enough to open up, here are the five best date ideas for these members of the zodiac.

The Best Date Ideas For Water Signs

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

1. Go To A Bookstore Or Library

Nothing’s more romantic than walking around a bookstore, especially for a water sign. This is the perfect way to bond with a new partner because it offers a chance to talk about your interests, like the books that have pulled on your heartstrings or truly changed your life.

As an intuitive water sign, this date would allow you to get a read (ha!) on each other, while also secretly assessing if the relationship is compatible. If your date doesn’t understand your love for French philosophy, then it might not work.

While quiet and low-key, a trip to the bookstore will never be boring. You can hang out in the stacks, sneak a kiss or two, and talk for hours about favorite authors and genres. Before you go, give each other recommendations, then meet at a cafe a week later to discuss.

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

2. Get A Palm Reading

While other members of the zodiac might think this is weird or cringe, water signs will be so excited to visit a psychic for a palm or tarot reading. This is especially true for Pluto-ruled Scorpios, who are obsessed with all things esoteric, mysterious, and transformational.

Not only is it a unique date idea that you’ll remember forever, but a personalized reading can also reveal a lot. Imagine bonding over your reading and what it says about you as individuals, as well as your potential as a couple. It’ll definitely give you something to talk about.

Intuitive water signs are always trying to understand people on a deeper level, which is why they’re drawn to cards and crystals. If they can find a partner who supports their interests or feels the same way, they’ll fall in love.

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

3. See An Interesting Movie

As the most empathetic signs of the zodiac, people with water placements are naturally drawn to the arts. Any date that centers around creativity will be a big hit, like a trip to a museum, a pottery class, or a gallery opening, but you can always keep it simple and go see a movie.

This is the perfect idea for a second or third date after you’ve gotten a chance to talk and now want an excuse to get close. If that’s the case, choose a horror movie so you can squeeze each other’s hands during the scarier scenes.

For long-term couples, movies are the perfect go-to for Friday night dates. You can see new releases or look for an old theater that shows classics. Of course, sometimes the best and coziest option is to stay in and watch at home — and then see where the night leads. Choose a director and work your way through all their films.

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images

4. Picnic By The Water

This one may seem obvious, but water signs really do like to be by the water. They tend to seek out the serenity and the sounds, whether it’s a river, lake, or ocean. If you’re looking for something sweet to do on a Saturday, go to your nearest body of water and enjoy a picnic.

This date idea will be especially appealing to caring Cancers, who are ruled by the nurturing moon, and thus always on the lookout for ways to treat their loved ones well. They’ll have so much fun planning what to pack, and will likely use it as an excuse to make a beloved family recipe, so get ready to hear some stories. Food is definitely their love language.

If you’re just getting to know each other, this location will put the water sign in the relationship at ease, so they can truly be themselves. If you’ve been together for ages, picnics by the sea can become a cute little tradition.

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

5. Look At The Stars

Water signs are deep thinkers, which is why they appreciate laying out at night with the whole universe before them. It won’t be long before they wax poetic about life and the meaning of it all, and what could be more special than that?

This is the perfect date night idea for long-term couples who are looking for something romantic to do on the weekend. Drive to a dark overlook and sit on the hood of your car, or grab a tent and set up a campsite. Look for shooting stars, constellations like Orion, and planets like Mars, which will appear reddish in the night sky. Bonus points if you talk about astrology. (Their fave subject.)

If you’re a newer couple, stop in the park as you walk home from dinner and take a few minutes to look up. It’ll be so romantic and awe-inspiring, especially for dreamy, Neptun-ruled Pisces, who are always in the mood for a movie-worthy memory. Moments like this are a surefire way to get a first kiss, too.