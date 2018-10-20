We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for October 20-21, 2018.

Even though love planet Venus is still retrograde, it will be hard to ignore the romantic vibes this weekend with the Moon in dreamy and intimate Pisces. This will be especially true as the Pisces Moon meets up with Venus in passionate Scorpio and romantic Neptune in Pisces on Saturday. Then come Sunday, the Moon teams up with Mercury and Jupiter in Scorpio, making it hard for us to get the objects of our affections off our minds.

The caveat to all of this however, is that Pisces is an energy that doesn't always have the best track record when it comes to seeing people or situations in a realistic light. When it comes to love and relationships this weekend, we'll have to lean on practical Saturn in Capricorn for help, so we don't allow ourselves to get swept off of our feet by the wrong person.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Quitting you is hard to do. This might be the mantra for you this weekend when it comes to you and a current or former flame. Before you get lost in a fantasy with this person, you may need to get honest with yourself about whether you see a long-term future with them. Trust your intuition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you and your bae haven't been seeing eye-to-eye, this weekend could give you the opportunity to heal the rift between you and improve the bond you share. You might even find yourselves discussing the future. If single, an ex-could return to the picture. A heart-to-heart convo may be needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Is there such a thing as a perfect lover or the perfect relationship? No. But there is such a thing as the perfect lover or relationship for you. While it's good for you to have expectations or standards in love be mindful of reaching for an unobtainable ideal. Allow authenticity to guide you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your love could have a magical weekend, especially if there's travel or a weekend getaway scheduled. If you're planning to stay local, the two of you could benefit by hitting the town and doing something fun together. Single? You could be an intriguing stranger. Fling or flirt? You decide.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may find yourself deeply missing someone this weekend, Leo, which could prompt you to want to reach out and talk to them. Before you send that text or dial that number, you may want to use your powers of discernment to make sure it's a good idea. Don't let nostalgia blind you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could hear from someone that you've been waiting to hear from this weekend or you could end up meeting someone new online or through a friend. Your task is to trust your intuition when it comes to the romantic connections that you make. Have a bae? Time spent together could be healing.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you want to attract love, then your homework for the weekend is taking as good care of yourself as possible. This could include drawing boundaries, healing from old emotional wounds, honoring your worth, and being kinder to your body. Embody the change that you would like to see.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love could be the stuff that fairytales are made of this weekend, but you may want to bring some practical realism into the picture too. If you need to have a serious conversation with a lover, chances are that it could go well. Just don't try to gloss over the things that you see. Talk it out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

There's a chance that you could get what you want in love, Sagittarius. But you're not to need to make sure that you really want it. In other words, take off your rose-colored glasses and try to see a romantic interest for who they are. Make sure this person is in alignment with your standards.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could meet someone new through a social gathering this weekend or while hanging out with friends. At the same time, you're reminded not to be too pessimistic about love as what you want is on the way. Your job for right now is believing that the love you crave exists. Have faith.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Prepare for your ideals/expectations around love to change. And no, this doesn't mean settling for what you don't want. It means that you might end up meeting someone that's quite different from your usual type. But that can be a good thing for a rule breaker like you. Let go of convention.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could make a love connection with someone while traveling or studying this weekend. Though as hot and heavy as it could get, it may be best to pace yourself and get to know this person if you're interested in building something deeper with a person. Let them prove themselves.