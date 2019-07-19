Zappos is turning 20 this month. The retailer, known for its expansive shoe selection, will celebrate two decades of being one of the web's most fashionable footwear destinations in the best possible way. It's all about shoes, shoes, and more shoes. Zappos is dropping limited edition shoe collaborations with several of your favorite brands from now through December. It may be Zappo's anniversary but the company is generously gifting its customers with cool designs that are bound to be instant classics — and very likely instant sellouts — as soon as they drop.

The first release is a super limited edition Birkenstock sandal that arrives on July 19. How limited? Only 225 pairs will be made available for purchase. Anyone who gets their hands, er, feet, on a pair of these Birks will be getting a hotly coveted item. The Zappos x Birks are emerald green, which is no accident. The gemstone signifies a 20 anniversary and therefore makes perfect sense to launch this special shoe series. The Birkenstock is available exclusively via the Zappos site.

The green Birkenstock is one of seven shoe collabs on deck for the rest of 2019. Zappos is scheduled to release one pair per month, with the exception of July.

Courtesy of Zappos

The brand will drop a second exclusive shoe with sneaker brand ASICS later this month. It's literally like Christmas in July over at Zappos.

Here's how the rest of the Zappos shoe collaboration calendar shakes out. In August, there will be a TOMS shoe. The brand is known for its comfy slip-ons and its philanthropic programs that give back.

September will see a collab with Sam Edelman, which arrives just in time for back-to-school season and crisp fall weather.

Zappos will follow with a New Balance style in October. November finds the retailer teaming up with Brooks, while the collection wraps in December and during the holiday season with an UGG shoe. How utterly fitting.

Since shoes are the finishing touch to your OOTD, Zappos is giving its loyal shoppers some seriously cool choices. But all of the collab partners were chosen for an important reason. "Each was hand-selected because they embody one or more of our Zappos Core Values – Birkenstock, our first big birthday exclusive, was chosen because we both believe customers come first, always," Joe Grusman, General Manager of Ecommerce Marketing at Zappos, tells Bustle via email regarding the brand's decision to celebrate its birthday for an entire six months.

Courtesy of Zappos

The brand is also overhauling its website to look exactly like it during the '90s era of Zappos, when online shopping was in its infancy. The re-design will be live for one day only. Shoppers who don't miss the early days of dial-up connections or the semi-clunky interface will still be able to easily toggle between the "vintage" and "current" site while shopping.

You can keep up with the fun and fashionable six-month celebration via the dedicated Zappos' bday page.

In addition to the exclusive shoe collabs, Zappos has created celebratory shipping boxes, which you can creatively repurpose for storage rather than recycle. An anniversary sale "kicks" off on July 22, where customers can enjoy an additional 20% off sale items. As of Aug. 12, Zappos will offer a 110% price match guarantee on all sale items.

It will literally pay to shop at Zappos this year. Shoppers can get this shoe party started now.