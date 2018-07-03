With Fourth of July just a day away, it's time to start drafting the battle plan on which store sales to hit first. And as you're figuring out the war logistics of tactics, make sure you squeeze in Zara's 2018 Fourth of July sale in there, because it's going to be an epic one. Their shop windows and online campaign photos always make a person want to hand over their hard-earned cash at full-price, but seeing how massive their sales are, you can save yourself a lot of money by waiting. As Fran Fine used to teach us back in her nanny days, "never shop retail." Rookie mistake.

With the holiday upon us the wait is finally over, and you can have all those trendy and fashion-forward pieces you have been eyeing all season long. The Fourth of July sale falls into its bi-annual, clean-out seasonal sale, where all the old pieces are hauled out and deeply marked down, turning the whole store into a massive door-buster deal.

The sale is both online and in stores, and absolutely every category has been slashed. You can get everything from knitwear spring pieces at 50 percent off, to just last week's flirty dresses at 40 percent off, meaning you can haul a lot of pieces home all while staying well within your budget. To get you inspired on just what you could find, shop some of the picks below.

Zara Midi Dress With Gathered Detail $19.99 Zara You can channel your inner modern '80s woman with this gathered detail striped dress, which is now only 20 bucks. Before it was a cool $30, meaning you can play out the asymmetrical print for two-thirds of the price. Buy Now

Zara Shirt Dress $29.99 Zara The perfect summer dress for summer muggy days, this shirt dress has a slightly mid-century aesthetic with its tie front and side-skewed row of buttons. Pair it with a colorful bag to really make the mustard pop, and be smug in the fact that you got it for $20 less than it was originally, which was $49.90. Buy Now

Zara Top With Wraparound Belt $22.99 Zara Originally $45.90, this top is now 40 percent off and is a fun and busy piece to contrast against a pair of relaxed jeans. Complete with shoulder pads and an extra long wrap-around belt, it will be a statement top for the summer. Buy Now

Zara Floral Pajama Shirt $22.99 Zara If you're in the market for a new floral shirt, then this silky pajama one comes in the prettiest of saturated colors. The vibrant greens and marigold yellows really pop when paired against denim, and you can even tie it all together with a bold belt, like this red chord one. Originally $45.90, this blouse is now only $22.99. Buy Now

Zara Floral Print Jumpsuit $49.99 Zara Originally $69.90, this jumpsuit is now $20 off. A vintage inspired silhouette that features short sleeves with gathered side details, it's a sweet piece to wear during a lazy weekend. Pair it with statement earrings and strappy sandals that snake under the cropped hemline for a memorable outfit. Buy Now

Zara Check Pants $35.99 Zara Yes, it's super hot outside, so no, maybe you're not in the mood for a wool suit. But seeing how the pants are down to $35 from $70, this is the time to snap them up. That way you can already have a stylish wardrobe curated for the upcoming fall season. Buy Now

Zara Printed Stretch High Heel Ankle Boots $50 Zara You know how your hands get itchy the moment you see beautiful shoes with a lot of personality — but then your responsible side kicks in and asks if it's really worth the money? You don't have to feel guilty buying impractical shoes if they're on a deep discount, and these lip print sock booties just went down from $70. Treat yourself. Buy Now

With so many items being discounted from 50 to 60 percent off, you're going to have to move fast or else they will all sell out. Happy shopping!