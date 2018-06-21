Zara's Annual Summer Sale Has Dresses Under $20 & You Need To Shop It Now
Is it possible for someone to have saving money? Do some people hate sales? Probably not, and that's why the Zara Summer Spring Sale should basically be declared a holiday for those who's closets are already overflowing with fashion and also for those who just need to stock up on warmer weather staples. In fact, the Zara sale is for everyone, and you should totally get ready to shop dresses and beachwear under $20 and accessories under $10.
While you may think Black Friday and holiday shopping is where the real deals are, never underestimate the power of a good summer sale. After all, the number of one-off holidays during the season is high, and that usually results in a plethora of days where you can get deals. From July 4 sales to Memorial Day to Labor Day, these days may not have the sales reputation that Black Friday has, but it's undeniable that you can score some major sales on everything from fashion to beauty during summer. Let's not forget Old Navy's classic $1 flip flop sale which happens every summer. Clearly, they know how to give their customers a steal.
Now, it's Zara's turn. Their annual Spring Summer Sale has officially kicked off and with dresses under $20 and accessories under $10, there's no reason you should get your credit card out right now.
What are some of the best Zara Summer Spring Sale items that you should be adding to your cart? There's a lot to choose from.
Classic Checkered Print
Was $45.90, Now $25.99
While this dress may be be gingham, its checkered blue and white pattern still screams summer, and for under $30, it's way too great of a deal to miss.
Pastel Florals
Was $69.90, Now $45.99
Not only is this blouse super romantic and flowy, but it can be worn two different way. You can rock it with a v-neck or tied it for a more high-neck style.
Ruffle Dress
Was $19.90; Now $12.99
Looking for a great beach cover-up? One that can be worn to a dinner after you leave the beach? This is certainly it.
Little Black Dress
Was $49.90; Now $29.99
Looking for a sexy LBD? Zara definitely has it, and it's unbelievably under $30. You may as well get two, right?
Classic Crop
Was $19.90; Now $15.99
If you want to channel your inner 90s babe this summer, this ribbed crop top is probably the most 90s thing you can snag from the site.
Classic Jean Shorts
Was $35.90; Now $25.99
A great pair of denim shorts is a staple piece for summer, but these have a little bit of extra umph thanks to those pearl details and fringe bottoms.
Polka Dot Flats
Was $39.90; Now $29.99
Did you think you were limited to only clothes during the Zara sale? Nope! These super cute slides (and others) are part of the deals as well. You can get Zara from head to toe right now!
Floral Skort
Was $39.90; Now $25.99
Who says skorts are dead? This sweet floral skort isn't just cute, it's functional. That's kind of the beauty of a skort, right? Why did they even disappear in the first place? Someone start the petition to bring back skorts.
Straw Bag
Was $49.90; Now $35.99
Maybe you don't want to invest in a Cult Gaia bag, and that's fine because Zara has tons of straw bags on sale.
If you love Zara or can't resist a great sale, the brand's Spring Summer Sale may just be your new favorite summer holiday. From dresses to beachwear to shoes and accessories, there are tons of incredible pieces to choose from. Now, it's just time for you to get your credit card out and get to shopping.