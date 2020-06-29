Zara is chock-full of affordable fashion finds on the regular, but the brand’s seasonal sale takes that to new heights. With items ranging from old Fall favorites to new Summer looks, the Zara Summer sale has it all — and it’s all at steep discounts on their already reasonable prices. A dress for $30? Sweatshirt for $13? Bucket bag for $20? What's not to love?

From the eyelet dress you’re planning to live in all Summer long in to the trench coat that you’ve been coveting as a year-long wardrobe staple to the pair of Chelsea boots that will outfit you through all the transitional seasons, it's all there on super sale. And, with most items now retailing for under-$100 (if not well below that), it’s a sale that’s definitely worth checking out. ASAP.

Zara sales don’t come around often and, when they do, they don’t last long. So, it’s high time that you jumped on this discounted selection that will have you shopping for many favorites that you’ve had your eye on for a long time.

Start off with some favorites below and shop the rest of the Zara Summer sale on their website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Zara Openwork Embroidered Dress $70 $50 | Zara See on Zara An eyelet dress you'll be able to wear all Summer long.

Zara Textured Top $30 $18 | Zara See on Zara A pretty blush top for day or night.

Zara Ruffled Top $40 $26 | Zara See on Zara The ruffled top that pairs expertly with jeans and skirts aike.

Zara Low Heeled Ankle Boots with Trim at Heel $60 $36 | Zara See on Zara Chelsea boots that will quickly become a wardrobe staple through the Fall and Winter seasons.

Zara Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt $20 $13 | Zara See on Zara Amp up your sweatshirt game with a puff sleeve style.

Zara Water Repellent Trench Coat $130 $70 | Zara See on Zara There's nothing like a classic trench coat. It will be in heavy rotation once the weather cools.

Zara Embroidered Shirt $40 $26 | Zara See on Zara Jump on the Victorian trend with a bright white eyelet and lace-inset top.

Zara Pleated Dot Dress $50 $30 | Zara See on Zara The cocktail dress that looks just as good with sneakers as it does with heels.

Zara Pleated Skirt $50 $30 | Zara See on Zara A midi skirt that just needs a simple white T-shirt to take you through every dinner date you have this Summer.