Do you still talk to everyone you were friends with in high school? Probably not, right? Well, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise then to learn that Zayn Malik and the One Direction guys don't talk anymore, according to a recent interview the star did with British Vogue.

OK, so Malik's situation wasn't exactly like high school, per se, but he and the other 1D dudes — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne — had yet to even graduate when they first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2010. They all appeared to be pretty tight-knit in those early days, but people change a lot from their teens to their twenties. Combine that fact with the pressures of an increasing grueling tour schedule, and it's no wonder there were some falling-outs.

Malik explained to British Vogue,

"We went from theatres, to arenas, to stadiums - there was never any sort of bridge between. Just boom, boom, boom. I guess that kind of progression to any mind – but especially when you're 17, 18 - it kind of affects you a little bit. People take it different ways – especially when there are five different personalities. The relationships had broken apart."

When Malik decided to leave the group in 2015, he said that he'd always have "four friends for life" in his 1D bandmates. According to British Vogue, though, the 25-year-old star walked away without a single, lasting relationship. "Yeah," Malik admitted. "I have always been a bit like that, though – always a bit of an island. I don't like to confer with too many people."

OK, but it's been three years now since they parted ways. Does he at least check in with the other guys every now and then? "Nah," he revealed to the publication. "I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you. That's just the way it is. There's things that happen and things that were said after I left... Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected."

Malik didn't clarify who said what and when exactly, but this certainly isn't the first time he's addressed his strained relationships with the other 1D dudes. During an interview with Billboard back in 2016, the singer said that at first, he "had every intention of remaining friends with everybody."

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He then went on to reveal,

"[But] I guess certain phone numbers have changed and I haven’t received calls from a lot of people. I’ve reached out to a few of them and not got a reply. Certain people have pride issues, but it’s stuff you overcome in time."

Sadly, it doesn't appear as if he and his former bandmates have overcome their past issues with each other today. On the other hand, though, Malik's relationship with Gigi Hadid is as strong as ever. "Everything is great," he told British Vogue. "She's super-organized and I'm really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot."

Aww, that's sweet. Hey, if Hadid is so good at organizing, why not let her organize a 1D reunion? Just a thought.