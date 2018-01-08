Zendaya Skipped The 2018 Golden Globes & Fans Are Super Disappointed

If you were on social media this evening, you might've seen fans anxiously awaiting Zendaya's 2018 Golden Globes arrival, and sadly, it just did not happen tonight. It's not totally clear why Zendaya missed the big awards show, since fellow The Greatest Showman actors Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman are in attendance, but one thing's for sure: her fans are truly disappointed. At least that's what they're saying on Twitter.

Zendaya is no stranger to the awards show circuit, so it was almost guaranteed she'd be there celebrating the three nominations her new movie, The Greatest Showman, nabbed: one for Best Original Song, one for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (for Hugh Jackman), and one for Best Motion Picture. There's no question that she was absolutely stoked about it. On the day of the announcements, she serendipitously wore an all gold ensemble on the way to an interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. On Instagram, Zendaya posted photos of the outfit, which was styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach, along with a caption that read: "Today's accidental reference...Golden Globes✨" Pretty fortuitous styling, right?

Over on Twitter, fans are expressing their sadness about her missing the Golden Globes.

Even though she did not make it to the Golden Globes, fans have a lot of her recent show-stopping looks to appreciate until the next red carpet appearance.

At the premiere for The Greatest Showman, she wore a breathtakingly beautiful butterfly gown that was so iconic, it might go down as her best look ever.

Shortly before then, at the 2017 Fashion Awards, she stunned fans with a platinum blonde pixie cut to go with a stunning black velvet gown with horse head-shaped cut-outs, silver star embellishments, and Swarovski crystals.

In case it isn't already obvious, the girl knows how to slay. It's a shame we didn't get to see what she would've worn tonight!

Gorgeous looks aside, perhaps the reason why people are most bummed that she didn't make it to the Golden Globes is because of her killer performance in The Greatest Showman. If you have yet to see it, definitely stop what you're doing it add it to your to watch list. Zendaya plays the part of talented acrobat and trapeze artist, who is not only twirling and spinning in mid air, but singing (alongside Zac Efron) while doing it! No easy feat, not even for a former Disney star who has been singing and dancing her entire life. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Zendaya explained that she had to work out a lot in preparation for her role, building upper body strength so that her role wouldn't have to be played by stunt doubles (as much as possible), per director Michael Gracey's suggestion.

While the Oscar nominations have yet to be announced, there is a good chance The Greatest Showman will earn at least one nod. Here's to hoping Zendaya will make a red carpet appearance then!