While we're waist-deep in floral summer dresses and short shorts right now, some of us are already looking toward to fall and wondering what the dominating trends will be once sweater weather comes around. And if Marie Claire's September 2018 Zendaya cover is any hint, we might be going towards a new take on the '60s. Rather than taking cues from the hippie-dippie aesthetic of the decade, things might get a little more Mod.

Featuring a textured, undone beehive, cat eye eyeliner, and a fuzzy leopard sweater, Zendaya is giving off a Mod Girl meets Beatnik kind of aesthetic, like she's channeling the style right as the decades changed. That could very well be the inspiration, especially considering that the cover story headline is "Zendaya Rebel With A Cause," which is a riff off of the 1955 James Dean movie, Rebel Without a Cause.

There are some major mid-century vibes on the cover and throughout the photo shoot, where the actress is sporting retro outfits, fur coats in a variety of prints, and playful outfit pairings, mixing several decades in a modern and fresh way.

In one photo, Zendaya stands in a knee length fuzzy zebra-striped turtleneck, which was paired with a midi pencil skirt, and red Mary Jane shoes matched with slouched socks.

In another photo she is sitting sprawled out on a couch, with a burnt orange teddy bear coat on, paired with a mustard pussybow blouse. From the textures and details, to the color pairing, everything about the photo says "Dolly Bird."

Print mixing looks like it will also be in, especially if you're clashing two different kinds of animal prints. In this particular outfit, the actress is wearing a small cheetah print skirt that matches her cheetah print socks, and then contrasts that with a mohair sweater that comes in a bigger cheetah print motif. All of this is tied together with block heel loafers that are topped off with a bow. It's unexpected, retro, and definitely a little wild.

Then there was the cardigan set outfit, where Zendaya wore a mock neck sweater paired with a matching cardigan, which hung over a plaid pencil skirt that was cinched at the waist with a plaid and chain bum bag. This look was more of a mix of Beatnik and punk style, playing with turtleneck silhouettes and contrasting them with buckled straps and chains.

But the September issue isn't only all about fall fashion and how amazing Zendaya looks in a beehive — though a lot of it does have to do with her hair. As Janet Mock, the cover article's writer pointed out, Zendaya became a household name after Giuliana Rancic poked fun of her waist-length faux locks at the 2015 Oscars, saying they made her look like she would smell of weed. To that, Zendaya answered on social media, "There is already harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

The issue hits newsstands Aug. 16, where you can read the full cover story and become inspired of the upcoming fall fashions and Zendaya's fierce advocating.