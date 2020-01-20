The 2020 SAG Awards red carpet wasn't short on star power: From Scarlett Johansson to Lupita Nyong'o, the actors were as major as their fashion. In an exciting twist, Zoë Kravitz's 2020 SAG Awards dress was a reminder of another recent major style moment: her wedding day.

Kravitz attended the 2020 SAG Awards as she and the cast of HBO's Big Little Lies garnered a nomination for their ensemble performance. On the carpet, Kravitz went for a muted orange column with a cinched waist and bow detail. She paired the dress with white, above-the-elbow gloves. The look was immediately reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's famous black gown and gloves look from the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Kravitz's SAG dress wasn't identical to Hepburn's look and neither were her accessories. The actor switched the look up most when it came to what she paired with the frock.

Hepburn's iconic look featured a three-strand pearl necklace that scooped over her shoulders and onto her back and featured a sizable diamond brooch at the front. The actor, however, chose to wear minimal jewelry and opted just for pearl studs. While Hepburn wore a jeweled piece in her classic updo, Kravitz's dark pixie was styled sleekly with the hint of a wave.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kravitz's SAG Awards dress wasn't the first time that the actor has paid homage to Hepburn. She also wore a Hepburn-inspired frock on her wedding day. The Big Little Lies star tied the knot last summer, but she didn't reveal her gown until the new year. The dress, designed by Alexander Wang, was a design inspired by Hepburn's role in the film Funny Face.

Kravitz's Big Little Lies character Bonnie may have dressed as Hepburn for a charity, bit it appears the actor's personal style is also inspired by the icon.