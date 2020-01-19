All The Looks From The 2020 SAG Awards You Have To See

Awards season is in full swing, kicking off with the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, and rolling full steam ahead with the Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight. The show, which sees actors awarding fellow actors, draws the biggest names in television and film. Celebrities including the Big Little Lies cast and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag will walk the carpet alongside movie stars like Hustlers' Jennifer Lopez and Us's Lupita Nyong’o. And just like at the Golden Globes, the nominees and presenters don't disappoint when it comes to their fashion.

Since the SAG Awards aren't as high stakes as, say, the Oscars, stars tend to be more experimental with their looks. That means the trends we saw at the Golden Globes — like sheer dresses and oversized sleeves — could begin to shift. So far, we've spotted printed jumpsuits, bold ruffles, and lots of tulle.

If you're curious about the next major fashion trend to take Awards season by storm, scroll ahead for all the looks from the Screen Actors Guild Award red carpet.

Kathryn Newton

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton's Valentino gown saw the return of oversized sleeves on the red carpet.

Jenna Lyons

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Former J.Crew Creative Director Jenna Lyons chose a dual patterned jumpsuit for the carpet.

Logan Browning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dear White People's Logan Browning is the SAG ambassador for the evening and looked stunning in lavender.

Dacre Montgomery

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Montgomery paired his white suit with a pin announcing his new role as an ambassador with the Australian Red Cross where he and his partner are helping combat the bush fires.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Game of Thrones Nathalie Emmanuel chose a gown featuring an oversized bow a la Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Amanda Brugel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brugel's emerald gown featured stunning draping that connected her waist to her sleeves.

Noah Schnapp

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Schnapp's satin light blue tux was a different look from the sea of classic suits on the carpet.

Finn Wolfhard

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard proves that the old adage you shouldn't wear navy with black isn't true.

Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown's dress meets suiting from Louis Vuitton is a switch for the Stranger Things star.

Melissa Tang

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tang's delicate polka dot frock was ultra-playful on the carpet.

Jenna Lyng Adams

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Adams black frock featured a deeply scooped back and train.

Sarah Baker

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Kominsky Method's Sarah Baker channeled art deco in her gown.

Christina Applegate

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Applegate was one of the first of the evening to choose a bold print.

Dakota Fanning

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning's sage gown featured beaded embellishments along the bodice and a keyhole cutout.

More to come...