Virginia Giuffre’s Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew, Explained

As of Aug 27, Prince Andrew has reportedly been served with a lawsuit at his home in Windsor, per BBC News, after Virginia Giuffre accused the royal of sexual assault when she was 17 years old. However, Giuffre’s legal team struggled to file papers to Prince Andrew “in person” at his home in Windsor on two attempts last August, leaving New York courts to determine whether the royal was “properly served” according to UK and US agreements.

Prince Andrew is now reportedly staying with the Queen at the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire, and will not be attending the court hearing in New York today (Sep. 13). As the case continues to unfold, here’s Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit explained.

What happened?

As we mentioned, on August 9, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke Of York accusing him of having sex with her when she was underage, per CNBC, the court papers claim this was during the same time she also was “being abused” by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, the late American businessman and convicted sex offender.

Giuffre claims, per BBC News, that "that she was a sex-trafficking victim" and was abused by the prince in Epstein’s three homes in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the claims, stating during his infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 that he has “ no recollection of ever meeting this lady”.

Nonetheless, last month legal couriers made two attempts to serve the Duke papers.

According to various reports, a first attempt was made at Prince Andrew’s official home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, however, the courier was turned away by staff. During a second attempt, the papers were apparently left with a Metropolitan Police Officer “who said they would be passed to Prince Andrew’s legal team,” per ITV News.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been spotted at the Balmoral Estate and has made no comments about the case.

What Is The US Doing?

Ms. Giuffre's case can only progress after the papers have been served “in person” per ITV news, this is due to a long-standing agreement between the US and UK.

So, as it stands, while Giuffre’s legal team claim they have served the Duke with the papers, Prince Andrew’s legal team dispute this. At 9 pm UK (New York 4pm) Monday 13., a New York judge will decide whether papers left at the gates of Royal Lodge were properly served to Prince Andrew.

It’s worth noting that Giuffre filed a civil, not criminal case, and wants the courts to decide whether her allegations are true and whether Prince Andrew should pay damages for her “'physical” and “psychological” injuries.

What Has The Palace Said?

After stepping away from royal duties, Prince Andrew remained silent on the matter, and there has been no word from the royal or Buckingham Palace on the case’s latest developments.

Per BBC News, court documents stress that “an answer is due from Prince Andrew to the affidavit by 17 September” stating "if you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint".

In 2019, Prince Andrew had previously spoken out made various statements about the allegations, including the infamous Newsnight interview where he suggested a photo of himself and Giuffre was fake.

He said: “....can tell you categorically I don't remember meeting her at all. I do not remember a photograph being taken and I've said consistently and frequently that we never had any sort of sexual contact whatever.”

Previously, in a statement released in 2019, Buckingham Palace said any accusations towards the prince were “without foundation.”

Why It Matters?

When disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein, died in jail after committing suicide in 2019, it brought attention to the dozens of underage victims he sexually abused and trafficked, and the circumstances that allowed the businessman to commit his crimes for years. Epstein was enabled by his power, money, and famous connections, and concerned commentators are keen to understand the extent of Prince Andrew’s friendship with the abuser.

Giuffre, has remained firm with her accusations, speaking to BBC Panorama in 2019, detailing dancing with Prince Andrew in a London nightclub with Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001.

“He knows what happens. I know what happened and only one of us knows the truth. And I know it's me,” said Giuffre. “These powerful people were my chains,” Giuffre she went on to say, also showing a picture of herself with Prince Andrew.

For the Royal Family, Prince Andrew’s troubling connection to Jeffrey Epstein is, undoubtedly, a source of great concern. In a statement from November 20 2019, Prince Andrew admitted to “unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein” before stepping down.

In August 2019, the Duke stressed it was "a mistake and an error" to spend time with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, after he was already a convicted sex offender, also adding that he did not "see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort.”