5 Moments You Missed From The DNC’s First Night

The Democratic Party kicked off their mostly virtual convention with a focus on unity.
For the first time in history, the Democratic National Convention is being hosted almost entirely online. The first night's speakers focused thematically on unity, including standout moments from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama, and a spate of musical guests.
Philonise Floyd, brother to the late George Floyd, held a moment of silence for Black Americans killed by police violence or racism, including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.