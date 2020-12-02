9 Feminist Stories You Might Have Missed Last Month

Rule Breakers
In the midst of the U.S. election, leaders around the world were busy breaking cultural taboos.
It's no surprise that Election Day brought a lot of change — that's sort of the idea, right? But November 2020 brought historic feminist shifts both on and off the ballot, from Edinburgh, Scotland to Miami, Florida.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley were all easily reelected to Congress — and offered thrift-shopping advice to Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush, who opened up about the unspoken cost of a Capitol Hill wardrobe.