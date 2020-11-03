Doomscrolling? Follow These 10 Journalists For Key Election Updates

It's happening. After a year of multiple disasters and an ongoing global pandemic, the live election results will finally start trickling in tonight. Whether you've been practicing a news fast to avoid stress or embracing doomscrolling, it'll be hard to entirely escape political coverage this week. And since misinformation and incomplete analyses are likely to pop up, Bustle has compiled a list of trustworthy reporters covering the 2020 election.

There's a good chance results won't be available on Nov. 3, as unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots are counted around the country. Luckily, these reporters are in it for the long haul, and will be sharing updates on both the big picture and local minutiae. We've made a point to include reporters on the ground in high-tension states, those covering issues that may be decided by this year's vote, and those who have been on the frontlines of this year's racial reckoning. It's sure to be one of the most consequential presidential races ever. Follow along.

1 Tim Alberta POLITICO's chief political correspondent, Tim Alberta, uses his Twitter feed for both news and commentary. Focusing on long-form coverage, he's an ideal follow if you're looking for a combination of political deep dives with some levity sprinkled in.

2 Nate Cohn If you're a fan of all things numbers, charts, and maps, look no further than the feed of The Upshot's Nate Cohn. Relying on data-driven reporting and visualization tools, Cohn created an hour-by-hour guide on how to interpret election results as they come in.

3 Chad Day If you only have the bandwidth for intermittent updates, Chad Day of The Wall Street Journal has you covered. The political reporter is giving digestible updates (complete with amazing graphics by colleague Danny Dougherty) with bulleted highlights.

4 Andrea González-Ramírez One of the first reporters to cover Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign in 2018, Andrea González-Ramírez is a must-follow for political and immigration coverage, especially news from Puerto Rico. This year, she's following Puerto Rico's vote on statehood and its next governor.

5 Oona Goodin-Smith Pennsylvania is a battleground state, and Oona Goodin-Smith is on the ground for The Philadelphia Inquirer giving unfiltered minute-by-minute updates. She's also been covering the protests following the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., so you can count on her for updates on any potential unrest.

6 Maggie Haberman She's the bread and butter of White House news, and has been covering the Trump White House for The New York Times from the start. Haberman was part of the team that won a Pulitzer in 2018 for reporting on Trump’s advisers’ connections to Russia. Follow her if you’re looking for a one-stop-shop on the biggest news related to the presidency.

7 Barbara Rodriguez A gender equity reporter for the newly launched news nonprofit The 19th, Barbara Rodriguez focuses on how statehouse elections will affect gender issues. Her coverage on the decentralized nature of U.S. state politics is key if you're following civil rights, gender, or LGBTQ+ issues this election.

8 Sabrina Rodríguez A reporter for POLITICO based in Florida, Sabrina Rodríguez has been covering both national and state-level politics in the swing state, with a special focus on Latinx communities. She's been tweeting live from rallies and events around Florida, and her investigation into disinformation campaigns targeting Latinx voters is a must-read.

9 Jonece Starr Dunigan A reporter out of Alabama for al.com, Jonece Starr Dunigan is reporting on young Black voters across the South. In June, Dunigan and a colleague were restrained and taken into custody by law enforcement in Birmingham while covering the Black Lives Matter protests.