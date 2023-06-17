If you have a small bust, you know that finding a swimsuit can be a challenge, even more so if you’re shopping online. The best swimsuits for small busts have lots of adjustable features that can be customized to fit your frame and are vetted by Amazon shoppers with self-identified small busts. From vampy string bikinis to chic one-pieces, you’re sure to find a cute suit that fits you well.

What To Look For When Shopping For Swimsuits For Small Busts

Customizable Features

Swimsuits with triangle-shaped tops, like string bikinis or halter-neck one pieces, are ideal styles for small busts since they have adjustable ties around the neck, band, or both, allowing you to customize how the top fits. If those cuts aren’t your thing, still keep an eye out for adjustable straps and bands. Most swimsuit tops contain removable cups, which can help a swimsuit fit better, too. Not interested? Just pop them out.

Along those lines, swimsuits with underwire are great if you’re looking to enhance your cleavage. Just like traditional bras, they’ll generally have lots of adjustable features as well, which is always a plus if you’re a trickier fit. Bralette-style pullover tops can also work nicely for those with smaller chests, as they’re typically designed to fit close to the body with minimal extra fabric.

Style & Coverage

When it comes to style, the options are as vast as the ocean you’ll be swimming in (or gazing at from the shore). If you’re into showing a bit more skin, go for tops with plunging necklines, bold cutouts, or low-slung bottoms with cheeky designs. If you prefer to be a bit more covered-up, you’ll find sophisticated one-piece swimsuits with higher necklines, or bottoms with high-waisted designs or low-cut leg openings for fuller booty coverage. You can even opt for a cute mesh cover-up that you can wear in the water.

Whether you’re looking for a trendy two-piece or a timeless one-piece, scroll on to shop the best swimsuits for small busts, according to rave reviews on Amazon.

1 This Plunging One-Piece That Small-Chested Reviewers *Love* SPORLIKE V-Neck Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon With its deep plunging neckline, this one-piece swimsuit has a sultry appeal rivaling that of any bikini, and according to reviewers, it’s “the perfect suit for us small-chested” people. Featuring an equally plunging back, this swimsuit has a self-tie strap around the waist that can be tied to your liking (or removed altogether), helping to create a customized fit that one “flat chested” reviewer “just loooove[s].” A pair of removable cups help keep boobs securely in place. The fluttery ruffle trim along the neckline is an eye-catching touch, making this chic enough to wear for post-pool drinks with a pair of loose linen pants or a classic sarong. Choose from 43 shades, including tropical florals, color-block tie dye, and geometric prints. Helpful review: “The fit is perfect. I have a small bust but this fit and deep V cut makes them look amazing! Super recommend!” Colors: 43 | Sizes: Small — X-Large | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

2 A Bikini With A Cheeky Underboob Cutout SUUKSESS Cutout Bikini Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bikini set includes a pullover top that’s reminiscent of your favorite bralette, except it’s far more sultry thanks to its notched V-neck and cheeky underboob cutout. The top also comes with removable push-up padding for optional shape and lift. A cheeky high-waisted bottom finishes off the sporty-chic silhouette. Choose from 17 colors and prints, from sunny orange and aqua blue, to leopard print and blue tie-dye. Helpful review: “It was better than perfect! I thought my boobs would not sit good in the cut out top cause they’re on the small side but small fit like a glove and the bottoms [...] have the perfect stretch” Colors: 17 | Sizes: 2-4 — 8-10 | Material: 70% Polyester, 30% Spandex

3 A Simple & Classic One-Piece Swimsuit That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Thin Strap One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon For sleek and simple one-piece swimsuit that’s guaranteed to fit your bust, look no further than this one from Amazon Essentials — it doesn’t have any bells and whistles that can prove tricky for smaller busts to fill. Featuring an athletic-inspired silhouette, this swimsuit has a full-coverage bottom and a rounded neckline if you’re looking a piece that’s conceals a bit more. It also has adjustable spaghetti straps and removable cups for added security. Helpful review: “Amazon essential suits always fit the best. Never to snug or to short (they stay where they are suppose to)! Bought an Amazon essential suit a few years ago and needed another one and it’s also perfect!” Colors: 19 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

4 A Halter-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit With A Shirred Bodice Daci V Neck Ruched Bathing Suit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This ruched one-piece swimsuit is a simple yet chic option that’s great for smaller busts. Featuring a low-cut neckline and an open back, this halter-style swimsuit can be tied however is most comfortable for you. Meanwhile, the removable push-up padding creates a bit of lift and shape, if that’s something you’re looking for. The low-cut leg openings make for a full-coverage fit. Helpful review: “I love this swimsuit. Not too tight, Not to big, covers where I want [...] Will buy again in many other colors.” Colors: 16 | Sizes: Medium — 26 Plus | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

5 A Classic String Bikini With A Customizable Fit Suvimuga String Bikini Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic string bikini. What makes them so great for smaller chests is the level of customization, with a long tie around the neck and band. Meanwhile, the triangle-shaped top has removable padding. The low-cut, slightly cheeky bottoms are also super adjustable, with ties on either side of the hips. And this swimsuit, which has over 7,000 glowing five-star ratings, is available in over 30 colors. Helpful review: “Love love love. Good fabric, fits great. [...] cute for a small 34B. Bought a small in a few different colors and all were very consistent in fit and quality.” Colors: 32 | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

6 This Cute Wraparound Halter-Neck Bikini That Adjusts In 2 Places SHEKINI Push Up Wrap Halter Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon Offering all the adjustability of a classic string bikini but with more coverage, this bikini has an adjustable tie halter top and a wraparound band with an adjustable tie, ensuring a nice, snug fit. The top also has fixed push-up padding for some added shape. The lower rise bottoms have a ruched fold over waistband and offers moderate coverage. Helpful review: “I have a small frame and chest but this bathing suit was a great fit for me! It is nice to be able to adjust the tightness in two ways: from the back with the ribbon-like straps, and the thin halter straps at the neck. It is a bit confusing to put on at first, but I found it comfortable and cute. [...]” Colors: 13 | Sizes: Small — X-Large | Material: 82% Nylon, 18%S pandex

7 This Smocked Bikini With Adjustable & Removable Straps CUPSHE Bandeau Bikini Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon The stretchy smocked texture on this bikini with removable pads is well-suited for small busts, since it’ll retain its shape even if it’s not stretched to its max. Even more, it has a self-tie in the back that you can adjust to fit your frame perfectly, plus adjustable halter straps that you can remove entirely, if you prefer. The mid-rise bottoms are slightly cheeky in the back, but offers moderate coverage in the front. Helpful review: “I love this swimsuit! It fits perfectly, has great coverage, and is super cute! I want a two piece swimsuit that covered everything and this swimsuit was perfect! The design and colors look the same as shown, very happy with my order” Colors: 6 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

8 A Cute Bikini Set With Adjustable Criss-Cross Straps CUPSHE Knot Tie Bikini Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Soak up the summer sun in this adorable bikini set. While the top’s front knot is just decorative, the criss-cross straps are adjustable so that you can create your perfect fit. It also comes with removable padding for customizable coverage. The low-rise, full-coverage bottoms come in both solid hues and fun prints. Helpful review: “I have an extremely hard time finding tops that fit right because I'm very small chested. This top makes my tatas look great, like I actually have some and holds them there.. my boobs don't slip under (like a padded top or padded bras)” Colors: 16 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

9 This Trendy String Bikini With A Matching Cover-Up Romwe 3 Piece Swimsuit Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon This three-piece set — which includes a triangle top bikini and matching cover up — will have you beach-ready in an instant. The long-sleeved, open-front cover-up has an adjustable drawstring so you can adjust the hemline length, and since it’s made from a sheer, mesh fabric, you can even wear this cover-up in the water, as several reviewers have. The top is a classic string bikini that you can tie as tight or as loose as you’d like around the neck and band, with conveniently removable padding. The super cheeky matching bottoms can be worn higher or lower on your hips depending on your preference. Plus, this set comes in over 50 trendy prints. Helpful review: “This was my very first bikini EVER!! [...] The top fit amazing probably bc I have very small boobs.” Colors: 51 | Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus | Material: 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane

10 A Sultry One-Piece With Adjustable Lace-Up Cutouts Holipick Lace Up Plunge Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Turn up the heat in this chic and sultry one-piece with a plunging neckline. This swimsuit accommodates small busts, since both the neckline and side cutouts have lace up details that you can adjust to your liking. One reviewer commented, “This suit is so adjustable that it’s like it was made for me.” The crossover back has a generous keyhole cutout, and the bottoms offer moderate coverage. Helpful review: “It is well made, comfortable, and ADJUSTABLE. Buying a large one piece is a gamble with my small boobs, but this one worked because of how adjustable the front and sides are. I’m SO happy with this bathing suit. BUY IT.” Colors: 38 | Sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

11 This Popular One-Piece Swimsuit With A Ruched Bodice CUPSHE One Piece V Neck Bathing Suit Amazon $33 See On Amazon With over 16,000 glowing five-star ratings, this popular one-piece swimsuit with a ruched bodice isn’t just stunning, it’s also well-suited for smaller busts, according to reviewers. The top features a deep V-neckline, and reviewers note that the cups are on the smaller side, ideally suited for smaller chests. The cups have removable padding and adjustable spaghetti straps help add a little extra lift. The bottom provides moderate coverage. Helpful review: “I normally have a lot of issues with one pieces in my size being too large in the chest area because I am a B cup, but this one fits great [...] on my small chest. It’s cheeky but not too much so, does not ride up...” Colors: 24 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Material: 83% Polyester, 17% Spandex

12 This Bikini Set With A Sporty & Minimalist Silhouette Pink Queen Push Up Spaghetti Straps Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon With its deep scoop neck and a supportive band, some reviewers liken the top of this swimsuit to a classic sports bra. It has adjustable spaghetti straps for lift and removable padding. With its ultra high-waisted, cheeky bottom, this bikini is perfectly minimalist, with an athletic edge. It comes in 40 eye-catching colors. Helpful review: “This swimsuit looks great on me! The neck line is perfect since I have small boobs (A cup) [...] The material is super comfortable, and the color is lovely.” Colors: 40 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

13 A Triangle Bikini Top With Adjustable Lace-Up Cups Body Glove Push Up Triangle Bikini Top Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking maximum control over how your swimsuits fit, try this super customizable bikini top. It has three places to adjust the fit: Around the neck, around the torso, and a lace-up chest detail that can be configured two different ways — talk about options! The molded cups have some push-up padding for a bit of shape and lift. You can pair this top with a favorite bikini bottom you already own, or choose one from the Body Glove shop if you prefer a monochromatic look. Helpful review: “I normally wear 36B and bought a small. It fits well. Nice feature of this top is adjustable strap in between the cups in the middle. So you can make it fit wider chest or tighten up for thinner chest. The padding is not excessive but enough for push up effect which is great!” Colors: 27 | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

14 An Underwire Push-Up Top With Gold Embellishments Smart & Sexy Mega Push-Up Halter Bikini Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon For an extra bit of oomph, try this elegant push-up bikini top with supportive underwire and fixed, molded push-up padding. Featuring a self-tie halter with gold accents and G-hook closure around the band, the sizing on this top mimics that of a traditional bra, taking into account your cup and band size. This top can be mixed and matched with any of brand’s bottoms, or paired with one you already have in your drawer. Helpful review: “Honestly the best fitting top I’ve had. I’m somewhat small chested, comfortable underwire, good amount of padding but still soft feeling, comfortable halter tie.” Colors: 4 | Sizes: 32A — 40D | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex

15 A Convertible Bandeau Bikini With A Lace-Up Back ZAFUL Strapless Ribbed Bikini Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Another minimalist-chic choice, this trendy ribbed bikini has a strapless top complete with removable padding, plus a corset-inspired lace-up back that can be tied to your liking. And if you’re looking for a little extra security or a snugger fit, you can attach the removable straps (which are also adjustable) that can be configured in three different ways. Note that some of the styles in this listing have a bandeau top with central knot in the front, which is equally great for small busts. Helpful review: “I love this bikini! I purchased in both the Red and White. The material is great quality for the inexpensive price. I also love that the top has adjustable straps in the back which is perfect if you’re small chested like me.” Colors: 20 | Sizes: Small —X-Large | Material: Polyester, Spandex

16 This Bikini Set With A Fully Adjustable Halter Top SySea Push Up Bikini Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bikini consists of a padded push-up top with a plunging neckline and two adjustable features — the halter neckline and the tie-back — so you can tie it as snug as you need. The pads are also removable, if you prefer a more natural look and feel. Plus, it has a stunning shirred texture that really ups the chic factor. The bottom (with a faux foldover waistband) is low-rise, but several reviewers confirmed it’s not cheeky. Helpful review: “Perfect swimsuit!!!!I’m 5’0 115lbs 32B the small fits PERFECTLY!!! I just ordered a 2nd one!” Colors: 15 | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex