The Cheapest, Most Comfortable Shoes With Near-Perfect Reviews On Amazon Now

Is there anything worse than spending your day in a pair of uncomfortable shoes? The answer: Absolutely not. While there’s certainly no shortage of styles to shop on the internet, finding a pair of tried-and-true kicks is always a tough task for me. Since I love online shopping, I scoured the treasure trove on Amazon, and selected the best-selling picks that have been vetted by fans. With near-perfect reviews to confirm these as no-brainer buys, you might need to make room in your closet.

Cute meets comfortable in each of the 35 pairs I’ve rounded up below. From a cult-favorite pair of Crocs to preppy loafers with over 120,000 ratings, keep scrolling for the comfiest shoes that won’t break the bank.

1 These Mesh Sneakers With 21,000 5-Star Ratings Tiosebon Mesh Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon In the world of Amazon, a 4.4 star average is basically an A+ — especially after tens of thousands of reviews. These mesh sneakers come with a breathable fabrication that expands with your foot. The thick sole absorbs any shock to ensure your foot is comfy all day long, plus the slip-on style and pull-tab at the heel make it easy to get these on and off. One shopper went so far as to swear that “These are the most comfortable shoes I own, maybe that I've ever owned!” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 35

2 The Ballet Flat You’ll Wear Everywhere DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon A year-round staple in your shoe collection? A ballet flat, of course. These are designed with a durable rubber sole that’ll hold up for the long haul, and a cushioned insole that offers the right amount of support. One shopper confessed, “since I am on my feet most of the day I sized 1/2 size up,” adding that “these shoes are so comfortable” and they were “definitely purchasing another pair.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 14

3 These Espadrille Wedges With A Comfy Platform Soda Topic Open Toe Wedge Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon These espadrille wedges are top-rated, and for good reason. They’re made with a soft faux leather lining, comfortable footbed, and feature an adjustable strap that secures your ankle. Plus, the platform gives you a little height to pair with sundresses, shorts, or palazzo pants. They’re a fan favorite year after year. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 19

4 These Stylish Canvas High-Tops For A Converse Moment ZGR Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you want the Converse look without the Converse price tag, these high-top are here to save you some cash. These ZGR sneakers feature a similar ankle-height canvas design that laces right up the front, with crisp cap toes and white rubber soles. They’re even machine-washable if you step in a puddle, so they’re easy to keep looking new. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 24

5 The Comfy Crocs Every Closet Secretly Wants Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s clear that Crocs are here to stay. If you don’t already own a pair, this is your sign that you should. These are ultra-durable thanks to their rubber-like material, which is waterproof and slip-resistant. They’re made with Croslite foam for a super-comfy wear, and the ankle strap can be work around the foot for a secure fit or flipped up for a clog style. One shopper said, “I work on my feet all day and by the end of the day my feet were always in pain and I was totally exhausted by the time I got home. I finally decided to try crocs and wow what a difference! So easy to put on even if my hip is acting up and easy to clean.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 24

6 These Fan-Favorite Suede Sandals CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Cushionaire sandals are a fan favorite on Amazon. They debut 100% genuine suede insoles that contour to your arches while offering ample cushion. There are adjustable straps that make it easy to find your perfect level of snugness and sidestep any skin chafing, plus the soles are anti-slip and super-durable. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 21

7 These Memory Foam Bow Slides You Need ASAP ULTRAIDEAS Eurytides Slide Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These bow slides are the perfect addition to your WFH outfit. With reviews affirming they’re “just as comfy as they are cute,” they’re an enticing buy. The wide strap not only gives ample room for the fun bow design to be displayed, but it also hugs the foot snuggly in place. The thick, anti-skid sole feels sturdy enough to walk around in all day, and there’s a layer of memory foam that gets better with each step. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 7

8 A Quick-Drying Sneaker Built For Water DLGJPA Quick-Drying Water Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you love the great outdoors and need a sneaker that does it all, these are it. They’re quick-drying, with drainage holes on the sides, and ultra-grippy which makes them ideal for uneven surfaces. The lightweight mesh makes sure your feet don’t overheat even in sweltering temps, plus the adjustable elastic straps hold your foot snuggly in place all day. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 33

9 A Preppy Loafer With 4.7 Glowing Stars Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $41 See On Amazon For the ultimate preppy aesthetic, opt for these loafers. They have almost 120,000 ratings — and for good reason. Made in durable, soft fabric with a cottony lining, these shoes are equally impressive on the inside. The insole is made of 5% recycled rubber content and features a layer of comfort foam that adds long-term cushion and high-level breathability. Plus, the slip-on design is disguised with stretch laces for an added bonus. Available sizes: 2 — 12

Available colors: 81

10 These Elastic Gladiator Sandals DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Low Wedges Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Featuring elastic criss-cross straps and a one-inch sliver of of heel, these low wedges are a comfy alternative to pumps. The back zipper makes them easy to take on and take off, and the stable sole feels lightweight while providing some extra cushion. Need some outfit inspo? One shopper said, “I wear these with skirts and dresses,” gushing about how they were “SO cute and SO comfy.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

11 A Laceless Sneaker Made With Sustainably-Sourced Algae Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average, these canvas sneakers have a cushioned footbed and durable sole that makes walking super-comfy. The elasticized canvas upper has a worn-in distressed feel, with a laceless design that molds to your foot like a second skin. On top of it all, Blowfish Malibu uses algae to create the sustainable material their outsoles are crafted with — making these a great eco-friendly option if that’s a priority. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 76

12 These Ballet Flats With A Cult Following Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials launched your new favorite ballet flats, and they have more than 42,000 five-star ratings. These round-toe flats come with a cushioned insole and heel pillow designed for all-day comfort. They also feature a faux leather exterior (with lots of colors and prints to choose from) for your next outfit. One shopper confirmed just how comfy these are, saying, “Flats always give me blisters but these never have after a year of wearing them! I wear them all day walking around at work and haven’t ever felt uncomfortable when wearing them.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 33

13 The Dad Sandal With A Super-Cushy Sole Weweya Cloud Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon A little leopard print never hurt nobody. These cloud sandals have squishy foam platform soles that are just under two inches, providing ultimate support and comfort to your feet. They’re lightweight while still offering shock absorption, and the adjustable double strap gives you a casual look in addition to snuggly hugging your foot. “I haven’t taken these off since I got them,” swore one happy customer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 16

Available colors: 18

14 A Fuzzy Slipper To Lounge Around The House In Parlovable Plush Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Add these faux rabbit-hair slippers to your cart ASAP! Your house chores won’t feel like chores when you're wearing these. Traipse around in the plush criss-cross design and enjoy a cushioned memory foam platform with fleece lining that insulates against cold floors, and a waterproof EVA sole for trips outside. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 12

15 A Canvas Sneak With The Ultimate Casual Look BENEKER Slip On Canvas Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cute meets cushy as soon as you slip on a pair of these canvas sneakers. Crafted for maximum ease, these shoes were developed with a slip-on design that can be adjusted just by cinching the laces together. The anti-slip outsole offers balance and stability, while the canvas fabrication and soft fabric lining is lightweight and breathable. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 19

16 These Fabric Loafers That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of Skechers Plush-Peace and Love Flat Amazon $35 See On Amazon With nearly 43,000 ratings, you’ll understand the hype as soon as you slip on a pair of Skechers Bobs. This casual slip-on features a canvas exterior, an elasticated upper to make taking them on and off easy, and a padded sole for some added cushion. Pair these with your favorite jeans or a dress and you have yourself a five-star casual outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 18

17 A Colorful Hiking Sandal Made For On And Off The Trail Muboliy Hiking Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These might just be the most stylish hiking sandals on Amazon. The dry super quick if you get them wet thanks to the polyester webbing. The adjustable straps secure your feet in place even on the hardest trails, and the insoles are actually made with the same EVA material as a yoga mat so they absorb all the impact. The anti-skid outsoles offer stability and your arches will be happily supported by the cushy footbed. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 13

18 A Crisp White Sneaker You’ll Wear On Repeat Lugz Clipper Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon A crisp, clean white sneaker? Music to my ears. Strut your stuff in the most classic slip-on sneaker your closet will see. They’re crafted from 100% canvas and come with a rubber sole beneath the padded insole. One shopper raved, “I have had these for almost a year and wear them religiously,” noting that they “have held up perfectly and have even been able to throw them in the washing machine several times without any issues.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available colors: 22

19 A Foldable Ballet Flat You Can Travel With Shupua Knit Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon These ballet flats are a must. They’re designed with a durable mesh knitted upper that allows for plenty of airflow throughout the day, and a PVC outsole that’s lightweight yet super-durable. They’re conveniently foldable so you can pack them in a carry-on bag, plus they’re so airy you’ll likely forget you’re even wearing them. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 31

20 An Elevated Sandal That Looks Expensive Amazon Essentials Flat Banded Sandal Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a simple design and faux leather dip-dyed upper, these banded sandals from Amazon Essentials are both versatile and comfortable to wear. They’re incredibly lightweight, and the insole is crafted with five millimeters of latex padding. Since they go with everything, you might find yourself wearing these cute flip-flops every day. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 8

21 A Laceless Sneaker With Air Pockets In Its Sole YHOON Air Cushion Mesh Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon For maximum style with minimal effort, these are your next go-to sneakers. They’re designed with a durable mesh knitted upper that allows for stretch and a pull-on tab that secures your ankle while still giving your foot freedom. The air cushion soles are light and springy, with thousands of fans attesting to their comfort. Wear these on even the rainiest days and you won’t have to worry about slipping, because these sneakers feature good grips and a slightly elevated sole. One customer confirmed, “These shoes are quite comfortable with a nice arch.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available colors: 20

22 The Fur-Lined House Shoe You Won’t Want To Take Off Floopi Moccasin Slippers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Trust me: The moment you put these moccasins on, you won’t want to wear anything else. These cozy house shoes have an anti-slip sole for soft grip on floors, and are lined throughout the entire shoe so every inch of your foot will stay warm. The best part is they have memory foam insoles, so they basically form to your foot with each step. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 14

23 An Eyelet Ballet Flat You Can Dress Up Or Down FRACORA Eyelet Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These dainty flats are so cute I want them in every color available. They’re naturally breathable thanks to the cut-out design, and highly flexible on the foot so you can wear them all day without a second thought. They’re the perfect addition to a casual look for your next lunch out or an office-friendly outfit. They stretch easily to your foot (in fact, they’re so bendable they fold into a ball) and feature a soft lining to ensure zero skin irritation. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

24 These Flip-Flops That Feel Featherlight Crocs Kadie II Flip Flops Amazon $25 See On Amazon These have the same iconic feeling of the traditional Croc clog — in a streamlined flip-flop form. They’re incredibly minimal, water-friendly, and buoyant. The Croslite foam offers the beloved Crocs comfort, and the contoured shape supports your foot. One shopper vouched, saying, “So much support for a flip flop. I did not get any aches in my arches or anything while wearing these.” Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 11

25 These Chic Quilted Slip-On Sneakers STQ Slip On Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Effortless slip-on sneakers for under $30? Count me in. With elastic paneling to make taking them on and off a cinch — plus a thick 1.5-inch sole for all-day wear — you can’t go wrong. They’re fabricated from supple vegan faux leather with a quilted design, which makes them soft to the touch, plus they come in a variety of neutral colors that you can dress up. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

26 These Low Wedges You’ll Want Multiple Pairs Of DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you refuse to wear heels but want something just as dressy, try these low wedges. They have an inch-high lift that is comfy to walk around in all day, along with a soft leather lining and non-slip outsole. There’s a light cushioned footbed for extra stability, an ankle strap, and a hidden zipper in the back. One buyer said, “I wore these in New York and walked 5 miles each for two of the nights in these shoes” swearing they “were more comfortable than my Nikes” and “will be my go to vacation shoes moving forward,” calling them “great shoes for when you need to be dressed up but comfy at the same time.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 13

27 A Sustainably-Made Strappy Sport Sandal Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon Lightweight, super-durable, and oh-so-cute, these flip flops are a dream. They feature a rubber sole, quick-dry webbing, and are crafted from recycled plastic. If you love eco-friendly shopping, you’ll be happy to know that these sandals save four plastic bottles from ending up in landfills. The straps keep your foot securely in place, while the vegan materials are extremely skin-friendly and comfortable. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 26

28 The Running Sneaker That’ll Never Fail You KEEZMZ Walking Running Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers feel light as a feather. They’re made of elastic knit mesh that lets your feet breathe while keeping them cool and dry. The cushy soles are complemented with a padded collar, plus the grippy bottoms ensure road-worthy traction. They’re available in fun colors like bright yellow or neon pink, so you might be tempted to pick up more than one pair. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 11

29 A Throwback Clog That’s Giving Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs Amazon $31 See On Amazon These are a good alternative to pricier Birkenstock clogs, if you don’t want to pay a fortune for the style. They’re backless which makes them easy to slide on and off, and the cork sole is both slip-resistant and comfortable. The upper is made from imitation cowhide and the footbed is ergonomically designed to contour to the foot. “I wanted the look of Birkenstocks without the price and that’s exactly what I got with these,” a fan raved. “I receive compliments on them regularly,” they added, noting, “they do crease quite easily; however I expected that.” Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors: 5

30 A Pilllowy-Soft Ballet Flat Slipper Dearfoams Rebecca Chenille Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep these slippers near your bedside and slip into them for the comfiest feel first thing in the morning. The have memory foam padding and a soft chenille lining that hugs the foot. “I totally wore out the first pair, including the rubber sole, but loved them so much that I was on a mission to find the same ones,” a shopper confessed. “I didn’t want a substitute! Buy them…You absolutely won’t regret it,” they promised. Available sizes: 7 — 8

Available colors: 5

31 Supportive Flip-Flops With Maximum Shock Absorption Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-Flop Amazon $55 $31.95 See On Amazon This flip-flop has it all. It’s made with high-density foam for that extra bounce, features a lightweight midsole to reduce impact, and has a TPR outsole for top-notch traction. It gives you a subtle lift thanks to a sturdy sole and heel, plus the adjustable closure on the strap ensures your foot feels secure all day. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

32 An Easy Sneaker Mule You Can Slip Into Quickly ChicWind Open Back Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These open-back sneakers are great if you like to slip something on to run out the door. They have a wide toe and a breathable mesh upper, plus the flexible outsole relieves foot stress. There’s even grip on the bottom to help provide some extra traction. One shopper confirmed, “Good quality, lightweight. Just what I wanted!” Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors: 5

33 A Leather Loafer That’s Undeniably Comfy VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These are the foolproof loafers you’ve been searching for. These top-rated shoes are crafted with genuine leather uppers and a grippy rubber “pod” outsole. Reviewers raved about how “extremely comfortable” they were, confirming both their padded insoles and cushiony feel. Choose from nearly 50 colors, and you’ll be repurchasing these in no time. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 50

34 The Skechers That Feel “Like You’re Walking On Clouds” Skechers Go Joy Walking Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite walking shoe. These Skechers kicks are fabricated with breathable mesh and feature a cushioned, raised sole. (A deal-maker for those of you on your feet for long periods of time.) Lightweight and flexible, these sneakers are an afternoon errand must-have. “It is really like walking on clouds,” swore one fan. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 32