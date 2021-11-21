32 Cheap, Comfortable Shoes With Incredible Reviews On Amazon

When I was in college, I used Amazon to buy one thing and one thing only: textbooks. A lot has changed since then, and I now use Amazon to buy just about anything and everything I might need for myself and my home. Granted, that change was gradual, and there were a few things I held off on for as long as I could — namely clothes, and more specifically shoes. After all, if I couldn’t try them on first, how could I be sure that they fit and were comfort? Fortunately, I finally caved, and after trying a few of the most comfortable shoes on Amazon, I’ll probably never go back to shopping in-store for my footwear again.

Amazon even now allows you to try on some select pairs for free using Prime Wardrobe’s Try Before You Buy — but even without that brilliant feature, it’s easy to find a cute, comfortable pair. For one, the selection, size, and color options are super extensive, so you have plenty to choose from. For another, reviewers are extremely vocal about the shoes they’re obsessed with (and which ones, not so much). Some pairs on this list have earned themselves almost 50,000 ratings, so you know they’re beloved. Finally, if you’re not also obsessed, returns are quick and painless.

In other words, there are zero reasons why you shouldn’t cave like I did; here are some of the best affordable, comfortable shoes Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about.

1 These Running Shoes That Are A Best Seller Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $32 See On Amazon The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 running shoe has more than 2,200 reviews, an overall rating of 4.5 stars, and a number-one best-selling status in its category. In addition to its 10-plus color options, it also has a lightweight, flexible textile upper, a cushioned insole, a grippy rubber sole, and secure laces, all of which make for a great running shoe. One buyer went so far as to call them the “best shoes on earth” because they’re such a “great value.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 These Versatile Slippers Made From Soft, Waterproof Foam BRONAX Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Beach days. Running errands. Walking around the house. Getting the mail. Taking a shower at the gym. These pillow slippers are suitable for all of the aforementioned scenarios and more, because their EVA foam construction makes them lightweight, waterproof, washable, anti-slip, and pillow soft. Get them in a solid color or a cool pattern (like tie-dye or leopard print). Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 12-13

3 These UGG-Like Slippers That Are “The Most Comfortable” Pair DREAM PAIRS Fuzzy House Slippers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These DREAM PAIRS fuzzy house slippers have been called the “most comfortable slippers” reviewers have ever owned — and past buyers also wrote that they're a great alternative to the fan-favorite pair from UGGs (which cost a lot more). They have a suede leather upper, a plush faux-fur lining that actually breathes, and a rubber outsole that prevents slipping, all for $30. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: 5 — 12

4 These Sneakers That Seriously Support Your Foot Akk Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Even though they cost less than $40 in most colors, the Akk athletic walking shoe has several features that help to protect and support your foot during light movement: The mesh upper expands with your foot as you walk. The grainy texture on the bottom boosts skid resistance. The high-top design prevents your ankle from rolling, and the memory foam insole is both supportive and adaptive. Available sizes: 6 — 11

5 This Pair That’s Part Loafer, Part Boat Shoe — & All Comfort BEAUSEEN Penny Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon They may be part loafer and part boat shoe, but according to reviewers, these BEAUSEEN Penny loafers are all comfort: “As a hairstylist, these have been so comfortable while working 12 hour days on my feet!” They’re hand-sewn from a continuous piece of leather and have a moisture-control insole to keep your feet feeling fresh all day. The bottoms also have a rubber sole to prevent slipping. Available sizes: 6 — 11

6 These Waterproof Chelsea Boots That Are Both Practical & Trendy Asgard Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Because they’re waterproof for rainy or snowy weather, these Asgard Chelsea boots are as practical as they are trendy. (They also come in a dozen colors, so you can find the right match for your wardrobe.) The matte PVC upper keeps your feet dry and can be hosed off in case of dirt or salt, while the interior is roomy enough for thick socks and well-cushioned to support your feet. They also pull right on with their elastic goring and prevent slipping with their textured rubber soles. Available sizes: 4 — 12

7 These Mules That Are Great For Wide Feet MUSSHOE Mules Amazon $30 See On Amazon Can’t find a shoe that’s wide-foot friendly while also looking professional? These flat loafers slip right on with their mule design, and their upper is made from adaptive leather and micro-velvet for a comfortable fit. Since they’re backless, those with wide feet can size up without a problem. They also come in eight different colors, patterns, and textures, all with a chic golden buckle. “I love them! Super cute way to dress up an outfit without being too dressy,” one reviewer wrote. “I normally wear an 8 or 8.5 but I have wide feet so I ordered a size 10 and because they are backless it worked out amazingly!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 A Warm, Waterproof Pair Of Snow Boots For Only $35 Gracosy Snow Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon Where else are you going to get warm, nonslip, waterproof snow boots for under $35? This pair of snow boots are lace-free and slip right thanks to the diagonal zipper. They also keep your feet extra-cozy thanks to the faux-fur lining. Most importantly, the soles are wear-resistant with great grip, so they’re well-suited for shoveling and wintertime walks. Get them in five colors. Available sizes: 6 — 10

9 These Toms That Buyers Wear “Every Day” TOMS Classic Alpargata Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you don’t yet own a pair of Toms shoes, they’re a fan-favorite for several reasons: They slip right on without the need for laces, they support your feet with a canvas upper and a rubber sole, and they pair effortlessly with everything from dresses to jeans. They’re also sold in solid colors, fun patterns, and even a few lacy options. “These are really the most comfortable pair I have ever worn,” one reviewer wrote. “I have worn mine every day since getting them.” Available sizes: 5 — 14

10 This Pointed-Toe Flat With Tons Of Comfortable Features MUSSHOE Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon Some flats can chafe, squish your toes, or don’t provide enough support. Luckily, these MUSSHOE ballet flats thought of virtually everything when it comes to style and comfort. The insole is lined with memory foam, the heel has sponge cushioning, the lining breathes and prevents chafing, and the fit is roomy despite the pointed toe. Get them in 12 colors. Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 These Lace-Up Combat Boots You Don’t Have To Lace Up Herstyle Florence2 Ankle Lace Up Military Combat Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon Grab these lace-up combat boots for less than $40. They’re offered in two heights and two colors, but both designs offer dual buckles, a textured rubber sole, and a synthetic leather exterior. Since they also have a zipper on the side, you don’t have to worry about lacing them up every time you wear them making them comfortable and easy to slip on. “I think these are great for the price,” one reviewer wrote. “Comfortable and overall exceeded my expectations.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 A Stylish Pair Of Boots That Look Way More Expensive Than $38 Allegra K Pointed Toe Stiletto Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon “Super cute, excellent quality for the price. Love these!” one reviewer raved about these Allegra K stiletto boots. Another wrote that their only problem was that they “received too many compliments.” Among their stylish features, you’ll find a pointed toe, a 3-inch heel, double-buckle straps, a zipper closure, and a faux leather exterior in your choice of five colors. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

13 Some Ankle Boots That Go With Everything DREAM PAIRS Chunky Block Heel Ankle Booties Amazon $39 See On Amazon Jeans, slacks, dresses, skirts — these ankle booties go with just about any outfit in your closet. You can get them in your choice of five colors and one pattern (leopard print), but most of them are neutral enough to make them that much more versatile. The block heel also ensure that they’re comfortable, while the zipper makes them easy to put on and take off. Available sizes: 5 — 11

14 Some Beautiful Ballet Flats In Virtually Any Color Feversole Macaroon Colorful Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon These Feversole Macaroon ballet flats come in a massive selection of colors, and you can get them in patent faux leather, faux suede, and espadrille. While they elevate any outfit with their rounded toe and bow accent, reviewers still report that they’re super comfortable with their memory foam insole and chafe-resistant lining: “My toes aren’t cramped and my arches aren’t sore - whether it’s a day at the museum with the kids or a day on my feet in court,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

15 These Shimmery Heels That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are DREAM PAIRS Moda Low Heel Amazon $40 See On Amazon Due to their pointed toe and quality material, multiple reviewers have written that these heels “look much more expensive than their actual price.” In fact, some have even worn them at their weddings — especially since the low heel, flexible upper, and latex-padded insole are “very comfortable and easy to walk in.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

16 These 100% Leather Heels That Might Just Become Your New Favorite Pair DailyShoes Pointed Toe Chunky Ankle High Heels Amazon $35 See On Amazon Offered in 14 different colors and patterns, these DailyShoes high heels are stylish and unique. They have a chunky heel, a pointed toe, and an adjustable ankle strap, and even though they’re made from 100% leather, they’re shockingly affordable. “These heels quickly became my favorite pair of heels,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 11

17 Some Block-Heel Sandals With Cool Woven Straps N.N.G Woven Block Square-Toe Strappy Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Strappy sandals are definitely back, but these ones set themselves apart with their braided, genuine leather design. Even though they’re pretty affordable, they’re made by hand using boneless sewing technology. They also come in tons of different colors, and so far, reviewers are in love: “Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

18 This Slouched High-Heeled Boot In 2 Textures Top Moda Slouched High Heel Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon Choose between suede or shiny leather, and then pick your color: black, brown, white, or tan. Whichever combination best suits you, these stylish boots feature a show-stopping high heel and slouchy mid-calf design. “What a beautiful boot for the money,” wrote one reviewer who called them “very well-made.” Another said, “For the price you can't go wrong.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

19 These Faux Wood Sandals That Beat High-End Brands Dunes Sayer Faux Wood Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon “I’ve spent 3x to 4x the amount of money from well know brands trying to get the right style of this shoe,” one reviewer wrote, but the soles were “rock hard” and the bottoms were “super slippery.” Luckily, these Dunes faux-wood sandals delivered. “These are exactly what I was looking for and they don’t feel like you’re in heels at all,” the reviewer wrote. The insole uses comfortable foam, while the faux-wood base and vegan leather straps add a dash of fun to your wardrobe. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (including wide sizes)

20 Some Of The Most Comfortable Work Shoes, According To Reviewers LAMHER Low Chunky Heel Pump Amazon $35 See On Amazon Yes, their chunky heel, pointed toe, and faux-leather exterior make them both stylish and professional at the same time. That said, thanks to the memory foam insole and soft, breathable lining, these low pumps are also ridiculously comfortable for all-day wear. “Some of the most comfortable shoes I have ever tried,” one buyer wrote. “I love that they don't feel too high and I will definitely be buying more pairs. I can wear them all day and not be tired.” Available sizes: 6 — 9

21 A Pair Of Kitten Heels That Are Surprisingly Comfortable ComeShun Low Kitten Heel Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether it’s an interview, a wedding, or brunch, these kitten heels elevate your outfit without hurting your feet. It gives you a foot-friendly 2.5 inch boost, while the insole is padded to absorb shock. “I am completely surprised how comfortable these heels are,” one reviewer wrote, “and they go with jeans or a dress.” They also come in just about any color you could want, and in faux-leather, lace, suede, and snakeskin textures. Available sizes: 5 — 10

22 These Cult-Favorite Sandals That Have Been Compared To Birkenstocks CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon With more than 45,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, it’s virtually impossible to ignore these CUSHIONAIRE Luna sandals. Because of the cork footbed that adapts to the shape of your foot over time, they’ve been compared to Birkenstocks — but they’re a fraction of the price. They also have two buckle-adjustable bands that come in tons of colors, and the brand offers wide sizes. Available sizes: 6 — 12 (including wide sizes)

23 Some Platform Pumps Buyers Are “Obsessed With” DADAWEN Leather T-Strap Platform Chunky Oxfords Amazon $38 See OnAmazon “I’m obsessed with these,” wrote one reviewer who called them both “cute and comfortable.” These platform pumps have a chunky heel, a T-strap upper, and are made from genuine leather in your choice of three colors: black, powder blue, and light pink. Despite their stylish, vintage-inspired design, they’re “good for wide feet” and don’t bother reviewers’ feet even if they “wear [them] all day.” Available sizes: 4.5 — 10

24 Some Studded Slides That Are Surprisingly Durable Cape Robbin Tonie Sandals Slides Amazon $23 See On Amazon “These shoes are stunning and very comfortable,” one reviewer wrote about these Cape Robbin Tonie slides — but they’re also surprisingly durable despite their reasonable price. “The stones are twisted or hammered in,” another reviewer wrote, so they haven’t lost one yet. You can get them in your choice of five colors, all with eye-catching studs around the sole and upper. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

25 These Cheap Combat Boots That Compare To Name Brands CELNEPHO High Platform Mid Calf Combat Boots Amazon $27 See On Amazon Name-brand platform combat boots can cost upwards of $100, but these are comfortable and stylish — despite the fact that they cost less than $30. They have a chunky, textured platform sole for slip protection and reach up to the mid-calf with a side zipper. Plus, there’s soft faux fur inside that reviewers call “so comfy.” You can also get them in a handful of other black designs, with or without laces. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

26 These Sandals With Elastic Straps For Comfort VJH Comfort Flat Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get these VJH Comfort sandals in your choice of nine different strap colors, all with a faux-cork sole. Whichever one you choose, the ankle strap is elastic so it moves with your foot and is a breeze to take off and put on. There’s also a latex-padded insole for extra support and shock absorption. “These could be dressed up or down depending on your outfit,” wrote one reviewer who called them both “cute and comfortable.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

27 The “Most Comfortable Pair Of Flops Ever Created” Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Amazon $30 See On Amazon These Sanuk Yoga Sling sandals have been called “the most comfortable pair of flops ever created.” In fact, even a reviewer with plantar fasciitis wrote that they’re “happy walking in these all day.” The stretchy fabric upper hugs your foot without chafing, while the sealed edge of the footbed is made from yoga mats, so it’s adaptive, supportive, and well-cushioned. Available sizes: 5 — 11

28 These Top-Rated PUMA Slides For Just $25 PUMA Cool Cat Slide Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for a new pair of slides? It doesn’t get much more convenient than the PUMA Cool Cat sandal. The synthetic leather strap is durable, the molded footbed is cushioned and comfortable, and the outsole is nonslip and waterproof for wear inside or outside of the house. You can also get this pair in a huge range of different designs, from fuzzy leopard print to camouflage — but all of them have some form of the PUMA logo. Available sizes: 5 — 12

29 These Sandals With Plenty Of Style — & Almost 20K Reviews Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These open-toe sandals from Soda incorporate all of the most trendy elements: a chunky platform, thick throwback straps, an ankle buckle, the combination of edgy faux leather and an espadrille-style sole ... so it’s no wonder reviewers have called them the “best Amazon find ever!” They also come in loads of different style options, from different colored buckles to daring animal prints. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11