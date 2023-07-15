When wearing a halter dress, there’s likely one question you ask yourself, and that is: What bra do I wear? Of course, you can go braless, but for those looking for more support and security, options abound. These 10 bras for halter dresses stay hidden underneath your dress — or, they’re stylish enough to be seen.

What To Look For When Shopping For Bras To Wear With Halter Dresses

While the main goal when wearing halter dresses is usually to keep your bra concealed, some bras are worth showing off — like a dainty bralette made from lace that peeks out from under your straps and makes a bold fashion statement. However, if you prefer to keep your bra hidden from view, there are several options to choose from. The first is a bra mimics the silhouette of your dress while creating coveted support. These range from classic strapless bras to styles with plunging necklines or low-cut backs, many of which have convertible straps and supportive features like padded cups or underwire. On the other hand, you can opt for adhesive, backless bras, nipple covers, or even boob tape, all of which remain undetectable while adding some extra coverage.

Scroll on for a list of clever bras to wear with halter dresses, all of which are conveniently available on Amazon and backed by tons of glowing reviews.

1 This Popular Strapless Bra With Convertible Straps For Halter Styles Maidenform Self Expressions Convertible Strapless Bra Amazon $15 See on Amazon This popular balconette bra from Maidenform can be worn five different ways, including as a halter style or strapless to disappear under halter dresses. The underwire cups are designed for maximum lift and the lace detailing elevates the look. Fans report that when worn sans straps, the bra doesn’t slide around or require constant pulling up. As one shopper raved, “Best bra I ever owned.” Rave review: “[...]It’s summer time, which means I’m wearing a lot of dresses and tank tops that are hard to wear with regular bras. I mainly got this to use strapless, but it also has two detachable straps that can be converted into 5 styles (strapless, regular, criss-cross, halter, and one shoulder). The straps go on and off easily, and don’t fall out while wearing them. Using the straps gives even more lift and support, but even without them my boobs are up high and in good position. Even though this is a push-up, I don’t have obnoxious cleavage to worry about.” Sizes: 34A — 40DD | Colors: 2 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex with a lace overlay

2 A Convertible Strapless Bra For Large Busts Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra Amazon $76 See On Amazon Strapless bras are a great option to pair with halter dresses, since they’ll remain well hidden. This strapless bra has the added bonus of supportive features, including lightly padded cups and a cushioned underwire. It also has breathable mesh wings equipped with boning and a grippy, silicone lining to ensure it stays put. Since this bra comes with convertible straps (which are also adjustable), you can wear this bra six different ways, including as a halter or crossed over the chest. Rave review: “As someone who is a 34DDD, I didn’t believe it was possible to find a strapless bra that would open up the world of halter or strapless fashion to me [...] This bra provides really good support and is comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time.” Sizes: 30D — 44G | Colors: 4 | Material: 91% Nylon, 9% Spandex

3 This Comfortable Seamless Bralette With A Pretty Lace Detail Down The Back True & Co True Body Triangle Lace Racerback Bra Amazon $45 See On Amazon If comfort is your main concern, look no further than this pullover T-back bralette with a V-neck silhouette. While it isn’t technically a halter, the straps are narrow enough to stay hidden beneath a halter dress, and the exposed lace detailing in the back adds a touch of glam that you won’t mind showing off. Made from a buttery soft and seamless microfiber fabric that looks smooth beneath clothing, this wireless bralette has removable padding for added shape, plus adjustable straps to create a customized fit. Rave review: “I am in heaven. These are the perfect bras, and this one with the lace racerback is beautiful and functional, leaving your shoulders free for certain tops that expose lots of neckline or my shoulders.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

4 This Adhesive Silicone Bra That’ll Remain Totally Invisible Under Any Neckline Niidor Strapless Adhesive Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Boasting over 12,000 glowing five-star ratings, this backless adhesive bra is ideal for halter dresses, especially ones with low-cut backs. It’s made from sweat-resistant silicone with a gentle adhesive that stays put even in sweaty conditions, and it can be reused as many times as you like with regular cleaning. The order also comes with petal-shaped nipple covers that you can pair with the adhesive bra, or on their own. Rave review: “Amazing bra! How did I ever wear a dress before I had it?? Perfect for halter dresses. Stays on for hours, very comfortable, invisible, and creates awesome cleavage (I’m a B cup). Highly recommend!” Sizes: A — G | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Silicone

5 A Lace Halter Bralette That’ll *Just* Peek Through A Halter Neckline JOJOANS Floral Lace Halter Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from stretchy mesh with a stunning lace overlay, this halter bralette has an open back that’ll stay hidden, and the wider neck strap will likely peek through — but’s it’s so pretty, you won’t mind showing it off. The wide straps also help alleviate any pressure on your shoulders, while the waistband and a series of strategic seams along the non-padded cups create shape and touch of support. Hook-and-eye closures allow you to adjust the fit. This style is also available in packs of two and three, so you can always have a few color options on deck. Rave review: “I love halter tops but I have big boobs. I bought the XL and omg I am loving the fact that my boobs look great in my halter top. The Lace pokes out enough to look like it’s part of the halter top and makes it look even better.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Elastane

6 These Best-Selling Nipple Covers With Over 23,000 Perfect Ratings Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See on Amazon If you don’t mind sacrificing some support for a truly undetectable bra option, then you’ll love these best-selling adhesive nipple covers, which have over 23,000 five-star ratings to recommend them. Made from easy-to-wash silicone, these reusable nipple covers look totally invisible beneath clothing and are comfortable to boot, with one reviewer writing, “I can't tell that they are there when I'm wearing them.” They come with a convenient carrying case to help keep them in tip-top shape. Rave review: “I have a thin, backless halter top that I can't wear a bra with. I have a pair of nipple covers already but I could see the outline of the edges through the fabric. Not with these! The edges of these are feathered out so thin that they completely disappear under the thin fabric. They stick on really well, even in hot weather. Easy to remove. Very happy with them!” Sizes: Small (Fits A-C Cups), Large (Fits D+ cups) | Colors: 5 | Material: 100% Silicone

7 A Low-Cut Bra With Convertible Straps HACI Deep U Push Up Plunge Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bra with a plunging, U-shaped neckline is perfectly suited for low-cut halter dresses. The padding and underwire have a slight push-up effect for added lift and some extra support. Even more, the straps are convertible and adjustable, so you can wear it in a few different ways — but most importantly, you can wear as a halter. Rave review: “Held my 36DDs in place the entire night comfortably. Minimal side boob but nothing that was uncomfortable or obvious.Wore this with two different styles of plunging neckline dresses and it worked great for both. Amazing push up without the bulky padding.” Sizes: 32A — 40C | Colors: 5 | Material: 86% Polyamide, 14% Elastane

8 This Longline Halter Bra With An Ultra-Low Back Mitivoway Low Back Seamless Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whatever style halter dress you have in your closet, this longline halter bra is sure to fit the bill. Apart from its wide, stretchy waistband, this bra also has a plunging, no-show back (secured with an adjustable band around the waist) that can be concealed by even even the most low-cut dresses. The deep V-neckline and thin, triangle-shaped cups also promise to stay hidden and add some light support. The adjustable straps are removable and convertible, so you can wear this bra with all your trickiest tops and dresses. Rave review: “This bra is perfect for backless tops/dresses, sundresses with low cut arm openings or halter style dresses and tops. It is well made and easy to put on. The wide front band gives a secure feel.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 2 | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

9 A Roll Of Boob Tape That Can Be Used For So Many Dress Styles NIPPIES Breast Lift Tape Amazon $23 See on Amazon For maximum customization, try this surprisingly versatile boob tape, which can be cut and placed to your liking in order to remain undetectable underneath your halter dress. The tape, which is made from durable nylon with ample stretch, measures 16.5 feet so you’ll be able to use it for countless occasions. Rave review: “This tape is super durable and was a perfect asset to some of my backless and low cut dresses. Will purchase again.” Sizes: 2-Inch Wide | Colors: 5 | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane

10 Some Bunny-Shaped Nipple Covers With A 4.8-Star Rating Tonies Adhesive Nipple Bra (3 Pairs) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These adhesive nipple covers have a near-perfect 4.8-star rating for a reason. The inside is made from sweat-proof silicone that’s easily washable, making them reusable, and the outside is made from a soft and seamless fabric that remains invisible beneath clothing. Plus, the unique bunny shape can create a subtle lift. As an added bonus, the come with a pair of petal-shaped silicone nipple covers. Rave review: “I purchased this for a recent Mexico trip. Most of my outfits were backless and this worked perfectly. Was able to sweat, dance and walk around most days without feeling like it was going to fall off. The adhesive was strong and i looks like i will be able to use several more times.” Sizes: Fits A-C Cup, Fits D-E cups | Colors: 1 | Material: 87% Nylon, 13% Spandex