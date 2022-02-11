The future of fashion is brighter — and easier to shop — than ever.

Size-inclusive shopping site 11 Honoré, which sells high-fashion pieces in sizes 12-24, debuted a campaign video Friday tied to its New York Fashion Week presentation. The clip, a throwback spin on YSL’s 2010 Manifesto campaign, was made in partnership with Afterpay and features its Spring 2022 collection, designed by Danielle Williams Eke. In it, Candice Huffine is seen sauntering down a staircase in the brand’s offerings.

The pieces from the show will also be shoppable online, following a “see now, buy now, pay in four” model. The “pay in four” refers to four interest-free installments on purchases made using the service.

The site has long been a haven for shoppers looking for quality designer pieces in extended sizing, something that often is not available. The launch is a hopeful step forward in seeing that change, 11 Honoré and Afterpay said in a statement.

“The partnership allows the two brands to come together in a unique format, focused on accessibility, by which we can democratize fashion and unlock access to great fashion for consumers across the country,” said Afterpay, which is also the presenting sponsor of New York Fashion Week.

Here, a look at the campaign video, which will become shoppable online at 6 p.m. ET, as well at Nordstrom later this year.