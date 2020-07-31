15 Wrap Dresses We're Adding To Cart Before They Sell Out

It's a truth known to most women who stand in front of their wardrobes wondering what to throw on today: wrap dresses are the solution to ALL of your wardrobe quandaries. Date night? Wrap dress. Working from home? Wrap dress. Hot weather? Wrap dress. You get the idea.

There's huge variation when it comes to this beloved style: midi-length, short sleeves, no sleeve, ruffled skirts and blouson sleeves. The one thing that remains the same? The fabulous 'cinching' shape of the wrap dress which fits, and suits everybody. Not to mention the breeze-factor for hot weather.

So in the spirit of 'what's good around here?', we did the fancy footwork to find 15 wrap dresses you'll want to snap up before they're all sold out.

Before you dive in, remember all of these dresses can be worn beyond summer. By adding a polo neck and tights, your favourite floral frock has been reincarnated for another season! Happy shopping friends.

