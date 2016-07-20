I wear dresses every single day, no matter what the season is. This is not an exaggeration. Pants annoy me to no end, and pants shopping is even worse. Consequently, I’ve done a lot of research about the right kinds of underwear to wear under skirts and dresses, especially if you’re looking for panties and shorts with adequate coverage. The results? Dress lovers everywhere can rest easy knowing that there are tons of options out there.

Wind is something that I’ve got a lot of on Long Island, and since the very beginning of my dress-wearing days, I realized that running errands with nothing but a thong underneath would most likely result in a parking lot full of people who’ve now seen my butt. Which is to say, if you're someone who wants to avoid this, I recommend shorts under dresses, all the way.

I used to steal a pair of boxer briefs from every guy I’ve ever dated, but I’ve since learned that they specifically make underwear for underneath dresses and skirts. Reach for something that’s smooth, body-hugging, fits well, and offers full coverage, and you can walk over any subway grate without a care. Check out these awesome full-coverage underwear options for any body size or dress type.

1. Maidenform Pure Genius Tailored Boyshort

This Maidenform boy short panty is ideal for tighter and shorter skirts or dresses, as it provides adequate coverage and a seamless look underneath clothing while cutting right above the thigh. It’s extra stretchy and comfortable, so you get protection while feeling like you’re wearing nothing at all. And it comes in six different colors, including black, hot pink, and a smokey gray.

Available sizes: 5 — 8

One reviewer wrote: "LOVE these. Will definitely order again as needed. They hug the body, doesn't show any bottom butt cheek. They stay up well, no needing to pull them back up for any reason. I used them for under skirts and dresses and now I use them to wear to bed and around the house."

2. Jockey Slipshort Light Boy Shorts

For full coverage without any of the bunching or sweating, you’ve got Jockey's light boy shorts. They’re made with a silky smooth fabric that reduces chafing, wicks sweat, glides easily underneath any fabric, and won’t cause panty lines. Made with a comfortable blend of nylon, microfiber, spandex, and cotton, this pick comes in your choice of three colors.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Fit perfect. Would recommend to fellow dress wearers!”

3. Fruit Of The Loom Fit For Me Slip Short

This pack of full coverage briefs looks less like underwear and more like a pair of boyshorts — but even despite their full-coverage design, they’re made from a sleek, lightweight microfiber for optimal breathability underneath a dress or skirt. Since the pack comes with four pairs (in all different colors and for just $10), it’s a pretty incredible value. Finally, in combination with Fruit of the Loom’s two other top-selling fits, they’ve earned an overall 4.5-star rating from over 30,000 reviewers.

Available sizes: 9 — 13

One reviewer wrote: "I ordered a package of these slip shorts to wear with a lot of my hot topic dresses [...] Wonderful for withstanding the 100° heat in Arizona summer While still being breathable.”

4. FOXERS Lace Boxer Briefs

If you wear dresses to avoid feeling confined, a thick solid fabric might seem counterintuitive. The FOXERS lace boxer briefs cover things up while still being breathable and lightweight, as they’re made from a nylon lace material. Unlike other briefs, the band fits snugly around your waist to prevent lines, and they have a subtle interior lining to keep certain areas covered. Choose from colors like, black, charcoal gray, and ivory.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "Fit well, didnt ride up, or give me a wedgie. I didnt even feel them the entire day!!"

5. Caramel Cantina Hipster Boy Shorts

These hipster boy short panties look more like workout shorts than anything else, so they’re an obvious option when it comes to full coverage. They’ve got a great stretch to them without becoming translucent, they won’t slip or bunch, and women say, “They almost feel like I'm wearing nothing."

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

One reviewer wrote: "Fabric is super soft and these boy shorts are very comfortable. I’ve tried many different styles of panties and these are the best - particularly if you are wearing a dress or skirt."

6. OPIBOO Cotton Underwear Briefs

Made from 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch, these cotton briefs are soft, skin-friendly, and breathable. They also have a high, double-layer waistband to prevent rolling and offer more coverage, and the legs are hemmed in a subtle lace that reviewers have called “beautiful.” Get the multi-pack in neutral colors or pastel ones.

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "Feels like you're not wearing anything. Perfect for under dresses. They're amazing as they stay snug fit on skin. No moving around. Love them!"

7. EMPRELLA Seamless Boy Shorts

For full protection that looks like part of the outfit, there are these seamless lace boyshorts. The top has a streamlined design so it doesn’t show underneath your skirts and dresses, but the bottom features a lacy trim that’s pretty and provides complete coverage. Best of all, it comes in a budget-friendly six-pack with a mix of black, white, and gray pairs.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "Hugs me comfortable! I’m a bigger girl who has a larger bottom and these do NOT cut me in the middle of the cheeks. The lace lays and feels so nice. This may sound exaggerated but I almost forgot I was wearing them."

8. Ilusion Classic Daywear Bloomer Slip

This Ilusion bloomer slip is especially great for hot summer days, as it’s made out of a lightweight anti-cling material. The bottom has a lace panel trim that blends in with the hem of your typical skater dress, and it helps with dresses that tend to cling, according to reviewers. Also, it comes in your choice of black, beige, or white.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: "In the fall/winter I often wear a lightweight cotton/modal knit dress over leggings. Without a slip or these "Bloomers" the dress just clings. It seems old fashioned to wear a slip but a clinging dress is no joy. The thing is, it's VERY difficult to find a slip short enough to accommodate a dress a few inches above the knee. These bloomers work perfectly!"

9. BMJL Zipper Pocket Running Shorts

These running shorts have built-in underwear, so you get comfort and coverage at the same time — and they have a zippered pocket to hold your phone, house key, or cash. Since they’re technically for workouts, they’re quick-drying and breathable, but it’s these same qualities that make them especially great for wear underneath your dresses. You can also get them in just about any color.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I love the built-in cheeky under shorts. Almost like underwear. It does not ride up and is very comfy to me. I don’t get any wedgies at all in these while walking. I love the style of these shorts. Just everything about them, honestly.”

10. HOEREV Comfort Middle Waist Bamboo Briefs

I’m all for fabric made from bamboo because it’s super breathable, sweat-wicking, and soft. These HOEREV bamboo briefs provide a good amount of protection during a Marilyn Monroe moment, as the waist is high and the butt is covered, but they’re so lightweight and comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. On top of all that, it comes in an efficient three-pack with a variety of color options.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: "So soft! So cozy! They fit great and stay where they should. I definitely need more! My butt has never been more comfy!"