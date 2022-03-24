Though denim itself is a forever wardrobe staple, every generation sees its own set of silhouettes, fits, or trends. Eventually, what’s old is new again, and pieces you thought you might never see again (ahem, low-rise jeans), sneak their way back in style.

This year, it’s all about the early aughts. Y2K is back in action when it comes to all areas of your closet: think bucket hats, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, baby tees, and yes, even denim.

When it comes to denim trends of the 2000s, there are a few that instantly come to mind. There is, of course, low-rise, beloved by Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera (among others), there’s the Canadian tuxedo, most memorably worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 VMAs, and more. From patchwork, to mini skirts, dresses, and more — it’s time to dig through those childhood collections and re-consider your old favorites.

Ahead, take a trip down memory lane, and shop some of the best denim trends of Y2K all over again.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Ultra Low-Rise Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Paris Hilton was a champion of the ultra low-rise jeans during the early aughts, either with a longer tunic or a cropped baby tank. Whatever you wear them with, the hip-hugger silhouette is definitely back again.

Krista Low-Rise Super Skinny Jean Hudson Jeans
Go for a tailored skinny leg look to balance out the trendier, low rise.

The All-Denim-Everything Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Don’t just think about denim as jeans. Channel that iconic Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake moment and use the material in other aspects of your wardrobe as well.

Gracelyn Babydoll Dress En Saison
Add a little lightness to a heavier denim material, by opting for a youthful babydoll dress.

The Patchwork Look KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Follow in Christina Aguilera’s footsteps and play with different colored denim, by choosing a textured jeans style. Patchwork incorporates many different washes, all in one.

Atelier Notify Women's Patchwork New Aloha Denim Jean
With larger, less deliberate patches, the trend becomes more modern and less overwhelming.

The Denim Mini Skirt John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images Long before Rihanna took pregnancy style by storm, she hit the red carpet in a 2000s-worthy denim mini skirt that’s back and better than ever today.

Blue Denim Short Skirt WARDROBE.NYC
The key to getting the look is to go for a retro style, that looks as though you cut the legs off of a pair of vintage jeans.

The Flares Chris Weeks/FilmMagic/Getty Images Low-rise or not, Lindsay Lohan was one of the many who worshiped long, flare jeans. It might just be time to jump back into the trend, in whatever rise you desire.