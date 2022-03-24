Though denim itself is a forever wardrobe staple, every generation sees its own set of silhouettes, fits, or trends. Eventually, what’s old is new again, and pieces you thought you might never see again (ahem, low-rise jeans), sneak their way back in style.
This year, it’s all about the early aughts. Y2K is back in action when it comes to all areas of your closet: think bucket hats, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, baby tees, and yes, even denim.
When it comes to denim trends of the 2000s, there are a few that instantly come to mind. There is, of course, low-rise, beloved by Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera (among others), there’s the Canadian tuxedo, most memorably worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 VMAs, and more. From patchwork, to mini skirts, dresses, and more — it’s time to dig through those childhood collections and re-consider your old favorites.
Ahead, take a trip down memory lane, and shop some of the best denim trends of Y2K all over again.
