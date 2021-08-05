Beauty
Pure gold.
Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
Team USA is doing everyone proud this year at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. From making history to advocating for mental health, athletes are proving just how inspiring they can be — and doing it all with some seriously cool nail art. Click through to see eight highlights.
Francois Nel/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Can’t go wrong with a deep navy blue shade: It’s a statement without all the fuss and distractions. Soccer star Alex Morgan showed off the classic hue with a twist. To spice it up just a little bit, she painted her pinky nail a cool silver.