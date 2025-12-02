At the 35th Annual Gotham Awards, Hollywood’s best and brightest came together at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City to celebrate their cinematic successes. Film may have been the focus of the Dec. 1 ceremony, but red carpet fashion was another one of the evening’s bright spots — and this year, feathers had their moment on stars like Rihanna and Amanda Seyfried.

Feathers are the sort of glam detail that will never truly go out of style. But recently, they’ve been hyper-present in the fashion world, ruling New York Fashion Week in September and even gracing 2026’s hottest bridal looks. Even their synthetic siblings are making waves. Celebs are also embracing the avian aesthetic, taking it from the runway to the red carpet – and at the Gotham Awards, a handful of style stars flocked to join the trend.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch has embraced a minimalistic vintage-inspired style during the press tour for her new movie Nouvelle Vague. But on Dec. 1, the actress shifted gears at the Gotham Awards, wearing a show-stopping look from Prada featuring head-to-toe plumage. The yellow floor-length dress was crafted from shimmery faux feathers, arranged in different directions to create a textured effect.

Deutch and her stylist Emma Jade Morrison kept the rest of the look simple, skipping jewelry, apart from the actress’ engagement ring.

Bryan Derballa/Contributor/Getty Images Getty Images 1 / 2

Rihanna

Rihanna is no stranger to prominent plumage — just check out any of her extravagant Carnival costumes. Her latest feathered fashion statement, however, was slightly more subtle.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the Fenty founder wore a custom Balenciaga look at the Gotham Awards carpet. The bubblegum pink look featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a balloon top and long train.

Getty Images Getty Images 1 / 2

Elbow-length black leather gloves and a bejeweled collar necklace added some edge to the Glinda-inspired dress. A pink feathered baseball cap — also a custom piece from Balenciaga — topped off the ensemble.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried took an understated approach to the feather trend in a sleek Valentino creation. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the Housemaid star wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit from the label’s spring 2026 collection. A red imitation feather — made from shimmery ruffled fabric — was draped across her body like a sash.

Bryan Derballa/Contributor/Getty Images Getty Images 1 / 2

Diamond earrings and a ring from Tiffany completed the look.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor chose a fierce feathered look for the awards. Styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the All’s Fair actress went with a fiery style from Chanel’s spring 2026 collection. The design included a white silk T-shirt tucked into a red high-low skirt, which featured a layer of red and orange feathers. She paired the maximalist look with a pair of simple Chanel heels.

Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images Getty Images 1 / 2

These fashionable leading ladies are truly birds of a feather.