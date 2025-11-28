If you thought agreeing to spend the rest of your life with a partner is already a big commitment, there’s another aspect of the pending nuptials that can be even more nerve-wracking: saying yes to the dress.

Regardless of the size of the wedding you’re planning (grand, intimate, or civil), the pressure to find the perfect bridal gown is unrelenting. Pictures are — for better or worse — forever. Thankfully, to help narrow down the endless selection of puffy LWDs, a few wedding dress trends made their mark on the runways of Bridal Fashion Week, and they all agree on one thing: altar-bound style savants will embrace maximalism in the coming year.

Embellishments will be all the rage, particularly feather-trimmed confections and glitzy pieces adorned with crystals, sequins, and gemstones.

In terms of silhouettes, volume play is key. For a more whimsical touch, the fashion industry’s bubble hem resurgence has entered the wedding gown group chats, blowing up skirts of various lengths. If it’s not the hem, it’s the hips. The body part has become fashion’s prime real estate recently, with runway designers like Schiaparelli (and its model Kendall Jenner) helping popularize the sculptural, hips-out look.

Even lace, which used to be considered grandiose even when rendered in the simplest silhouette, is now paired with other design elements. Selena Gomez is a fan of this trend. One of the three dresses she wore to marry producer Benny Blanco was a see-through lace gown with a bustier-inspired design. (Another also had a touch of lace.)

Without further ado, here are the chicest wedding dress trends for 2026 that brides should say “I do” in.

2026 Wedding Dress Trends

Lace used to be considered quintessentially opulent bridal attire. Since the fabric itself was decadent, lacy designs were more subdued in silhouette — regal, if you will. The 2026 trend, however, amps up the drama. Now essentially a neutral, the fabric merely serves as the base for other buzzy trends to shine. Consider a bow-clad gown that serves coquettecore, or one with an exaggerated peplum, the flared-waist favorite from the 2010s. Or do like Gomez and craft yours with a bustier-inspired torso, like many celebrities do.

In the early 2000s, poofy bubble hem skirts outfitted the most stylish. Last year, the voluminous bottoms re-entered the zeitgeist, thanks to designer runways (Christian Siriano’s and Helmut Lang’s) and celeb closets (Zendaya’s and Kylie Jenner’s). Apparently, brides also want in on the trend.

Whether you go for a gumdrop-style mini, high-low dress, or fanciful floor-length gown, this exaggerated silhouette will add even more drama to your walk down the aisle.

A wedding is the epitome of romance, so why not lean into unbridled feminism with ultra-romantic, draped gowns? Soft, flowy fabrics like chiffon and satin work best with this trend. But the real details to look for are the delicate, Grecian-goddess-inspired draping. Some options include ’90s-favorite cowl necklines, godet-laden skirts, or off-the-shoulder flounces. The key here is effortless fluidity.

Bustier gowns have been a mainstay on red carpets as the Hollywood go-to. Stars like Margot Robbie and Sydney Sweeney catapulted the lingerie-as-outerwear style to popularity. It is understandable; the boned construction cinches the waist, and the girlies love a snatched look.

There are plenty of options when it comes to this trend, including straight versus sweetheart necklines, lace-up backs, sheer panels with visible boning, or even accented with floral appliqués. Wear one with a column skirt for a more understated take or with a full skirt for contrast and added theatrics.

Dior, Erdem, and Simone Rocha are but a handful of designers who celebrated the female form in their Spring/Summer 2026 shows, sending models down catwalks in gowns with hyper-exaggerated hips. (It’s borderline Marie Antoinette.) Come 2026, brides will be borrowing the ethos of the overemphasized pelvis as with other trends that made it big in the couture space.

For the fearless wife-to-be, gowns with a sculptural hip swell are bold and avant-garde, and they will make your look utterly memorable. If that’s adventurous, you can still achieve a similar hourglass shape with fit-and-flare dresses or, more subtly, those with basque waists.

One style sure to get brides excited to sashay down aisles (and straight to their reception halls) is also the dreamiest: feathers. These aren’t exaggerated, heavy, quill-type plumes; they’re light, delicate, and typically laid out wide apart. Think: airy ostrich feathers that dot a skirt’s hem, or a mini with a smattering of plumage.

Some brides reserve their more toned-down looks for their nuptial ceremonies and change into bedazzled numbers for the reception. In 2026, there will be no need to make the distinction. You can be as glitzy and blinding as you want to be. So embrace high-shine embellishment in whatever embroidery tickles your fancy: sequins, crystals, gemstones, or pearls.

BONUS: 2026 Wedding Shoe Trends

Apart from wedding dresses, two bridal shoe trends stood out, and they’re diametrically opposed. The first is a good, tall heel, for the newlywed who wants to embrace the stiletto. She’s not looking for comfort or a kitten heel; she wants to turn the aisle into her personal runway with a power strut. Thankfully, if you’re That Girl, there’s an endless array of heeled ivory footwear available to shop. Consider lace slingbacks, pearl-encrusted pumps, or ankle strap options.

Conversely, if you’d prefer your toes to still have feeling by the time you exchange rings, sneakers are becoming a more acceptable alternative. They’re edgy, unexpected, and, most importantly, comfortable. Plus, there’s an array of designs, cuts, and pricing options to choose from.

If you’d still prefer a more formal shoe for the ceremony, no worries: You can trade it for sneakers at the afterparty. You know what’s better than waking up married after your wedding day? Waking up blister-free.