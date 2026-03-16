There’s a new frontier in menswear’s Slutty Little Accessory conversation. In recent years, men have seemingly been experimenting more with their fashion. Whether it’s a boxy leather tote bag or hexagonal eyeglasses, small signifiers of effort are always deemed hot (and worthy of the “slutty” moniker). The men at the 2026 Oscars took accessorizing to a whole new level by adding one elegant accoutrement to their suits: a brooch.

Brooches on the red carpet aren’t necessarily new. In 2024, select A-listers such as Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy already began trading in neckties and bowties for statement pins on awards show red carpets. Since then, the accessory continued to gain so much momentum in the men’s space that new brooch designs (read: bigger and snazzier) practically became a mainstay during Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 shows.

Hollywood’s finest are clearly all in on the brooch mania, proving a little pin can go a long way. Most brooch wearers at the Academy Awards chose smaller, much sparklier pins, including Joe Alwyn and Damson Idris. Hudson Williams’ dainty piece was a bedazzled serpent from BVLGARI. Then there was Channing Tatum, who accessorized his Versace suit with a Tiffany & Co. bird-shaped brooch with over 22-carats.

As you can see, the subtle, sophisticated touch is basically the hottest thing a man can wear.

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It’s not just the shape of the brooch that matters — the choice of metal also adds a layer of individuality and creativity. Kieran Culkin, for example, stood out when he chose a yellow gold add-on, which popped perfectly against his brown jacket. Hot.

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Timothée Chalamet, who wore an all-white ensemble, added a hint of edge with a subtle black cross brooch. Without it, the look would’ve been pretty plain. With it? Hot as well.

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Ever the adventurous dresser, Pedro Pascal reached Daddy levels of hot when he pinned a massive silk chrysanthemum on his white shirt — both from Chanel.

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If the Oscars’ best-dressed men are indication, the brooch is the ~hottest~ accessory at the moment, and it’s finally time for more everyday men to use them to zhuzh up their wardrobes.