Not all accessories are created equal. While you can mix and match your earrings, necklaces, and rings as often as you change your clothes, a watch is typically more of a commitment. They’re notoriously expensive, so choosing one that’s right for you is kind of a big deal. Thankfully, 2026’s top watch trends cater to so many aesthetics. (Bonus: They basically double as traditional jewelry.)

Romantic pink options are gaining popularity this year, with celebs like Rihanna wearing rose gold timepieces. Leather straps are also making a major comeback, courtesy of everyone’s renewed interest in Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, who made her Cartier Tank Louis a key part of her look. Then there are cocktail watches, aka the bracelets of the horology industry, which have been making their rounds on multiple style stars in recent months.

Below, you’ll find these bold trends and more watch styles to shop this year. Your future self (and maybe even your children) will appreciate the investment.

Rose Gold

More lovingly referred to by watchmakers as “pink gold,” the dusty rose metal continues to gain traction in the horology space. (Shout-out to celeb ambassadors Rihanna and Victoria Beckham for putting them on fans’ wish lists.) They’re not reserved for “trendier” styles, either — watchmakers have been introducing their heritage designs in the metal of the moment.

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Embrace femininity and romance by going the pink-on-pink route à la the Movado Velura Mini, or channel a more modern vibe with rosy straps and contrasting black elements.

Cocktail Watches

Formerly relegated to eveningwear, the cocktail watch has proved to be a much more versatile timepiece than a nighttime add-on. Often characterized by dainty, feminine details, including slimmer straps and intricate design elements, other options are even generously frosted with all sorts of precious stones.

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Consider a Cartier Baignoire for a simple skinny gold cuff or a Chanel Première Galon — as seen on Sarah Pidgeon and Tessa Thompson — for an angular dial with a twisted cuff.

Leather Straps

Leather straps are also making a comeback, largely due to the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect. CBK rocked a black-and-yellow gold Cartier Tank Louis. (Her mother-in-law, Jackie O, also famously wore a similar Tank.)

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Channel the minimalist heirloom style with a Cartier timepiece of your own or any simple leather strap option of your choice.

Wrap Watches

Since Bulgari pioneered the wraparound watch style in 1948, it’s been embraced by the epitomes of glamour, from Elizabeth Taylor to Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. Like other timepiece designs, it comes in an array of hues and dial styles, including bedazzled options and multiple coils.

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While it can be dressed down, the snakelike coiled band especially shines during more glamorous events, like cocktail parties and red carpets. Even in the most dramatic outfit, this watch will be the pièce de résistance.

Square Face

With roots in the art deco movement, square-face styles have been around for more than a century, but they haven’t fully infiltrated closets until a few years ago. Angular and sleek, these elegant styles are a go-to for fashionistas like Bella Hadid who prefer cleaner lines and a more minimalist style moment.

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Thanks to their ever-growing popularity, square-face watches also come in an impressive range of price points, catering to every fashion girl’s budget.