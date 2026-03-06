These days, there’s no shortage of young It girls showcasing their personal spins on today’s boldest trends. In recent weeks, however, a ‘90s icon reentered the conversation, reminding style savants why — in the thick of a maximalist renaissance — minimalism will always be chic. That icon is none other than Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

Thanks to Love Story, Ryan Murphy’s fictionalized retelling of her romance with John F. Kennedy Jr., fashion girls everywhere are leaning into the Carolyn Bessette aesthetic. (FX/Hulu correctly anticipated this effect, collaborating with Vestiaire Collective for an edit of over 800 CBK-inspired pre-loved pieces.)

As a former Calvin Klein employee, her style mirrored the brand’s understated ethos. Practically a masterclass in curating a capsule wardrobe, her looks were marked by clean lines, sophisticated neutrals, and of-the-decade accessories. Think angular tote bags, oval sunglasses, and tortoiseshell headbands. Even when Bessette wore more architectural pieces, such as her Yohji Yamamoto ensembles, the styling was still pared back.

As the series continues to take the internet by storm, and will likely do so long after the March 26 finale, it’s high time to recreate the effortless style CBK was known for. Below, you’ll find the best clothes and accessories to capture Bessette’s elegant je nais se quois.

Shop The Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Look

A Crisp Button-Down

The fashion publicist loved a crisp button-down, both on off-duty days and at high-profile events. She famously wore a white one with a black Yohji Yamamoto skirt to attend a gala with her husband at the Whitney Museum in 1999.

This one is a no-brainer. If you don’t already own the wardrobe staple, this is your cue to shop one with a more casually oversized ‘fit... in multiple colors.

A Sleek LBD

The unsung hero of CBK’s wardrobe is the little black dress, which was her go-to party and date night look. Though the necklines somewhat varied, her dresses’ length played between slightly above-the-knee to slightly below it. Opt for something with more coverage and a simpler silhouette and you’ll be ready to go on your own whirlwind date.

A Silk Pencil Skirt

Pencil skirts were practically part of every stylista’s uniform in the ‘90s. Need proof? Friends was rife with the office staple. Bessette wasn’t immune to the same piece, and wore several in multiple colorways and fabrics. Though the other pencil skirt trend this spring is to wear them in bolder materials and brighter hues, the Bessette-approved way is muted and elegant.

A Neutral Sweater

Bessette practically lived in long-sleeved sweaters — turtlenecks, V-necks, crew necks. So effortless.

Oval Sunglasses

One of her more distinctive style tenets was her eyewear, particularly, oval-shaped sunglasses evocative of the decade.

A Tortoiseshell Headband

Bow headbands are to Blair Waldorf what plastic headbands are to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. She loved the hair accessory so much that she owned a selection of them. Her most iconic, however, was the tortoiseshell. Add one to any basic ‘fit for an instant CBK vibe.

Her Unique Engagement Ring

Even her engagement ring was minimalist. Instead of a massive rock, JFK Jr. proposed to Bessette with a sapphire-and-diamond eternity band, inspired by one of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ own rings.

Knee-High Boots

There’s a reason why Bessette loved a knee-high boot: They instantly elevate any outfit. Though she had a particular affinity for a square toe, the options are endless.

Good Ol’ Denims

Like any effortlessly cool style star, jeans were part of Bessette’s rotation. She had a particular penchant for looser pairs and bootcut jeans, specifically the Levi’s 517 bootcut jeans designed for men. If you’ve been sick of the great skinny jean-versus-oversized debate, consider a flared leg for a change.

A Strand Of Pearls

Bessette didn’t accessorize much, but when she did, she opted for a classic pearl necklace and nothing else.

A Boxy Bag

You don’t need to shell out $4,400 for Bessette’s favorite Prada bag; any sleek boxy tote (preferably in black) can offer the same ‘90s flair.

Strappy Slingback Pumps

When Bessette wasn’t in knee-high boots, she preferred a sleek slingback pump with a strappy detail.

A Wool Coat

Finally, no Bessette style roundup would be complete without a wool coat. Wear it cinched or open to show off your LBD and you’re good to go.