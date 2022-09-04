There are some nail polish shades that every manicure aficionado seems to know and love, more often than not having a bottle in their own personal collections — and those cult-fave hues have reached total icon status for good reason.

One of Essie’s more popular shades, Ballet Slippers, has been a must-have for decades, acting as the ideal sheer (but buildable) soft baby pink color that truly complements every unique skin tone. It’s even been reported that the famed hue is a favorite of none other than thee Queen Elizabeth. Must I say more?

OPI’s Funny Bunny, on the other hand, acts as the base for Hailey Bieber’s completely viral, industry-shifting glazed donut nails (that aren’t going away any time soon, BTW) — and long before the it-girl’s mid-summer mani moment, the popular milky color has been a tried and true staple before beauty gworls were obsessed with all glazed everything.

If you’re on the hunt for claasic nail polish shades with simply unbeatable reviews, look no further than the hues below. Each one has thousands and thousands of happy buyers to vouch for it.

1 essie Nail Polish, Blanc Amazon $9.52 See On Amazon A pure white hue that can be used solo or for French manicures. Glowing Review: “The colour is like a staple for every polish collection. Two coats gives a perfect white nail.”

2 essie Nail Polish, Licorice Amazon $9.53 See On Amazon A pure, deep black. Glowing Review: “This was the first, and will likely be the last, black polish I use in my kit,” says Rita Remark, essie’s global lead educator whose celebrity clientele includes Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, and Kate Moss. “It’s so creamy, never streaky which makes it perfect for defined nail art.” Remark adds that the inky shade pairs perfectly with the cooler months of the year and is a perfect base for glitter or effects topcoats.

3 OPI Nail Lacquer, Funny Bunny Amazon $10.25 See On Amazon A sheer off-white shade that is famously used for Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails. Glowing Review: “This may be the greatest color OPI has ever created.”

4 essie Nail Polish, Marshmallow Amazon $9.52 See On Amazon A sheer off-white shade that builds to a creamy pinkish white with added coats. Glowing Review: “It’s a bit softer than stark white and I love it.”

5 ILNP, Birthday Suit Amazon $10 See On Amazon A light nude pink glittering polish. Glowing Review: “Birthday Suit is a lovely, easy-to-wear color with one or two coats. Appropriate for the office, casual, or out on the town. Goes on easily and comes off easily. Highly recommend!”

6 OPI Nail Lacquer, Samoan Sand Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon A light almond brown hue with peachy undertones. Glowing Review: “I don't want to even think about how many bottles of this OPI color I've used since I discovered it.”

7 essie Nail Polish, Ballet Slippers Amazon $9.56 See On Amazon A sheer, buildable pink shade that is a bride-to-be staple. Glowing Review: “This has been my go-to color for a decade. I get compliments all the time.”

8 OPI Nail Lacquer, Bubble Bath Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon A sheer, buildable shade that has pale pink undertones. Glowing Review: “One coat give you a translucent baby pink, and two gives more coverage. Both are beautiful. Your hands will look elegant all year round.”

9 OPI Nail Lacquer, It's a Girl! Amazon $10.50 See On Amazon A pale fuchsia shade that is a soft pastel hue with surprising vibrancy. Glowing Review: “'It's A Girl' nail polish will always bring back the wonderfully happy time when my granddaughter was born. It is the softest, pearly pink color, and looks beautiful on every fingernail.”

10 OPI Nail Polish Infinite Shine Long-Wear Lacquer, Two-Timing the Zones Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon A bold, on-trend fuchsia hue. Glowing Review: “Goes on smooth and withstands chipping when used with a top coat. Perfect signature color for the summer.”

11 butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, Hottie Tottie Amazon $18 See On Amazon A light coral shade that complements a sunkissed glow. Glowing Review: “Absolutely love the color for summer! Long wearing. No problems with coverage.”

12 OPI Nail Lacquer, Chocolate Moose Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon A mid-tone milk chocolate hue with warm, pinkish undertones. Glowing Review: “It's a one coater, which I absolutely love.”

13 essie Nail Polish, Angora Cardi Amazon $9 See On Amazon A muted brick-red plum hybrid hue with hints of soft purple. Glowing Review: “A beautiful deep purplish dusky rose color and unlike anything I've seen. I literally have had this shade on my toes for the past two year. Perfect feminine polish without being the typical pink or red pedicure go-to.”

14 OPI Nail Lacquer, Cajun Shrimp Amazon $10.92 See On Amazon A hot-orange red shade that is both vibrant and statement-making. Glowing Review: “I LOVE LOVE LOVE this OPI Cajun Shrimp nail polish color. It's a perfect combo of red, with just a dash of coral, which means it goes well with EVERYTHING.”

15 OPI Nail Lacquer, Big Apple Red Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon A true apple red. Glowing Review: “This is my favorite Red I’ve ever come across, and I’m a nail polish junkie with roughly 150+ polishes. It reminds me of the classic Red from the 40s.”

16 butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, Her Majesty's Red Amazon $18 See On Amazon A burnt brick red shade that is the ideal fall polish color. Glowing Review: “I feel so special wearing this color ‘Her Majesty’!! Very easy to apply, only need one coat, stays till removed.”

17 Revlon Nail Enamel, Vixen Amazon $3.77 See On Amazon A classic deep red polish. Glowing Review: “I love everything about this nail polish!!! The smoothness & long last shine plus the quick dry!!!”

18 OPI Nail Lacquer, Gelato on My Mind Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon An opaque blue shade with a bright, slightly turquoise finish. Glowing Review: “This color is gorgeous. In the bottle it looks more pastel, but when it is on your nails it really takes on a bright blue hue that is beautiful.”

19 essie Nail Polish, Bikini So Teeny Amazon $9.49 See On Amazon An opaque baby blue shade with a subtle, pearlescent shimmer. Glowing Review: “It’s bright and distinctive while still being modest and soft. It has a beautiful shimmer undertone without being sparkly — truly the perfect blend of fun & colorful & relaxed & stylish. Essie makes the best nail polish and this shade is top notch.”

20 ILNP, High Tide Amazon $10 See On Amazon An ocean-inspired blue holographic polish that reflects subtle hues of sea green. Glowing Review: “Love love love ILNP and High Tide is no exception. The colors are always beautiful.”

21 essie Nail Polish, Mademoiselle Amazon $8.69 See On Amazon A delicate, sheer pink. Glowing Review: “One to two coats of Mademoiselle is like nail foundation,” Remark tells Bustle. “It perfects, smoothes and leaves a flawless, glossy finish without covering the nail completely.”

22 essie Nail Polish, Mint Candy Apple Amazon $9 $6.94 See On Amazon A pigmented, creamy mint hue. Glowing Review: “The first essie shade I ever bought,” says Remark. “Is it blue? Is it green? I think it falls right in the middle — and it’s a perfect springtime shade that adds a pop of color.”

23 essie Gel Couture, Caviar Bar Amazon $9.48 See On Amazon A muted dark navy blue polish. Glowing Review: “The color is slightly darker than the online photos but I prefer that. The quality of the polish is what I would expect from an Essie gel.”

24 essie expressie Quick-Dry Vegan Nail Polish, Precious Cargo-Go! Amazon $8.87 See On Amazon An opaque light army green polish. Glowing Review: “I'm not much of a nail polish person but I love this stuff! Love the fact that it dries super fast! This stuff dries quickly without having to add an extra layer of some other product to make it dry.”

25 essie Nail Polish, Chinchilly Amazon $9.63 See On Amazon A neutral, mid-tone grey polish with soft violet undertones that’s a year round staple. Glowing Review: “Essie is a great brand, and this color is one of my all time favorites. It’s an exceptional color that easily compliments all colors of my wardrobe.”

26 OPI Nail Lacquer, Less is Norse Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon A dark grey polish but subtle violet undertones. Review: “It is PERFECT FOR FALL. The color is super rich. Like most OPI polishes, this color has great longevity and didn't chip until after a week and a half.”

27 ILNP, Black Orchid Amazon $10 See On Amazon A multifaceted holographic polish that reflects shades of burgundy, blue, fuchsia, and sunset orange. Glowing Review: “The holo in this polish is absolutely stunning under direct light but a lot more subtle indoors. This particular shade of shimmery, deep plum is gorgeous in its own right though. I believe it's also one of ILNP's most popular colors. It is moderately sheer with one coat but fully pigmented in two.”

28 OPI Nail Lacquer, Lincoln Park After Dark Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon A dark, purple-toned polish that has a jewel-toned, near black finish Glowing Review: “After all these years using this color for all seasons — I would be beyond upset if they ever discontinued this color.”

29 OPI Nail Lacquer, Black Onyx Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon A true black polish. Glowing Review: “Blackest black. Opaque. Easy application. Does not chip easily. Lasts long. What's not to love?”