In the beauty world, it’s common knowledge that Hailey Bieber likes her skin just as she likes her donuts: glazed. In fact, the model’s glazed donut devotion is so strong that the slick-sweet look has since evolved into a prominent (and possibly permanent?) symbol for her relationship to beauty — she even poses alongside her go-to dessert in promotional imagery for her newly launched skin care line, Rhode Skin (which, of course, features a trio of products that all serve to deliver that dewy glow).

Now, Bieber has taken her donut adoration one step further, sporting pearly baby pink nails that just so happen to resemble glazed donuts. And the look, which has since been coined the “glazed donut” manicure (what else?), is well on its way to becoming the go-to summer 2022 nail trend, right alongside the more eye-catching coffin shapes and Ed-Hardy-esque cross-embellished nails. Sophisticated and chic yet simple and discrete, the Bieber glazed donut manicure offers an adorable alternative to more complicated designs — or at the very least, a reprieve for those who’ve grown tired of sitting in a salon chairs for hours at a time.

Ready for gorgeously glimmering glazed nails? Read on for tips on mastering the lustrous mani, straight from Bieber’s nail artist.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

How To DIY Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Manicure

If you’re looking to replicate Bieber’s milky manicure, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt — aka the mastermind behind Bieber’s glazed donut nails — has got you covered, having shared not one but two tutorials on how to achieve the look on her Instagram.

To recreate the first look, which Bieber wore to the 2022 Met Gala (above), Ganzorigt recommends prepping the nails and applying a base coat, and then one coat of OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny. Once that’s dry, apply a thin layer of OPI Chrome Effects’ No-Cleanse Top Coat followed by the OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can. Finish with OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat, and you’ve mastered Bieber’s Met Gala nails.

Ganzorigt’s next tutorial is for recreating Bieber’s pearlescent baby pink nails, for which she suggests one coat of Presto color gel mixed with clear gel, followed by a thin layer of OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat. Next, finish with OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can and OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat, and you’re good to glow.

Feel free to recreate these glazed manis with similar colors by other brands, simply using Ganzorigt’s choices as a guide — though you could stop by your favorite donut shop for some shade inspo as well.