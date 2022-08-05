Summer 2022 is (nearly) on its way out, which means fall is basically here — and especially after record high heat waves this year, I for one am very much readyfor all the cozy vibes. And just as the seasons change, so do color palettes, wardrobes, coffee orders, and nail color trends.
While she shares that some hues are totally evergreen and worn year round (like Gucci’s Ellen Blush Nail Polish, which is a warm, pinky neutral and a celeb-fave), there are some trends on the rise she’s tapped into. What’s more — Kandalec admits that a few major styles from the summer months are likely to stick around for a little while longer through autumn.
From classic manis à la Old Hollywood to more unique, statement-making designs, here are the top seven nail color trends to watch for fall 2022 (and some serious inspo to bring to your go-to nail tech).