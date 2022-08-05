Summer 2022 is (nearly) on its way out, which means fall is basically here — and especially after record high heat waves this year, I for one am very much ready for all the cozy vibes. And just as the seasons change, so do color palettes, wardrobes, coffee orders, and nail color trends.

Julie Kandalec, a top tier celebrity manicurist who has worked with A-listers like Camila Cabello, Sydney Sweeney, Anya Taylor-Joy, and even Pete Davidson (to name a few), knows a thing or two about what’s on the come up when it comes to nail polish trends and artsy, Pinterest-worthy designs.

While she shares that some hues are totally evergreen and worn year round (like Gucci’s Ellen Blush Nail Polish, which is a warm, pinky neutral and a celeb-fave), there are some trends on the rise she’s tapped into. What’s more — Kandalec admits that a few major styles from the summer months are likely to stick around for a little while longer through autumn.

From classic manis à la Old Hollywood to more unique, statement-making designs, here are the top seven nail color trends to watch for fall 2022 (and some serious inspo to bring to your go-to nail tech).

1 Big Barbiecore Energy Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Kandalec shares: “Think brights, bubble lettering, and shades of pink, of course.”

2 50 Shades Of Chocolate Nail aficionados are sure to paint on all shades on tan, beige, chocolate, caramel, brown, and espresso this fall. Coffee break, anyone?

3 Really, Really Red Red nails are having their main character moment, with TikTokers obsessing over the powerful hue. Expect to see lots of red nails this fall.

4 Pearly “Glazed Donut” Neutrals Hailey Bieber really got the girlies going with her completely viral glazed donut nails. And while the trend will likely be here to stay through the cooler months, Kandalec’s prediction is that you’ll different iterations of the minimalistic trend — like more intense, pearlized versions, or perhaps darker hues that glisten.

5 Cool Greys And Muted Lilacs Kandalec is sure that cool grays and softly muted lilacs are going to be a top shade for the cooler season.

6 Old Hollywood Half Moon @heyjade.nl Craving a little Old Hollywood glamour in your life? BeautyTok is convinced that the half moon nail is going to be making a major comeback this fall.