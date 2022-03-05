Sexy (But Cheap) Bras & Underwear That Are 10X Better Than What You Usually Wear

Tired of rocking the same old bras and underwear every day? You’re not alone! But lingerie shopping is rarely a priority when payday comes and you’re in the mood to buy something new — that’s why it’s crucial to stock up when you find cute, affordable underwear. Not to mention, it’s a serious confidence booster when your underwear fits you to a tee.

I rounded up some low-key hot pieces — all for under $30 on Amazon. Expect plenty of comfortable, breathable fabrics, like bamboo and cotton, along with the most wearable styles for every preference. Keep scrolling to find 30 bras and underwear that’ll become daily staples in your life.

1 These Cotton Undies With Strappy Sides Jo & Bette 6 Pack String Bikini Underwear Amazon $21 See On Amazon This cute cotton underwear is a dream for anyone who wants a subtly sensual look while lounging around. The set gets its appeal thanks to a cotton-blend construction and cut-out hips — just note that these aren’t seamless panties, so they might show through leggings or ultra-thin bottoms. They’re also designed not to ride up. “Adorable, well-made and true to size--no cutting into hips and no riding up,” one shopper wrote. They’re just the thing to wear with an oversized tee. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 2

2 A Plunging Lace Bralette That’s “Better Than The Original,” According To Fans TheMogan Smocked Crochet Lace Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon With delicate scalloped cups, a smocked back, and breathable cotton lining, this lace plunge bralette is peak warm-weather style. There’s a web of four adjustable spaghetti straps whether you want a straight or racerback style, along with removable padding for additional support. Better yet? This bra rivals pricier styles in both comfort and construction, per its raving fans. “I was planning to purchase the more expensive (FP) version of this bra but am so glad I decided to give this one a try first! I didn’t expect it to fit as well as it does... but it’s fabulous, and fits like a glove," one shopper praised. Try it out with baggy denim for a free-spirited look. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 42

3 Low-Rise Lace Undies That Look So Hot — Without Veering Into Thong Territory Sunm Boutique Bikini Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Lightweight, soft, and stretchable, these low-rise panties are cut from quality scalloped lace that isn’t itchy on the skin. Due to their totally sheer rear view, “you get to feel a little [sensual] without a thong (personally hate those wedgie imitators) and at the same time you get nice coverage for your girl downstairs,” as one shopper noted — and, yes, they have a cotton crotch for comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

4 This Sheer Half-Cup Bra With Lightweight Underwires Wingslove Mesh Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon Crafted from a sheer, silky nylon, this underwire demi bra has unlined mesh cups that are both sultry and elegant — and a welcome alternative to lace. The adjustable straps were designed to relieve pressure on your shoulder blades, which lets you wear this for hours on end without pain. “If you're looking for something pretty, comfortable, holds your girls up well, and even sleep in it because it's like a glove and you forget it's on, well this bra is the one,” a fan declared. Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

Available colors: 8

5 These Panties With Rave Reviews In Tons Of Colors INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Few things are more comfortable than a classic pair of cotton underpants. This pack of six hipster panties has all the best features — 100% cotton crotch for breathability and a smooth fit through the hips that won’t ride up thanks to reinforced stitching. Plus, the color options are trendy and fun with the sherbet-colored hues pictured above, along with 14 other choices. Boasting an impressive 4.6-star average (with 24,000 five-star ratings, no less), shoppers have raved about the perfect fit of these underpants. “Fantastic fit, don't ride up or bunch up, ever, at all,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 15

6 This Ladder-Back Sports Bra With A Longline Band Redqenting Medium Support Yoga Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sleekly sporty longline yoga bra has a non-adjustable racerback and removable sponge pad cups for light compression with support. The breathable nylon and spandex blend wicks away sweat and can even handle high-impact workouts. “Silky smooth and doesn’t dig into your under armpit or back area! I’ve worn it for gym weightlifting/bodybuilding and HIIT style as well as yoga and it performed well for both,” one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 7

7 An Ultra-Breathable Seamless Thong You’ll Forget About Completely VOENXE Seamless Thong (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fabricated from an elastic nylon blend with a bonded layer of natural cotton through the crotch, these seamless thongs are a low-profile godsend to your underwear drawer. Not only are they invisible under leggings, but they also have a barely-there feel and are totally breathable. The mesh is super-soft, and reviewers echoed they were well-cut and true to size. More than 30,000 fans left enthusiastic ratings: “I only plan on buying these for the rest of my life,” one shopper swore. “Buying more of these and throwing everything else away,” another fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

8 A Strappy Sports Bra That Rivals Lululemon QUEENIEKE Strappy Free to Be Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This striking sports bra is a fan favorite that’s even breezier than the longline yoga bra I’ve featured above. The eight straps criss-cross your shoulder blades for an eye-catching effect while reducing shoulder pain. Not to mention, a mesh lining aids ventilation to prevent overheating during a workout. “I own the (original) Lululemon one as well ($45 and discontinued I believe),” a shopper wrote. “I actually like THIS one a lot better. It's a bit stiffer, thicker, and more supportive.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available color combinations: 47

9 Impossibly Soft Bamboo Undies More Breathable Than Cotton KNITLORD Bamboo Lace-Trim Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you struggle with yeast infections or don’t find cotton totally comfortable, then these bamboo panties are well worth considering. The material is naturally breathable and absorbent yet moisture-wicking — all in an eco-friendly fiber. “I’m very impressed with the softness and comfortability of these panties. The lace is simple but pretty. They do not aggravate the skin at all," one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

10 Retro Lace Cheekies That Are Shockingly Comfortable LEVAO Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These six cheeky panties feature a sheer floral lace side panel and backside with delicate lace trim all-around. They deliver no pinching or discomfort, as well, and have a cotton gusset for all-day wearability. “I bought these... but did not have high hopes for comfort. I was wrong! They are nice and comfy with plenty of stretch,” one reviewer praised. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

11 A Pretty Push-Up Bra With Support For C And D Cups FallSweet Lace Push Up Brassiere Amazon $18 See On Amazon How stunning is this supportive push-up bra? It features a sturdy underwire, wide adjustable straps, and five hook-and-eye closures that adjust to your needs. A huge plus? The longline band ensures an all-over smooth fit that feels extra-supportive, too. “This is the best fitting bra I have ever owned. It takes a little getting used to the larger back band & straps but it provides a lot of support,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: 34C — 46C

Available colors: 5

12 Cheeky Lace Boyshorts That “Lay Flat and Stay In Place” Maidenform Casual Comfort Cheeky Boyshort Amazon $7 See On Amazon These semi-sheer lace boyshorts combine practicality and hotness whether you're out and about or lounging at home. "The lace has a slight stretch to it and they lay flat and stay in place. No panty lines as well. I'm going to buy 5 more pairs," one shopper declared. The scalloped lace helps minimize panty lines and they have a cotton lining where it counts. There are plenty of exciting hues to stock up on, including bright magenta and peony pink along with the usual neutrals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

13 A Convertible Lace Bralette That Works With Every Top You Own Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Despite being wireless, this gorgeous convertible bralette displays plenty of support. You can wear it traditionally, crossed into a racerback, or even as a halter-top bra. It has a longline silhouette with lace cups along with mesh fabric on the sides and back. "It fits like a dream," one fan praised. "Was worried it would be itchy because of the lace, but this might be the most comfortable bra I've ever had." Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors: 17

14 An Organic Cotton Thong That Stretches Ten Sizes hanky panky Eco Cotton One Size Original Rise Thong Amazon $18 See On Amazon Assembled from 100% organic Texas cotton with recycled nylon for sturdiness in its eyelet waistband, this V-shaped thong fits sizes up to 14. It looks phenomenal on the body whether you wear it low-rise or prefer your waistband high on the hips. Get it in black, white, mauve (shown here), and wisteria blue. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

15 This Featherlight Wireless Bra With Stretch Cups Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon This $8 Hanes best-seller has rave reviews from more than 19,000 fans for its budget-friendly price point and solid brand quality. "Finally, a bra that feels like you aren't wearing one at all! It is soft and breathable when exercising as the style has the little ‘vent’ on the bottom middle front," one satisfied customer noted. Sounds like undergarment perfection, right? On top of that, the lightweight bra consists of flexible foam cups that provide shape and support without pesky wires — plus, it looks virtually invisible under your clothes. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

16 This Hot AF Corset-Inspired Panty Anna & Eric V-Back Thong Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These lingerie-inspired panties certainly look lovely from the front — but once you turn around? Wow. The V-cut back resembles a seductively laced corset with its crossover straps. This 4-pack of thongs come in red and black colors, and reviewers say they’re pretty comfortable. “Comfy, the lace is soft & not itchy like most lace panties. I'm 5'9 165, got XL & they're a tiny bit loose, which I like,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1 (red and black pack)

17 A Gossamer Lace Bra With Tons Of Support Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon How lovely is this wire-free bra? It has lightly padded cups for a natural shape, while the elegant lace and sheer center core adds beautiful layers of texture. The back, however, provides much-needed support with straps that are both adjustable and convertible to hide under racerback tops. “I am so pleased with this item that I could cry,” one shopper revealed. “It looks like it was made for me,” they gushed, noting that “it actually supports” and — best of all — “I feel comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 9

18 These Adjustable G-Strings Made From Ribbed Cotton FINETOO Adjustable G-String Thong (10 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Achieving the right fit for thongs is tricky — the straps are often too tight or sit where you don’t want them to. That’s why these adjustable G-string thongs are so brilliant. With adjustable straps, you can make them fit exactly how you want them. Even better, they’re made with 95% ribbed cotton and 5% spandex for ultimate comfort. With a 10-pack for under $20, they’re also a pretty amazing deal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

19 Camisole Bralettes For On — And Off — The Yoga Mat Evercute Strappy Cross Back Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon At first glance, these cute bralettes look like cropped camisoles you might layer under a sweater (which isn't a bad idea, either). You can wear them whether you’re hanging out or working out, as they're equal parts comfortable and supportive. The wide bottom band and strappy back will hold you in place securely, while removable pads give you the option for more (or less) shaping. “These are great longline bras for the gym. The material wicks sweat. Great for low impact weight training, walking, yoga,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

20 Enough Thongs For A Week That “Fit Better Than Victoria’s Secret” FINETOO Thong Underwear (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here are some ribbed cotton thongs that are an absolute joy to wear. The “permanent wedgie” feeling can get downright annoying on the wrong pair, but you’ll be pleased to know that these feel like they’re barely there. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see “cozy and covered everything that needs to be covered,” plus claims that "they fit better than Victoria’s Secret." Even better? You get seven pairs in one pack, so they can be your new weekly go-to moving forward. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

21 Stretchy Lace Bralettes With The Coziest Lining Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crafted from high-stretch nylon lace with a soft modal lining, shoppers were left in disbelief by the high comfort of these exquisite bralettes. “More comfy than wearing nothing,” one fan raved. Another wrote that, “I’m literally in shock right now. Been wearing the bras for the last three days and I’m SO unbelievably comfortable!” Besides that, there's removable padding and delicate double straps that are tailored to stay in place. They’ll even look cute peeking out of a T-shirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

22 This 6-Pack Of Machine Washable Lace Boyshorts “Don't Roll Down In The Belly” Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in a wide range of sizes, these six lace boyshorts are a no-brainer buy. Unlike classically delicate undies, these can be popped into the washing machine and will retain their shape over time thanks to super-durable nylon. "They fit great and they seem like really good quality," one shopper commented, adding that they “can be worn with anything.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

23 A Stunning Minimizer Bra You’ll Look Forward To Wearing HSIA Minimizer Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This minimizer bra is worth considering, as it literally stops unwanted protrusion in its tracks. It's cute, too: The floral scalloped lace just covers your nipples, with mesh yoked cups that are sheer and unlined. "No slippage or spilling even when I move around. I like that when I turn to the side, nothing is spilling out of the cups," one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

Available colors: 23

24 This Fan-Favorite Cotton Thong By An Iconic American Loungewear Brand Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty Amazon $14 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein thong has a glowing 4.7 stars, which is nearly perfect by Amazon standards. Here's why it's so great: The mix of cotton, modal, and elastane is highly adaptable, airy, and soft — a winning recipe for any underwear, to be honest. If you're a CK fan, you're familiar with the legendary logo waistband that keeps the bottoms in place no matter what. "Ever since I bought them I don’t touch my Victoria’s Secret or other labels. These are just so breathable and comfortable. I am officially converted," one fan confessed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

Available colors: 36

25 This Matching Calvin Klein Triangle Bralette To Make It A Set Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Love the classic CK thong? I thought so — that’s why I tracked down the brand’s triangle bralette to match. It has many of the same winning features, from a similar fabrication to that graphic elastic band. It can even be adjusted via those spaghetti straps. To put it simply, this baby is pretty much an essential for lounging or layering — just imagine it as a top underneath a blazer or chunky cardigan. “The bra fits perfectly, it has adjustable straps which makes the fit even more custom, and it’s so lightweight and comfortable you barely know you have it on. I will be purchasing in several other colors,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

26 This Edgy Brief With Dramatic Straps Elomi Bijou Flirt Strappy Brief Amazon $20 See On Amazon What makes this luxe strappy brief unique? The smooth nylon has a subtle sheen to it that resembles a satin finish. On top of that, elastic double straps hug your waist for a high-impact look. Notice how these cutouts sides balance out the full coverage shape on the booty: “A great, comfortable fit,” one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

27 A Push-Up Bra With Corset Lacing FallSweet Push-Up Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only does this seamless push-up bra have a racy lace-up satin front, but it also gives you "amazing cleavage and bounce" according to one shopper. That’s not the only use for it, though. The adjustable distance between the cups gives you extra leeway in terms of fit, just note that there’s enough padding hidden inside to add an extra size or two. Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 8

28 Invisible Lace Panties With A Low-Cut Leg Barbra Lingerie Retro Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You might think all-over lace panties are for special occasions only — until now. These elasticized waist boyshorts have a cotton crotch and thin scalloped hems that are invisible under clothing, so you can wear them to the office under trousers or while running errands without the fear of embarrassing lines. "The lace does not itch and that was a great surprise. I feel pretty putting these on under work clothes and everyday wear," one fan remarked. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

29 A Lacy Bralette That’s Unpadded & Unlined For Comfort JENNY JEN Mia Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This unlined lace bralette is the next-best thing to not wearing a bra. It has a relaxed feel due to the pull-on fit and wireless build — because there's no hook and eye, this longline style gives you that second skin feel without any hardware digging into your skin. A plunging neckline and racerback straps add structure to this otherwise lightweight bralette. “Needed something lightweight to cover my cleavage when I wear low cut tops or maxi dresses,” one reviewer wrote. “These work great.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

30 Classic Bikini Briefs With A Mind-Blowing 73,000 Five Stars Molasus High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon When simple cotton briefs have been given 10,000 five-star ratings (with an average of 4.6 stars, no less) you know they’re tried and true — and worth your precious pennies, too. With a high-waist, full coverage fit that sits right at your belly button, these dependable undies are made from 95% cotton and are designed to not bunch thanks to a double-layer waistband. “Does not dig into my waist like cheaper cotton panties do. [...] They are everything I hoped for & needed in cotton panties. Soft stretchy waistline. Ample leg openings.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available color: 8