The Sexiest, Most Surprisingly Affordable Underwear On Amazon

Although, in the words of Jane Austen, “it is a truth universally acknowledged” that sexy underwear is pretty damn fun to shop for... It is also true that blowing your bank account on lingerie isn’t exactly the best use of a limited budget, especially when they’re bound to get tumble-dried or ripped accidentally.

All things considered, however, you still deserve a couple special pairs that’ll make you feel like your fiercest self. That’s why I searched far and wide for the most affordable underwear on the Internet that is both smoking hot and surprisingly comfortable. Lo and behold, the majority of them were available on Amazon — so I curated a list for you to use with your Prime account before the influencer favorites sell out.

Whether you’re interested in wearing this underwear on a regular basis or keeping it solely to the bedroom, I’ve got you covered in every possible scenario. Want a nice lace thong that feels and looks invisible? Keep on scrolling. How about a barely-there cotton panty that is ultra-breathable yet undeniably hot as hell? Got that, too. What about some strategically placed cut-outs?

I could go on, but you’re probably more than ready to take a look. Here are 26 sultry finds that are available in an incredible range of sizes, colors, and silhouettes. Better yet, they’re backed by shoppers just like you in the comments.

1 This Twin-Pack Of “Very Persuading” Strappy Lace Panties Iris & Lilly Lace Bikini Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These cut-out panties are how you do sexy without venturing into thong territory. They’re technically low-rise, but the dainty lace criss-cross band can be hiked up to a high-waisted fit thanks to plenty of stretch. Plus, the mesh offers a little breathing room. They’re the “perfect combination of comfort and style, suitable and sexy all in one," one shopper noted, adding that they were great for “lounging around the house provoking my man, they are very persuading!!" Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

2 These Inexpensive Lace-Trimmed Mesh Thongs That Don’t Show Lines Iris & Lilly Mesh Thong Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You might think a lace thong can't be comfy, but this cute underwear set by Iris & Lilly will make you a believer in no time. Trimmed with stretchy, soft lace that sits smoothly on the skin, the sheer mesh thongs were designed with minimal coverage in mind that won’t show those dreaded lines through your pants or skirts. Even better? You get five pairs for just $17, or $2.50 per pair. It doesn’t get any better than that. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

3 These Lace Hipsters With Full Coverage — And A Scalloped Keyhole Back Iris & Lilly Lace Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gorgeous yet functional, these hipster panties provide the best of both worlds. The scalloped lace creates an invisible finish under virtually any bottom despite offering a full-coverage fit you'll feel comfortable in. The keyhole on the backside is a subtly saucy detail that makes your butt look peachy. “These are hands-down the cutest panties I've ever owned, and the fact that they have no panty lines and don't ride up make them my new favorites,” a fan gushed. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

4 These Full-Coverage Lace Hipsters With A Low-Cut Leg Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Hipster Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Consider these Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Hipster Underwear your sexy granny panties. Cut with lace that's not super sheer, this five-pack offers equally full coverage front and back that is very comfortable — plus, they'll stay seamless under your trousers at all times. "They are super comfy, actually really cute (NOT like the other 'granny panties' that live in my drawer....) no bunching, sagging, or wedgies,” one fan reported. Despite the low price tag, shoppers noted they also washed extremely well and didn’t pill. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Floral Lace Lingerie Set With Pretty Scalloped Edges SOLY HUX Plus Size Floral Lace Scalloped Trim Lingerie Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ideal for anniversaries, honeymoons, or just a romantic night in with your boo, this matching lingerie set is on fire. It comers with a plunging bralette and full-coverage briefs, both featuring a sheer floral lace construction with a striking scalloped lace trim that fits like a glove. The bedroom-ready duo is available in extended sizes and a dozen different iterations, so click through them all before you hit “add to cart.” Available sizes: 1X-Plus — 5X-Large Plus

6 A Pack Of Lace Boyshorts With Rave Reviews Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cheeky lace boyshorts are what’s missing from your underwear collection. Here’s why: Not only are they crafted from a soft yet durable blend of nylon and spandex, but there’s also a 100% cotton crotch for breathability. The most obvious reason? They’re hot as hell. "They are very comfortable and soft, not scratchy and they look amazing on me," one reviewer raved, and more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a 4.5-star average. Get nearly a week’s worth when you add this set to your cart. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

7 These Smoking-Hot Strappy Panties That Plunge Impossibly Low Sofishie Strappy Lace Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your partner won’t even know how to react in the face of these low-cut panties. The V-shaped lace hipster has an ultra-cheeky coverage across your bum, with four intricate straps that wrap around your waist. The tiny bow in the back is a sweet subtle touch. “Never gotten so many ‘holy —-’ reactions,” one shopper revealed. This drool-worthy style is available in bold hues, including cyan, cherry red, and purple that’ll pop against your skin. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 Butterfly Lace Hipsters That’ll Make Hearts Flutter cauniss Lace Hipster Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon What hugs your butt and looks absolutely gorgeous while doing it? This four-pack of heavenly hipster panties. Made from a silky-smooth blend of nylon and spandex, you’ll find that the butterfly scalloped lace isn’t rigid or stiff, and an equally gorgeous alternative to florals. “I really like these underwear. They are soft & stretchy. They feel & look nice, plus they wear well,” one shopper commented. The only downside? You’re advised to hand wash these. The upside? Four pairs only cost $17, so they’re easily replaced if they accidentally sneak into the washing machine too many times. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

9 Seamless Panties That Are Super-Sexy In A “Girl Next Door Kind Of Way” Kingfung Seamless Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This is what you call a no-brainer bikini panty — and you’ll get six in one pack! Expect breathable cotton in the front, including the gusset, and elegant lace in the back. Don’t worry about these showing visible panty lines in the slightest, either: The invisible laser-cut design and low-rise silhouette will be a no-show under your pants. “They are soft, breathable, sexy (in a girl next door kind of way) and fit great,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 These Ultra-Soft Sheer Lace Cheekies That Won’t Scratch Your Skin Sunm Boutique Bikini Lace Underwear (6 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These six sweet cheekies could be at your door in no time for just $17. The scalloped floral lace might be beautifully woven, but — most importantly — it feels like it's barely there. "The lace does not scratch the skin and has a beautiful sheen to parts of the lace," one shopper confirmed. See a stray color you don’t love? There are nine other combinations that you might fancy more — including a few with solid fronts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 This Foxy Corset Panty With Lingerie Inspiration Sofishie Sexy V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $14 See On Amazon You might be tempted to show off in these lingerie-inspired panties. They fit somewhere between a classic thong and a cheeky hipster with an all-over lace fabrication, featuring high-waist side panels along with a plunging front and open backside that's tied together with criss-cross straps. The saucy cut of these will accentuate your frame into a Coke-bottle body for under $15. "Comfortable enough to wear to work and flattering enough to wear for a little spice. I bought a pair from Victoria's Secret a few years ago with a very similar design, but I like this pair more,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 These Vintage Lace-Up Panties With A Sky-High Waist Avidlove Full Coverage Lace Panties Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perfect for a boudoir shoot or just a little fun in the bedroom, these sheer lace undies provide ultra high-waisted coverage (notice how it soars past the belly button) without sacrificing sexiness. They still have some checkiness and have a satin lace-up corset detail that’s eye-catching. “These panties are beautiful! They fit perfectly and are very comfortable,” one shopper affirmed. Is the red a little too bold for your taste? Four neutrals — including milk white, blush, and black — are also offered. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 *Shockingly* Comfortable Lingerie With A Caged Lace Back Sofishie Cage Back Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hello, gorgeous! Assembled from a stretch floral lace that's shockingly soft, these budget-friendly panties sit low-rise with a simple front that belies their caged back. Turn around in these, and there are four major cutouts that meet in the center with a sizable satin bow. "Super sexy, comfortable panties! The back makes you feel like a Christmas present," one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Budget-Friendly Designer Thong With Impressive Stretch hanky panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong Amazon $25 See On Amazon Offered in a supernaturally stretchy lace, this hanky panky thong is not only comfy and cute but also guaranteed to fit across a range of ten sizes. (So it’s great for anyone whose weight sometimes fluctuates.) There's a V-shaped waistband that sits higher on the hips and will stay in place no matter what, with a Supima cotton gusset to keep things fresh as a daisy. "These are incredible...Very comfy. Does not feel like a thong," one shopper wrote. “even if I was larger, the fit, I can tell, would still be perfect. It's the quality and type of the lace used. It has plenty of give. These are a win.” Plus, they come in more than 50 colors. Available sizes: One size fits 4 — 14

15 A Low-Cut Thong Available In Dozens Of Stunning Hues Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Thong Amazon $9 See On Amazon In case you need another comfortable thong in your life, here's a good one — on the cheap. The lace is made from a tactilely pleasant blend of nylon and spandex, with a 100% cotton liner. "This is one of the most comfortable thongs I have ever worn and they are beautiful," one customer wrote. You’ll be tempted to buy a few once you see all 38 stunning colorways. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 Lace Bikini Panties You Can Rock Around The Clock LEVAO Lace Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Love the look of lace but not sure if it’s practical for you every day? Consider LEVAO’s panties as a top-tier compromise. The bikini style offers casual coverage, a healthy cotton crotch, and an elastic trim that's super-stretchy. The lace and mesh (on both its sheer side panels and scalloped edges) are ultra-lightweight on your bod, and it won't itch or dig into your skin throughout the day. Choose from sets of three, four, or six pairs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 Cheeky Lace Boyshorts That Are Pretty Yet Practical Maidenform Casual Comfort Cheeky Boyshort Amazon $7 See On Amazon If cheeky lace boyshorts are your jam, you’re in luck! This $7 steal from Maidenform might just become your new favorite. Despite having a floral lace texture, the shorts lay against your body like a second skin and shoppers were raving about the good quality. You might even be enticed to buy a couple options, as there’s a wide assortment of jewel tones, neutrals, and dreamy pastels. “Love these boyshorts. They are both comfortable and sexy. Definitely recommend,” one fan commented. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 Gossamer Mesh Thongs That’ll Last You (Almost) Two Weeks Alyce Ives Intimates Lace Thong (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you can never have too many lace thongs, how about a dozen more? This smile-inducing pack features a sunset of colors that'll brighten your day, along with classics like black and brown. The smooth fabrication includes a no-roll elastic waistband and subtle dotted mesh. There are also sheer leopard, floral, and swirling lace versions available. The highlight of them all? You won't need to wash underwear for almost two weeks with this set — but they're machine-washable when the time comes. Available sizes: Small — Large

19 A Luxe Lace Boyshort For Your Next Lingerie Obsession B2BODY Lace Boyshorts Amazon $7 See On Amazon This B2BODY boyshort will mold to your shape like it was custom-made. How? It’s crafted from the silkiest nylon-spandex blend that’s highly adaptable to all frames. The unique design helps, too: There’s a solid high-waisted thong in the center with sheer striped mesh side panels that resemble shorts. Can’t tell if the quality is up to your standards? “Right out of the packaging you'll see and feel the quality of this product,” one shopper promised. “Not a stitch or seam out of place,” they confirmed. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

20 Lace Hipsters That Might Replace All Your Thongs Wealurre Lace Seamless Hipster (5 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You may not think these hipsters will be super comfortable at first glance, but au contraire: One shopper wrote that these gave her a "happy tooshie" while another commented that "the lace is not itchy at all." They're also seamless, breathable and won't annoyingly bunch up. “Love these, you get to feel a little sexy without a thong...and at the same time you get nice coverage for your girl downstairs,” one reviewer praised, adding, “I'm also rough on laundry (I throw everything in to wash and dry) and I've thrown these in twice through my cycle...they've held up fine.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Low-Slung Lace Cheeky Panty With Tiny Rhinestones Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simple yet sexy, these lace undies are another must-have, in my humble opinion. They're a cross between a boyshort and a cheeky pair, offering moderate back coverage for days you're just not feeling up for a thong. You’ll receive two pairs for $12, and they come in a good selection of colors to match your favorite bras, which was one shopper noted was definitely a perk. “You know how lingerie sets all seem to come with those dinky g-strings? I throw the g-strings out and wear a pair of these with my sexy lingerie,” they wrote. “To me they are much sexier. There are enough color choices to pair with most of my lingerie collection.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

22 Strappy Cotton Thongs That Look Cool AF Peeking Out Of Jeans Or Sweats FINETOO Cross Strap Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These sporty thongs make for a cool-girl Y2K throwback whether you keep them under wraps or let their strappy waistbands peek out of baggier denim or oversized sweats. With two criss-cross straps, one can be hiked up high around your waist for an influencer-inspired look. Meanwhile, the four-way stretch cotton is so malleable and comfy that you’ll be glad you have six pairs to wear on repeat. Available sizes: X-Small — LX-Large

23 This Cute Pair That’s Actually Engineered For Comfort Warner's No Pinching No Problems Lace Hipster Panty Amazon $9 See On Amazon On the hunt for something more casual than lace and cutouts but nicer than your cotton briefs? Understandable — that’s why I included Warner's No Pinching No Problems Lace Hipster Panty. The silky microfiber is smooth as butter and has a wide waistband that won’t dig into your skin, either. “It also does not ride up your darkest places ...like other panties do. It literally stays in place, and is soooooo comfortable and light!” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 Retro Ribbed-Knit Bikini Briefs With Peek-A-Boo Hip Cutouts Seasment Cotton Bikini Underwear (5 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keen on cotton? This ribbed assortment is a practical pick, with spaghetti strap cut-outs on the hip that are subtly appealing. "I have sensitive skin and wanted to swap out some of my irritating synthetic lace undies with comfier cotton ones, but still wanted something cute. These were perfect," one shopper remarked. They'll show through your thinner pants and leggings, but you’ll find them ideal under jeans and lined skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

25 Sheer Lace Thongs With An Extra-Wide Waistband Alyce Intimates Lace Thong (7-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sure, there were a ton of lace panties in this article — but these are still pretty special. Here are the details: Their coverage is akin to an itty-bitty thong in the back, but there’s an extra-thick waistband that offers up some coverage so you don’t feel completely exposed. “These are so soft and the lace around the waist fits nicely without suffocating me. I used to buy VS pink lace thongs but these are just as cute,” one fan gushed. Plus, the seven colors resemble a summer sunset, and what could be hotter than that? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

