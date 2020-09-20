Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 35 Super Comfy Pieces Of Clothing

When you're shopping for cute looks that are so comfortable they're lounge-worthy, why bother with the gas, traffic, lines, and malls of in-person shopping? It's no secret that online shopping takes the hassle out of upping your cozy game. A little low-key browsing, a few clicks, and you’re set. The only trouble is that thousands of others have figured out the secret, too. So much so that Amazon keeps selling out of these super comfy pieces of clothing.

The fact that these items keep selling out should be a good indication that this list is chock-full of some fab new items for your wardrobe. From blousy V-neck tops and zippered polos that would be great for casual Fridays to comfortable fine-gauge cardigans and pullover sweatshirts that will keep you warm on the couch or in the grocery store, this list has something for everyone. To kick your wardrobe up a few more notches, there are also quite a few dresses that look good on everyone for instant head-to-toe looks, too.

So if you’re ready to update your wardrobe, keep scrolling for a ton of great ideas. From stretchy leggings to breezy pullovers and ultra breathable shoes, these items have reviewers raving that they are the "most comfortable."

1 This Blousy V-Neck Shirt That's Great For Casual Fridays Farktop Women's V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This blousy V-neck top is made from a breathable and lightweight polyester-spandex blend for a super comfy fit and feel. Pair that with the wide rolled sleeves and updated striped patterns, and you have a great top that's equally suitable for casuals weekends or dressed-up drinks. Available sizes: S - XXL

2 These Lightweight Running Shoes That Hug Your Feet EvinTer Athletic Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a knit construction and elasticized collar, these running shoes are lightweight and breathable, and they hug the contours of your foot for next-level comfort. The flexible rubber sole moves with you, and because it’s a slip-on, there are no pesky laces to come loose and trip you up. Choose from several color options that are all as comfy inside the house as out. Available sizes: 5 - 10

3 This Cozy Romper You Can Dress Up Or Down Yskkt Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with a stretchy polyester-cotton blend, this romper is lightweight and super comfy. The casual styling is great for a weekend get-together, and there’s even a long-sleeve, long pant version that would be a dynamite pick for cooler weather. Even better, this romper has pockets so you can keep the essentials with you. Plus, there are plenty of colors to choose from. Available sizes: XL - 5XL

4 These Memory Foam Slippers With Oh-So-Cozy Faux Fur Jessica Simpson Fur Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These comfy faux fur slippers feature a thick memory foam lining providing ample support for all-day wear, and the textured bottom grips the floor to keep you on your feet. Users can choose from nine great color options, and what’s more, this slipper is highly rated on Amazon to the tune of over 6,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote: “When I slipped them on my feet, they were SO soft and fuzzy I might have moaned just a little bit.” Available sizes: S - XL

5 This Tunic Dress With Side Button Detail iGENJUN Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This adorable tunic dress is pretty comfy for puttering around the house, and if you need a coffee run, you don't need to change. The asymmetric hem and the side buttons add plenty of interest, plus it's machine washable and comes in a ton of colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

6 This Waffle-Knit Top With A Cute Tie In Front IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This waffle-knit tunic features a button-down design, a tie-front hem, and loose batwing sleeves. Perfect for everyday wear, shoppers can choose from over 30 colors and patterns including stripes and animal prints. Available sizes: XS - XXL

7 This Fleece Sweatshirt With 4,000+ 5-Star Reviews Hanes Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon When it comes to lounging duds, there’s probably nothing comfier than a sweatshirt. This pullover fleece sweatshirt is made from a lightweight polyester-cotton blend, and it’s super easy to care for (you can just toss it in the washing machine). Plus, there are 10 great color options. Available sizes: S - XXL

8 These Buttery Soft Joggers For Working Out Or Lounging Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These buttery soft leggings would be ideal for lounging around or even for working from home. The fabric has a multidirectional stretch for superior comfort, and a high waistband keeps them from rolling or sagging. Even better, these leggings are available in over 40 colors so the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: S - 3X

9 This Ruffled Dress That Easily Goes From Day To Night Amoretu Flowy Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a deep-V neckline and long lantern sleeves, this tunic dress can easily go from day to night. This tiered dress also comes in a short-sleeve version, it can be dressed up or down, and there are tons of colors to choose from. Available sizes: S - XXL

10 This Comfy Cardigan You Won't Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Open Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon When a chill in the air makes its first appearance, face it head on with this cozy open-knit cardigan. With a soft brushed surface and elasticized cuffs, this cardigan is comfy enough for all-day wear. Plus, it is machine washable and available in three sleek colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

11 These Capri Pants That Resist Dirt, Stains & Moisture Columbia Capri Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon These capri pants are pretty great for anything life throws your way since they resist dirt, stains, and moisture and UPF 50 sun protection. These pull-on pants are machine washable, and they’re available in a nice selection of neutral colors. Available sizes: XS - 3X

12 These Yoga Pants That Move With You (And Are Not See-Through) Colorfulkoala Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a comfortable high waist that won’t roll, these yoga pants are a great choice for lounging at home or doing some yoga. These pants stretch and move with your body, and even better, they’re not see-through, so you can wear them with confidence. Choose from solid colors and prints. Available sizes: XS - XL

13 This T-Shirt Dress That Is The Comfiest Way To Look Pulled Together Daily Ritual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a V-neck, short sleeves, and a relaxed fit, this T-shirt dress is an effortless go-to style for any day of the week. Made with 95% viscose, this jersey dress drapes beautifully, it’s machine washable, and there are 13 colors to choose from. Available sizes: XS - XXL

14 This Calvin Klein Cotton Polo In 6 Colors Calvin Klein Short Sleeve Polo Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a hint of spandex, this cotton polo will look fresh and crisp all day. Not to mention, the zippered neck style is machine washable to make things even easier, and it’s available in six colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

15 This Cowl-Neck Sweatshirt That's Fresh & Fabulous Core 10 Cowl Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $42 See On Amazon At first glance, this fleece top might look like any other sweatshirt, but the cowl neck’s drawcord makes it anything but average (actually, it’s pretty modern and kind of fabulous). This sweatshirt features brush-backed fleece for extra warmth, a fleece-lined pocket, and the drop-tail hem offers ample coverage. Thumbholes and contrast binding on the cuff round out the list of great features, and users can choose from six great colors. Available sizes: XS - 1X

16 These Adidas Track Pants That You'll Reach For Every Day Adidas Track Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon Comfort meets style with these Adidas track pants that are 100% polyester and machine washable. There are a few color options to choose from, and judging from the 4.6-star rating, this one doesn’t disappoint. One reviewer shared, “Bought these pants for lounging in the house, and I already love them. They’re comfortable and thick, but not too heavy that I can’t wear them in summer.” Available sizes: XS - XL

17 This Cotton Sweater That Can Be Paired With Almost Anything Goodthreads Crewneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon With its casual yet pulled-together style, this all-season sweater will quickly work its way to the top of your favorites list. Made from 100% cotton, this sweater will keep you warm but not overheated, and with the side-slits and straight hem, it can be paired with almost anything. The sweater is machine washable, and it’s available in 10 great colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

18 This Funnel-Neck Top That's Chic & Relaxed Amazon Essentials Funnel-Neck Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tunic features a funnel-neck, a ribbed hem, and thumbholes on the cuffs. Basically, it's an altogether super comfy lounging top that also looks great on a Zoom call. What’s more, it’s moisture-wicking and machine washable. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

19 This Zip-Up Sweatshirt With A Hoodie & Rave Reviews Hanes Hooded Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This full-zip hoodie comes in five great neutral colors. The inside features brushed French terry and a tagless color for superior comfort. Its machine washable and features pockets, and with a 4.5-star rating, it has won plenty of fans. Available sizes: S - XXL

20 These Velour Track Pants That Are Super Soft & Extra Comfy Starter Velour Track Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These velour track pants are super soft, and the drawstring closure and elasticized waistband kick up the comfort just a notch or two. On-seam pockets keep the bulk to a minimum, and these track pants are easy to care for, just toss them in the machine when needed. Choose from black, purple, or teal. Available sizes: XS - L

21 These Leggings That Have Tons Of 5-Star Ratings Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Legging Amazon $11 See On Amazon These cotton leggings are super comfy, and with a bit of spandex, they’ll stay comfy throughout the day. The tag-free waistband adds another measure of comfort, it’s machine washable, and users can choose between black and gray. With hundreds of five-star ratings, these leggings are a clear fan favorite. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

22 This Column Skirt For A Polished Look That Stretches With You Daily Ritual Column Skirt Amazon $0 See On Amazon These column skirts offer an effortlessly polished look, but the side slits also keep things interesting. The pull-on style is easy to slip into, and, with a little elastane thrown into the mix, this skirt is stretchy enough to move with you. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

23 These Logo Leggings That Are Great For Lounging & Running Errands Puma Leggings Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from super breathable and comfy 90% cotton, these Puma logo leggings are great for lounging and maybe running an errand or two. However, it is worth noting that the same features that make it great for lounging are the very things that make it not so great for workout wear, especially higher impact activities. That said, these leggings are machine washable and available in 10 colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

24 This Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress That's Super Versatile Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This maxi dress is casual, loose-fitting, and plenty versatile. The short-sleeve styling and scoop neck works just as well for work as it does for casual outings, and it’s available in eight colors and patterns. One reviewer shared: “It’s T-Shirt material, very comfortable, it’s stretchy so you don’t feel tight.Got these in different colors, patterns, lengths and different sleeve lengths.” Available sizes: XS - XXL

25 This Cardigan That Makes A Great Go-To In Chilly Weather Daily Ritual Stretch Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made with a viscose-polyester blend, this fine-gauge sweater is great for any season. With an open front, elasticized cuffs, and front pockets, this sweater is pretty laid back and an easy go-to. This sweater is available in nine great colors, and it’s machine washable to boot. Available sizes: XS - XXL

26 This Pullover Hoodie That's The Epitome Of Cozy Champion Reverse Pullover Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pullover hoodies are the epitome of cozy, aren’t they? This hoodie is made with a poly-cotton blend, and it’s equally suitable for lounging on the couch or as cozy workout wear. Plus, it’s machine washable and available in six colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

27 This Body Suit That Won't Wrinkle Or Bunch American Apparel T-Shirt Bodysuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This T-shirt bodysuit will stay put without wrinkling and bunching, whether you're wearing it as an all-in-one or as a top, this might be the ticket. It’s semi-fitted (so it won’t cling too much), it has a snap closure, and it’s available in three great neutral colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

28 This Sweatshirt Dress That Screams Effortless Goodthreads Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This fleece popover dress just screams effortless casual. It features raglan sleeves and elasticized cuffs, and no doubt it would look equally good paired up with tights or leggings on a chilly day. Choose from 10 colors and patterns including stripes. Available sizes: XS - XXL

29 These Sneakers With A 4.5-Star Rating New Balance 577 V4 Cross Trainer Amazon $52 See On Amazon With super soft cushioning, a removable sole insert, and a durable rubber outsole, these New Balance cross-trainers make a great workout companion or just a comfy shoe to walk around in. With hundreds of five-star reviews, it looks like this cross trainer doesn’t disappoint; one reviewer wrote: “First time wearing them today, halfway through an 11 hour shift and they are the most comfortable sneaker I have ever owned. Zero breaking in needed.” Incidentally, that reviewer updated her review three years later and indicated that the sneakers were still going strong. Available sizes: 5 - 12

30 This Midi Dress That Drapes Beautifully Daily Ritual Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With an empire waist and relaxed fit, this midi dress is another wardrobe addition that will quickly turn into your favorite go-to. The luxe jersey drapes beautifully, and even better, it’s available in eight colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

31 This Classic Button-Up Cardigan For Less Than $25 Amazon Essentials Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon This classic cardigan can be dressed up or down, making it equally suitable for a day at the office or a Sunday brunch. The cotton blend is super soft, it’s easy to care for because it’s machine washable, and it’s available in 19 fabulous colors and prints. Available sizes: XS - XXL

32 These Wide-Leg Pants That Are "100% Heaven" Daily Ritual Wide Leg Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon With just a hint of stretch, these wide-leg chinos are both classic and comfortable. One reviewer noted that these pants are soft right out the gate, and they continue to get softer with each wash. “Literally the most comfortable pant/slacks I’ve bought in years. I’m not sure the exact content of the material (suppose I could have looked this up before I reviewed it), but it’s 100% heaven,” they wrote. Available sizes: 2 - 16

33 These Cotton Casualwear Leggings That Are Soft, Stretchy & Thick Hanes Jersey Legging Amazon $19 See On Amazon The soft cotton and polyester stretch of these leggings will move with you and the heavier fabric prevents show through, making them perfect for lounging and errands. These leggings are machine washable and available in black and charcoal. Available sizes: XS - XXL

34 This Popover Tunic That's Comes In Classic Colors & Patterns Goodthreads Popover Tunic Amazon $30 See On Amazon This popover tunic will likely be on the fast track to your favorites list. Made with lightweight cotton, this tunic pairs perfectly with jeans, leggings, and more. Plus, it’s available in several classic colors and patterns like stripes and florals. Available sizes: XS - XXL