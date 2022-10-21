3INA’s Bold Beauty Just Landed At Superdrug

Thankfully, the days of diverse shade ranges being limited to (expensive) department store beauty counters are becoming more of a distant memory. And nothing beats the thrill of browsing a high-street retailer to find on-trend shades and formulas which don’t cost the earth and have your skin tone covered. If that sounds like your type on paper, you too will be thrilled to learn that bold beauty brand 3INA, pronounced “Mee-Nah”, is now available at Superdrug across the country.

On a mission to bring colour and fun to the beauty industry, 3INA has ditched the complicated shade names in favour of a number-based, Pantone-like catalogue. Ranging from 100, a bright white, through to 900, bold black, the colours run the gamut from 137, a sunny yellow, to the cobalt blue of 830, and the TikTok-fave 503, the brand’s viral nude-pink, which suits all skintones. (And a real winner if you want to go for the full-on monochromatic look.)

3INA’s best-sellers include the eye-popping Colour Pen Eyeliners and the 24H Cream Eyeshadow, and the lipsticks: a matte liquid lippy, the Longwear Lipstick, or if you prefer a creamier finish, The Lipstick, which is also sublime.

Better yet though, Superdrug announced this week that it is freezing the prices of 5,000 beauty items until the end of the year in response to the cost-of-living crisis. (Per Retail Gazette, that extends to brands including Maybelline, Rimmel, Revolution, e.l.f, NYX PMU, Bourjois, and Revolution Pro, too!) So a silver lining, of sorts.

3INA’s arrival isn’t the only exciting beauty launch to have on your radar this week. Keep ready for a further four exciting beauty launches worth checking out.

