50 Things That Are Really, Really Cozy On Amazon

Listen: I’m a firm believer that life is simply too short not to feel at ease in your clothes. More often than not, we sacrifice style for comfort — but with the plethora of choices the Internet has to offer, we really shouldn't have to. From the days when curling up on the couch is what your heart desires most to the days you need serious comfort as an incentive to run your errands, I’ve got you.

I rounded up outfits that fulfill the three Cs: Cute, comfortable and oh-so-cozy. (Plus, all of them are conveniently available on Amazon, too.) Take a peek below at the 50 finds you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Your coziest closet is just a few scrolls away.

1 A Stretchy Palazzo Pant For The Ultimate Lounge SATINA Palazzo Pant Amazon $19 See On Amazon Top-notch bottoms, right this way. These palazzo pants give cozy a whole new meaning with an extra-stretchy polyester-spandex fabric blend that hugs you in all the right places. The high-waisted design gives you a fitted feel and the kicked out bootcut flare elevates your lounge look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Fleece Henley Hoodie That’ll Keep You Super-Warm KIRUNDO Fuzzy Fleece Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon There’s no better feeling than a fleece-lined hoodie that keeps you warm all day long. This one features two snap buttons and an elasticated hem and cuffs. Pair it up with jeans if you’re out and about, or your favorite leggings for an around-the-house lounge look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 These Comfortable Headbands In A Sweater Knit TecUnite Chunky Knit Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Channel your inner Blair Waldorf with these chunky knit headbands. Coming in a pack of four, each with an array of fabulous colors, you can snag these for a bargain. They stretch to fit any head shape and size, and the wideness of the design ensures your ears will be fully covered on a chilly day. Available sizes: One size

4 The Racerback Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin Hanes Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon Now here’s an everyday bra you’ll love to put on in the morning. This racerback style feels virtually weightless on the body and blends seamlessly underneath clothing. The clasp closure is wildly convenient and the V-neckline will disappear under a tee or blouse. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5 A Sherpa-Lined Jogger For Your WFH Days Yeokou Sherpa Lined Joggers Amazon $32 See On Amazon You know the WFH drill: A collared tee on top, and comfy joggers on the bottom. These aren’t just any joggers though, they’re lined throughout with deep-pile fleece. The ankles are cinched to keep the warmth locked in, and the two side pockets are deep enough to fit your phone and keys if you decide to wear these out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 A Heated Vest You Didn’t Know You Needed...Until Now cosyyosy Heated Vest Amazon $39 See On Amazon Here is arguably one of the best inventions that money can buy. This heated vest is equipped with four carbon fiber panels that warm up your back, neck, and collar when you turn it on. It features a zipper, two chest pockets, and an adjustable heat setting. Whether it’s the peak of winter or your AC is blasting, this is too good not to have on-hand. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Beloved T-Shirt Dress That’s Undeniably Comfortable POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon T-shirt dresses aren't going anywhere any time soon—and this best-seller proves why it’s a timeless trend. Made from a rayon that glides smoothly over the skin, this dress is pajama-soft and comfortable to wear all day long. It’s versatile to style up or down and perfect to layer up, which makes it ideal even for colder months. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 The Matching Lounge Set Everyone Should Own SheIn Crop Tank and Shorts Lounge Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon A matching lounge set for under $30?! Yep, that’s right. This SheIn steal is fabricated in a ribbed knit that lets the skin breath. It features an elastic-waisted drawstring short and a sleeveless scoop-neck henley top. You can even wear this to the beach if you want to be extra-comfy on your way to catch a few rays. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

9 These Fluffy Cabin Socks To Cure Your Case Of Cold Feet Azue Fuzzy Slipper Socks (7 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These socks are so cute it’s almost hard to justify covering them up with a shoe. Say goodbye to cold feet with these ultra-fuzzy microfiber socks. With multiple colors and patterns to choose from, you can match each weekend outfit to a new pair. Perfect for boots or around the house, a pack of seven for $16 is an absolute bargain. Available sizes: One size

10 A Yoga Culotte That’s Fresh & Modern THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Yes, you can wear yoga pants out. These culottes feel like yoga pants, and they look incredible on or off the mat. These are moisture-wicking so they’ll keep sweat at bay, and they’re made with four-way stretch so they move with your body. The high-waisted style offers core support, plus they have two side pockets! (You’re welcome.) Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 The Best-Selling Sweater You Won’t Want To Take Off softome Deep V-neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater is made of the stretchiest viscose that’s thick and soft yet lightweight enough that it drapes the body in an effortless way. There’s an open wrap design in the front that gives you the option to show off a lacy camisole, and the slouchy style make it perfect for transitional dressing between seasons. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 These Sweater Tights In A Cozy Cable Knit MeMoi Portland Side Cable Knit Sweater Tights Amazon $20 See On Amazon In case you were wondering, stylish cold-weather tights do exist. With a cable knit design that’s thick enough to add texture and warmth — yet thin enough that they won’t leave you feeling overheated — these tights are the perfect layer to pair under your skirts or dresses. Available in a variety of neutral colors, MeMoi has shades that suit every skin tone. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These Cotton Boyshort Undies For Everday Wear Hanes Cotton Assorted Boyshort Underwear Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for everyday undies that are extremely comfortable, your search is over. These Hanes boyshorts are 100% cotton for a soft feel and they come equipped with a waistband that keeps them in place all day long. They guarantee no riding up (phew!) and they’re available in a variety of colors. Grab these before they sell out! Available sizes: 5 — 9

14 The Joggers With 99,000 Ratings Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you wear joggers all day, seemingly every day. So, as the ultimate jogger judge, I can confidently say these are a must-buy. They have a drawstring closure for an adjustable fit, feel buttery-soft against the skin, and come with two pockets to hold your keepsakes. Wear these on an errand or lounging around the house. Available sizes: Small — 3X

15 A Hooded Cardigan Lined With Cozy Fleece Sidefeel Hooded Knit Cardigans Amazon $53 See On Amazon Available in nearly 40 colors, this hooded cardigan is the epitome of snug. It’s lined with fleece so it’ll keep you toasty even in the coldest temps, and it features a full-length front toggle closure which makes taking it on and off super-easy. The two front pockets are convenient when you’re on the go, and the knitted design gives you a laidback look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A No-Fuss Surplice Jumpsuit PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon For the mornings you just don’t know what to wear, opt for this chis jumpsuit. The effortless design will make it look like you spent ample time on your look, plus the elastic waist provides a fitted feel. Pair this with a heel to dress it up or sneakers for a more casual outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Lounge Set So Lightweight You’ll Forget You’re Wearing It PRETTYGARDEN Tie Dye Pajamas Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Trust me when I say you won’t want to wear anything other than this pajama set after you try it on. The polyester knit creates an airy, lightweight feel that makes it easy to fall asleep in. This set also features an elasticated waistband and ankle hem that keeps your PJs in place all night long. Buy these and get ready for a great night sleep. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Cute, Classic Collared Pajama Set Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s something about matching pajamas that make you feel extremely pulled together. This set features a cotton and modal blend fabric that gives you a buttery-soft feel. The shorts and shirt come with a ruffle hem for a little extra nighttime flare, and this set is especially great if you prefer an airy shorts style over the full-length pant. Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

19 The Cotton Leggings You’ll Be Living In No Nonsense Cotton Legging Amazon $12 See On Amazon A staple in every closet? The cotton legging, of course. Layer these under jeans for extra warmth on chilly days, or wear them on their own for a casual look on weekends. The 5% spandex in the material gives a stretchy yet snug fit, and the 29-inch inseam is complimented by opaque, no-show coverage. Available sizes: Small — 3X

20 A Pocket Sweatshirt With Rave Reviews GADEWAKE Color Block Long Sleeve Pocket Tee Amazon $25 See On Amazon This colorblock sweatshirt might look simple, but there’s nothing plain about it. It features hidden side pockets, a lightweight polyester fabric that feels super cozy, and an oversized fit. Choose from tones like bright green or muted charcoal and prepare to wear this nonstop like one shopper: “I love this shirt!!! It's the most comfortable shirt ever. I bought 3 different colors cause I love them so much. If I could I would wear them every day,” they wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 A Plush Pair Of Ear Muffs Brook + Bay Ear Muffs Amazon $13 See On Amazon Finding ear muffs that last throughout harsh winter storms is no easy task, but these are super-durable and don’t break the bank. Not too loose and not too tight, these are adjustable to every head shape and size and guarantee no headaches. They’re foldable to fit conveniently into your bag and they provide full coverage so even the coldest wind can’t sneak past. Available sizes: One Size

22 A Front-Closure Bra Made From Breathable Cotton Fruit of the Loom Front-Closure Cotton Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s nothing more comforting than bras that feel like a second skin. These unlined Fruit of the Loom bras come with a hook-and-eye front closure which provides maximum support and makes them easy to take on and off. The scoop-neck cut gives full coverage and the cotton material ensures a breathable feel all wear long! Available sizes: 34 — 48

23 These Bootcut Yoga Pants (With Pockets!) IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re actually going to yoga or running errands, these yoga pants are a must-buy. They give a fitted feel thanks to the stretchiness of the spandex and supreme softness thanks to the polyester. There’s a side pocket and a bootcut leg for some added flare. “Very soft and cozy. I especially love that they do not look like yoga pants,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 This Wear-Everywhere Fleece Hoodie Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon $22 See On Amazon Mark my words, this will be the hoodie you wear everywhere, to everything. The inner lining feels so downy-soft against your skin and the zipper closure makes it easy to layer up or down quickly. The adjustable drawstring hood is great for coping with the rain, plus the convenient pockets give you some cargo room on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 A Knitted Sweater Dress You Can Wear Year-Round BTFBM V Neck Knit Mini Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you need an outfit that’s truly efortless, consider this sweater dress for your next purchase. Its thick viscose-nylon fabric provides just the right amount of warmth, while the collared design and ribbed hem elevate the look. This fuss-free dress can be worn to any laidback office or out to lunch on the weekends. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 This Comforting Pajama Set In A Textured Knit SOLY HUX Waffle Knit Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This plus-sized pajama set can be worn from couch to coffee shop and back again. The polyester-knit duo comes with a textured waffle-knit henley tee and drawstring shorts that can be worn together or separately. Sleep in it, lounge in it, run around town in it — the options are endless! Available sizes: 3-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

27 A Comfy Henley Nightgown With A Pocket Ekouaer Long Sleeve Button Down Nightshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This nightgown is equally as cute as it is cozy. Sold in various colors and patterns, this long-sleeved nightgown is made with a lycra and polyester blend that’s warm without being heavy. The button-down design will be appreciated if you’re breastfeeding and the stretchiness of the fabric doesn't restrict any movement. Plus, it has an intentionally baggy silhouette — I’d suggest sizing up if you’re keen on an ultra-oversized look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 These Extra-Airy Sweat Shorts AUTOMET Athletic Sweat Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your sweatpants are ready for retirement or you want a breezier option, opt for these. These sweat shorts are low-friction so you don’t have to worry about them clinging to your skin, plus they’re soft to the touch thanks to the polyester fabric. They have an elastic waist and two side pockets, which make them ideal for outdoor activity or lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 These Cropped Seamless Tanks With Extra Stretch ODODOS Seamless Rib-Knit Crop Tank (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Say hello to the cropped tank you’ll be wearing nonstop. This seamless top comes in a ribbed knit nylon-spandex blend that’ll feel as soft as it is stretchy. The movement of the fabric creates a skin-like feel so you’ll feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. These come in over 60 colors, so now’s your chance to try a few fun hues your closet has been missing. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

30 A Fuzzy Scarf To Snuggle Up In KM CHOICE ONE Scarf Amazon $35 See On Amazon Soft, warm, and lightweight, this fuzzy scarf is everything you need. It promises no pilling, no shedding, and is crafted in 100% nylon that maintains a four-way stretch. Instantly make any outfit more cozy by draping it around your shoulders for a shawl look, or around your neck for a traditional pashmina style. Available sizes: One Size

31 The Cotton Undies That’ll Become A Staple Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a mid-rise and moderate coverage fit that sits right at your belly button, these dependable undies are made from jersey cotton and are designed to not bunch. Make room in your panty drawer, these are perfect for everyday wear and you’ll likely be repurchasing a second pack — they have more than 100,000 perfect ratings. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

32 The Cardigan You’ll Layer Over Everything MEROKEETY Oversized Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon For unpredictable in-between weather, this oversized cardigan is a must-have. It’s lightweight enough to wear on warmer days, but is cozy enough to reach for in cooler temps. The open-front design makes it versatile to pair with any outfit and the chunky knit offers a relaxed look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These Effortless Overalls In An Airy Fit YESNO Casual Loose Long Bib Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon This overalls-style jumpsuit has a superbly airy feel thanks to its oversized structure. Made from 100% cotton with a loose unstructured fit, you’re guaranteed to feel cozy in it all day long. The silhouette includes an ankle-length cropped leg, two roomy front pockets, and thin spaghetti straps. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

34 A Matching Set For An Elevated Lounge Look ZESICA Long-Sleeved Crop Top And Joggers Set Amazon $42 See On Amazon Who says you can’t look put together when you’re just lounging around the house? Well, this matching set proves you absolutely can. It’s made of ultra-soft, machine-washable polyester and comes in over 20 bright colors. A drawstring waist allows you to cinch the joggers to size, and the top can be paired with shorts for a casual look in warm weather. Available sizes: Large — XX-Large

35 These V-Waisted Leggings That Fit Like A Glove Sunzel Workout Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Spoiler alert: You need these leggings. The cross waist design is a major yes in the world of athleisure right now, not to mention these are incredibly comfortable. There's a hidden pocket to stash your credit card or house key and, most importantly, they pass the squat test! Buy these ASAP, and save room in your drawer for a second pair for when you repurchase them. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

36 A Baggy Sweatshirt Made Out Of Cozy Fleece THE GYM PEOPLE Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Simplify your cold-weather outfits with this crewneck sweatshirt by The Gym People. It’s lined with fleece on the inside so you’ll feel like someone is giving you a warm hug all day long, plus it features ribbed cuffs and a snug hem to lock in heat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 A Wearable Blanket For Maximum Warmth Tirrinia Sherpa Wearable Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yep, you read that right — a wearable blanket. With super-soft and snuggly sleeves made of polyester fleece, you’ll wonder why you didn't buy this sooner. It’s ideal for reading your favorite book or watching TV because it offers hands-free movement, and it even comes with a middle front pocket to store your phone or the remote control. Available sizes: One size

38 A Lightly-Lined Bra For A Feel-Good Fit Warner's Blissful Benefits Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Finally, a bra that feels like you aren't wearing one at all. Everyone needs to try this lightly-lined comfort bra immediately. The lightweight base layer consists of a flexible band, wireless support, and soft comfort for all-day wear. The hook-and-eye closure is always convenient, and there’s adjustable straps so you can find your perfect fit. Available sizes: 34B — 40D

39 This Slouchy Cardigan In A Cloudlike Popcorn Texture MEROKEETY Fuzzy Popcorn Batwing Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Need to bundle up but don’t want to opt for that same old hoodie? Instead, pair this batwing-sleeved cardigan— complete with a textured popcorn fabric that comes in both neutrals and brights — with high-waisted jeans and over-the-knee boots. Comfy, cozy, and oh-so-stylish! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 These Stretchy Biker Shorts That Are Absolutely Essential Amazon Essentials Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon Still searching for a pair of trustee bike shorts? I definitely recommend giving these by Amazon Essentials a shot. There’s an outer side pocket for your phone or credit card along with eleven fun hues to choose from. The polyester-spandex fabric molds to your body without feeling heavy, so you can wear them alone or layered under skirts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 A Staple Sock That Gets The Job Done Hanes Crew Socks (10-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon At the end of the day, we all just want socks that do their job. Well, these Hanes crew socks get it done and then some. They’re wildly soft, keep feet dry and cool all day, and don’t fall down. The thick lining provides a super-cozy fit, plus the fact that you can get 10 pairs for $7 is an absolute bargain. Available sizes: 5 — 12

42 The Slouchy Sweater You Can Thoughtlessly Throw On BTFBM Casual Long Sleeve Sweaters Amazon $40 See On Amazon This sweater takes all the calculus out of getting ready. The woven acrylic knit feels like it should be worth three times its price tag while the wide crewneck cut creates a timeless silhouette that’ll never go out of style. Put an effortless outfit together and keep cozy all day long in this. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 These Brilliant Fleece-Lined Tights That Are Made To Look Sheer X-CHENG Fleece Lined Tights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Never sacrifice style for warmth — and with these tights you won’t ever have to. They keep your legs warm with a thick fleece lining while mimicking what bare skin would look like under sheer tights. (Genius, right?) They fit snuggly with an elastic closure and maintain stretch even after multiple washes. Wear these with boots or a loafer and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 These Hip-Hugging Panties With A Cult Following Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon For the days you need to feel a little extra support, these hipster-cut panties hug you in all the right places. The waistband reduces the appearance of lines under clothes while the 100% cotton lining feels soft to the touch. Wear these around that time of the month for sheer comfort or reinforce a formal outfit with these layered underneath. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

45 A Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan Dokotoo Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigan Amazon $41 See On Amazon This fleece cardigan might just be the coziest thing on Amazon. It’ll feel like you never left your bed as you walk around in the plush, oversized hoodie. You can wear it on it’s own or you can layer it under other coats and jackets for added warmth. It’s long in length to lock in heat and it even has two pockets! Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

46 These Comfy Jeggings For The Days You Just Can’t With Jeans No Nonsense Jeggings with Back Pockets Amazon $17 See On Amazon These jeggings are the perfect hybrid between jeans and leggings. They feature faux front pockets and a faux fly to give an authentic look — and do include real back pockets. They’ll hide any visible panty lines thanks to their no-show coverage and the cotton blend material makes you feel like you’re essentially just wearing pajamas that look like denim. Available sizes: Small — 3X

47 An Oversized Tee You Can Wear With Anything Ebifin Oversized T Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fact: Every outfit can be made even more comforting with a classic oversized tee. This one features a longer fit complimented by a subtle V-neckline. There’s just enough room that you’re guaranteed to be cozy all day and, as if it couldn't get any better, this tee is available in over 50 colors. (Yep, 50!) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

48 A Hooded Poncho That Does It All Ferand Hooded Cape with Fringed Hem Amazon $26 See On Amazon Soft, warm, and surprisingly on-trend—this poncho ticks all my boxes. The acrylic yarn locks in heat while still remaining lightweight and this poncho also has a hood (just in case any rain comes your way). An added bonus? The fringe trend has been seen on everyone from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner. Available sizes: One Size

49 An Open-Front Cardigan That’s Wildly Versatile LARACE Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Introducing the plus-sized cardigan the internet can’t get enough of: This LARACE piece is a staple. It’s cozily drapey, super-soft, and adds an extra layer of warmth to any outfit. The thick-knit woven polyester gives it a luxe look, plus there’s two roomy pockets. Whether you are lounging around the house or running errands, make sure you have this in your cardigan collection. Available sizes: Large — 3X

