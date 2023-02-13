50 Things That Are Really, Really Cozy On Amazon

Listen: I’m a firm believer that life is simply too short not to feel at ease in your
clothes. More often than not, we sacrifice style for comfort — but with the plethora of choices the Internet has to offer, we really shouldn't have to. From the days when curling up on the couch is what your heart desires most to the days you need serious comfort as an incentive to run your errands, I’ve got you.
I rounded up outfits that fulfill the three Cs: Cute, comfortable and oh-so-cozy. (Plus, all of them are conveniently available on Amazon, too.) Take a peek below at the 50 finds you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. Your
coziest closet is just a few scrolls away. 1 A Stretchy Palazzo Pant For The Ultimate Lounge
Top-notch bottoms, right this way. These
palazzo pants give cozy a whole new meaning with an extra-stretchy polyester-spandex fabric blend that hugs you in all the right places. The high-waisted design gives you a fitted feel and the kicked out bootcut flare elevates your lounge look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16 2 A Fleece Henley Hoodie That’ll Keep You Super-Warm
There’s no better feeling than a fleece-lined
hoodie that keeps you warm all day long. This one features two snap buttons and an elasticated hem and cuffs. Pair it up with jeans if you’re out and about, or your favorite leggings for an around-the-house lounge look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 19 3 These Comfortable Headbands In A Sweater Knit
Channel your inner Blair Waldorf with these chunky knit
headbands. Coming in a pack of four, each with an array of fabulous colors, you can snag these for a bargain. They stretch to fit any head shape and size, and the wideness of the design ensures your ears will be fully covered on a chilly day. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 7 4 The Racerback Bra That Feels Like A Second Skin
Now here’s an everyday
bra you’ll love to put on in the morning. This racerback style feels virtually weightless on the body and blends seamlessly underneath clothing. The clasp closure is wildly convenient and the V-neckline will disappear under a tee or blouse. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 7 5 A Sherpa-Lined Jogger For Your WFH Days
You know the WFH drill: A collared tee on top, and comfy
joggers on the bottom. These aren’t just any joggers though, they’re lined throughout with deep-pile fleece. The ankles are cinched to keep the warmth locked in, and the two side pockets are deep enough to fit your phone and keys if you decide to wear these out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 6 A Heated Vest You Didn’t Know You Needed...Until Now
Here is arguably one of the best inventions that money can buy. This
heated vest is equipped with four carbon fiber panels that warm up your back, neck, and collar when you turn it on. It features a zipper, two chest pockets, and an adjustable heat setting. Whether it’s the peak of winter or your AC is blasting, this is too good not to have on-hand. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 1 7 A Beloved T-Shirt Dress That’s Undeniably Comfortable T-shirt dresses aren't going anywhere any time soon—and this best-seller proves why it’s a timeless trend. Made from a rayon that glides smoothly over the skin, this dress is pajama-soft and comfortable to wear all day long. It’s versatile to style up or down and perfect to layer up, which makes it ideal even for colder months. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 36 8 The Matching Lounge Set Everyone Should Own
A matching
lounge set for under $30?! Yep, that’s right. This SheIn steal is fabricated in a ribbed knit that lets the skin breath. It features an elastic-waisted drawstring short and a sleeveless scoop-neck henley top. You can even wear this to the beach if you want to be extra-comfy on your way to catch a few rays. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 38 9 These Fluffy Cabin Socks To Cure Your Case Of Cold Feet
These
socks are so cute it’s almost hard to justify covering them up with a shoe. Say goodbye to cold feet with these ultra-fuzzy microfiber socks. With multiple colors and patterns to choose from, you can match each weekend outfit to a new pair. Perfect for boots or around the house, a pack of seven for $16 is an absolute bargain. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 40 10 A Yoga Culotte That’s Fresh & Modern
Yes, you
can wear yoga pants out. These culottes feel like yoga pants, and they look incredible on or off the mat. These are moisture-wicking so they’ll keep sweat at bay, and they’re made with four-way stretch so they move with your body. The high-waisted style offers core support, plus they have two side pockets! (You’re welcome.) Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 6 11 The Best-Selling Sweater You Won’t Want To Take Off
This
V-neck sweater is made of the stretchiest viscose that’s thick and soft yet lightweight enough that it drapes the body in an effortless way. There’s an open wrap design in the front that gives you the option to show off a lacy camisole, and the slouchy style make it perfect for transitional dressing between seasons. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 6 12 These Sweater Tights In A Cozy Cable Knit
In case you were wondering, stylish cold-weather
tights do exist. With a cable knit design that’s thick enough to add texture and warmth — yet thin enough that they won’t leave you feeling overheated — these tights are the perfect layer to pair under your skirts or dresses. Available in a variety of neutral colors, MeMoi has shades that suit every skin tone. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 7 13 These Cotton Boyshort Undies For Everday Wear
If you’re looking for everyday undies that are extremely comfortable, your search is over. These
Hanes boyshorts are 100% cotton for a soft feel and they come equipped with a waistband that keeps them in place all day long. They guarantee no riding up (phew!) and they’re available in a variety of colors. Grab these before they sell out! Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available colors: 3 14 The Joggers With 99,000 Ratings
If you’re like me, you wear
joggers all day, seemingly every day. So, as the ultimate jogger judge, I can confidently say these are a must-buy. They have a drawstring closure for an adjustable fit, feel buttery-soft against the skin, and come with two pockets to hold your keepsakes. Wear these on an errand or lounging around the house. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 173 15 A Hooded Cardigan Lined With Cozy Fleece
Available in nearly 40 colors, this
hooded cardigan is the epitome of snug. It’s lined with fleece so it’ll keep you toasty even in the coldest temps, and it features a full-length front toggle closure which makes taking it on and off super-easy. The two front pockets are convenient when you’re on the go, and the knitted design gives you a laidback look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 34 16 A No-Fuss Surplice Jumpsuit
For the mornings you just don’t know what to wear, opt for this chis
jumpsuit. The effortless design will make it look like you spent ample time on your look, plus the elastic waist provides a fitted feel. Pair this with a heel to dress it up or sneakers for a more casual outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 17 This Lounge Set So Lightweight You’ll Forget You’re Wearing It
Trust me when I say you won’t want to wear anything other than this
pajama set after you try it on. The polyester knit creates an airy, lightweight feel that makes it easy to fall asleep in. This set also features an elasticated waistband and ankle hem that keeps your PJs in place all night long. Buy these and get ready for a great night sleep. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 18 A Cute, Classic Collared Pajama Set
There’s something about
matching pajamas that make you feel extremely pulled together. This set features a cotton and modal blend fabric that gives you a buttery-soft feel. The shorts and shirt come with a ruffle hem for a little extra nighttime flare, and this set is especially great if you prefer an airy shorts style over the full-length pant. Available sizes: X-Small — 7X Available colors: 10 19 The Cotton Leggings You’ll Be Living In
A staple in every closet? The
cotton legging, of course. Layer these under jeans for extra warmth on chilly days, or wear them on their own for a casual look on weekends. The 5% spandex in the material gives a stretchy yet snug fit, and the 29-inch inseam is complimented by opaque, no-show coverage. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 9 20 A Pocket Sweatshirt With Rave Reviews
This colorblock
sweatshirt might look simple, but there’s nothing plain about it. It features hidden side pockets, a lightweight polyester fabric that feels super cozy, and an oversized fit. Choose from tones like bright green or muted charcoal and prepare to wear this nonstop like one shopper: “I love this shirt!!! It's the most comfortable shirt ever. I bought 3 different colors cause I love them so much. If I could I would wear them every day,” they wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8 21 A Plush Pair Of Ear Muffs
Finding
ear muffs that last throughout harsh winter storms is no easy task, but these are super-durable and don’t break the bank. Not too loose and not too tight, these are adjustable to every head shape and size and guarantee no headaches. They’re foldable to fit conveniently into your bag and they provide full coverage so even the coldest wind can’t sneak past. Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 5 22 A Front-Closure Bra Made From Breathable Cotton
There’s nothing more comforting than bras that feel like a second skin. These unlined
Fruit of the Loom bras come with a hook-and-eye front closure which provides maximum support and makes them easy to take on and off. The scoop-neck cut gives full coverage and the cotton material ensures a breathable feel all wear long! Available sizes: 34 — 48 Available colors: 17 23 These Bootcut Yoga Pants (With Pockets!)
Whether you’re
actually going to yoga or running errands, these yoga pants are a must-buy. They give a fitted feel thanks to the stretchiness of the spandex and supreme softness thanks to the polyester. There’s a side pocket and a bootcut leg for some added flare. “Very soft and cozy. I especially love that they do not look like yoga pants,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 17 24 This Wear-Everywhere Fleece Hoodie
Mark my words, this will be the
hoodie you wear everywhere, to everything. The inner lining feels so downy-soft against your skin and the zipper closure makes it easy to layer up or down quickly. The adjustable drawstring hood is great for coping with the rain, plus the convenient pockets give you some cargo room on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 22 25 A Knitted Sweater Dress You Can Wear Year-Round
If you need an outfit that’s truly efortless, consider this sweater
dress for your next purchase. Its thick viscose-nylon fabric provides just the right amount of warmth, while the collared design and ribbed hem elevate the look. This fuss-free dress can be worn to any laidback office or out to lunch on the weekends. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 15 26 This Comforting Pajama Set In A Textured Knit
This plus-sized
pajama set can be worn from couch to coffee shop and back again. The polyester-knit duo comes with a textured waffle-knit henley tee and drawstring shorts that can be worn together or separately. Sleep in it, lounge in it, run around town in it — the options are endless! Available sizes: 3-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 4 27 A Comfy Henley Nightgown With A Pocket
This
nightgown is equally as cute as it is cozy. Sold in various colors and patterns, this long-sleeved nightgown is made with a lycra and polyester blend that’s warm without being heavy. The button-down design will be appreciated if you’re breastfeeding and the stretchiness of the fabric doesn't restrict any movement. Plus, it has an intentionally baggy silhouette — I’d suggest sizing up if you’re keen on an ultra-oversized look . Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 17 28 These Extra-Airy Sweat Shorts
If your sweatpants are ready for retirement or you want a breezier option, opt for these. These
sweat shorts are low-friction so you don’t have to worry about them clinging to your skin, plus they’re soft to the touch thanks to the polyester fabric. They have an elastic waist and two side pockets, which make them ideal for outdoor activity or lounging around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 32 29 These Cropped Seamless Tanks With Extra Stretch
Say hello to the
cropped tank you’ll be wearing nonstop. This seamless top comes in a ribbed knit nylon-spandex blend that’ll feel as soft as it is stretchy. The movement of the fabric creates a skin-like feel so you’ll feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. These come in over 60 colors, so now’s your chance to try a few fun hues your closet has been missing. Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 62 30 A Fuzzy Scarf To Snuggle Up In
Soft, warm, and lightweight, this fuzzy
scarf is everything you need. It promises no pilling, no shedding, and is crafted in 100% nylon that maintains a four-way stretch. Instantly make any outfit more cozy by draping it around your shoulders for a shawl look, or around your neck for a traditional pashmina style. Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 15 31 The Cotton Undies That’ll Become A Staple
With a mid-rise and moderate coverage fit that sits right at your belly button, these dependable
undies are made from jersey cotton and are designed to not bunch. Make room in your panty drawer, these are perfect for everyday wear and you’ll likely be repurchasing a second pack — they have more than 100,000 perfect ratings. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X Available colors: 36 32 The Cardigan You’ll Layer Over Everything
For unpredictable in-between weather, this
oversized cardigan is a must-have. It’s lightweight enough to wear on warmer days, but is cozy enough to reach for in cooler temps. The open-front design makes it versatile to pair with any outfit and the chunky knit offers a relaxed look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 33 These Effortless Overalls In An Airy Fit
This overalls-style
jumpsuit has a superbly airy feel thanks to its oversized structure. Made from 100% cotton with a loose unstructured fit, you’re guaranteed to feel cozy in it all day long. The silhouette includes an ankle-length cropped leg, two roomy front pockets, and thin spaghetti straps. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 14 34 A Matching Set For An Elevated Lounge Look
Who says you can’t look put together when you’re just lounging around the house? Well, this
matching set proves you absolutely can. It’s made of ultra-soft, machine-washable polyester and comes in over 20 bright colors. A drawstring waist allows you to cinch the joggers to size, and the top can be paired with shorts for a casual look in warm weather. Available sizes: Large — XX-Large Available colors: 21 35 These V-Waisted Leggings That Fit Like A Glove
Spoiler alert: You need these
leggings. The cross waist design is a major yes in the world of athleisure right now, not to mention these are incredibly comfortable. There's a hidden pocket to stash your credit card or house key and, most importantly, they pass the squat test! Buy these ASAP, and save room in your drawer for a second pair for when you repurchase them. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 49 36 A Baggy Sweatshirt Made Out Of Cozy Fleece
Simplify your cold-weather outfits with this crewneck
sweatshirt by The Gym People. It’s lined with fleece on the inside so you’ll feel like someone is giving you a warm hug all day long, plus it features ribbed cuffs and a snug hem to lock in heat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 7 37 A Wearable Blanket For Maximum Warmth
Yep, you read that right — a wearable
blanket. With super-soft and snuggly sleeves made of polyester fleece, you’ll wonder why you didn't buy this sooner. It’s ideal for reading your favorite book or watching TV because it offers hands-free movement, and it even comes with a middle front pocket to store your phone or the remote control. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 17 38 A Lightly-Lined Bra For A Feel-Good Fit
Finally, a bra that feels like you aren't wearing one at all. Everyone needs to try this lightly-lined comfort
bra immediately. The lightweight base layer consists of a flexible band, wireless support, and soft comfort for all-day wear. The hook-and-eye closure is always convenient, and there’s adjustable straps so you can find your perfect fit. Available sizes: 34B — 40D Available colors: 7 39 This Slouchy Cardigan In A Cloudlike Popcorn Texture
Need to bundle up but don’t want to opt for that same old hoodie? Instead, pair this
batwing-sleeved cardigan— complete with a textured popcorn fabric that comes in both neutrals and brights — with high-waisted jeans and over-the-knee boots. Comfy, cozy, and oh-so-stylish! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 26 40 These Stretchy Biker Shorts That Are Absolutely Essential
Still searching for a pair of trustee
bike shorts? I definitely recommend giving these by Amazon Essentials a shot. There’s an outer side pocket for your phone or credit card along with eleven fun hues to choose from. The polyester-spandex fabric molds to your body without feeling heavy, so you can wear them alone or layered under skirts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 11 41 A Staple Sock That Gets The Job Done
At the end of the day, we all just want socks that do their job. Well, these
Hanes crew socks get it done and then some. They’re wildly soft, keep feet dry and cool all day, and don’t fall down. The thick lining provides a super-cozy fit, plus the fact that you can get 10 pairs for $7 is an absolute bargain. Available sizes: 5 — 12 Available colors: 2 42 The Slouchy Sweater You Can Thoughtlessly Throw On
This
sweater takes all the calculus out of getting ready. The woven acrylic knit feels like it should be worth three times its price tag while the wide crewneck cut creates a timeless silhouette that’ll never go out of style. Put an effortless outfit together and keep cozy all day long in this. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 14 43 These Brilliant Fleece-Lined Tights That Are Made To Look Sheer
Never sacrifice style for warmth — and with these
tights you won’t ever have to. They keep your legs warm with a thick fleece lining while mimicking what bare skin would look like under sheer tights. (Genius, right?) They fit snuggly with an elastic closure and maintain stretch even after multiple washes. Wear these with boots or a loafer and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 44 These Hip-Hugging Panties With A Cult Following
For the days you need to feel a little extra support, these hipster-cut
panties hug you in all the right places. The waistband reduces the appearance of lines under clothes while the 100% cotton lining feels soft to the touch. Wear these around that time of the month for sheer comfort or reinforce a formal outfit with these layered underneath. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 18 45 A Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan
This
fleece cardigan might just be the coziest thing on Amazon. It’ll feel like you never left your bed as you walk around in the plush, oversized hoodie. You can wear it on it’s own or you can layer it under other coats and jackets for added warmth. It’s long in length to lock in heat and it even has two pockets! Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 39 46 These Comfy Jeggings For The Days You Just Can’t With Jeans
These
jeggings are the perfect hybrid between jeans and leggings. They feature faux front pockets and a faux fly to give an authentic look — and do include real back pockets. They’ll hide any visible panty lines thanks to their no-show coverage and the cotton blend material makes you feel like you’re essentially just wearing pajamas that look like denim. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 8 47 An Oversized Tee You Can Wear With Anything
Fact: Every outfit can be made even more comforting with a classic
oversized tee. This one features a longer fit complimented by a subtle V-neckline. There’s just enough room that you’re guaranteed to be cozy all day and, as if it couldn't get any better, this tee is available in over 50 colors. (Yep, 50!) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 53 48 A Hooded Poncho That Does It All
Soft, warm, and surprisingly on-trend—this
poncho ticks all my boxes. The acrylic yarn locks in heat while still remaining lightweight and this poncho also has a hood (just in case any rain comes your way). An added bonus? The fringe trend has been seen on everyone from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner. Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 10 49 An Open-Front Cardigan That’s Wildly Versatile
Introducing the plus-sized
cardigan the internet can’t get enough of: This LARACE piece is a staple. It’s cozily drapey, super-soft, and adds an extra layer of warmth to any outfit. The thick-knit woven polyester gives it a luxe look, plus there’s two roomy pockets. Whether you are lounging around the house or running errands, make sure you have this in your cardigan collection. Available sizes: Large — 3X Available colors: 10 50 The Printed Lounge Pants Shoppers Are Raving About
Talk about party pants! These
lounge pants come with a drawstring waistband that give you an adjustable fit. The flowiness of the wide-leg design offer an airy feeling, while the thick elasticated waistband gives some added tummy support. Try these out on your next lazy Sunday if you’re in the market to be impressed. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 45
