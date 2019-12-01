If you want to wear your slippers both inside and out, you should be on the lookout for slippers with a thick sole. For outside wear, this sole will protect you from any small puddles or mud, and thicker soles will often provide better support and more comfort even when you're indoors. Furthermore, the best indoor outdoor slippers have deep, anti-skid treads that make it easy to walk through all terrain, from wet grass to deep snow. You're even better off if that sole is made from a durable synthetic material or pure rubber to prevent moisture from seeping in.

You also want to make sure that whichever slippers you choose keep your feet at the perfect temperature. For anyone chronically cold (like me), it's probably a good idea to invest in a pair of faux-fur slippers that will keep your feet toasty whether you're indoors or outside. On the other hand, if you tend to overheat easily, you may want to opt for a slipper lined with naturally moisture-wicking fabric, like fleece, or something with an open heel to allow for more airflow.

Booties or closed heel? Faux-fur or memory foam? There are so many options out there, it's tricky to find the perfect indoor outdoor slippers for you. Here's a roundup of some of the best of the best to help you get started.

1 Editor’s Choice: Sanuk Women’s Cozy Vibe Low Slippers Sanuk Women's Cozy Vibe Low Slipper Amazon $85 See On Amazon For a pair of slippers that can go anywhere, this pair from Sanuk offers lightweight comfort and coziness. The upper is made of a breathable blend of cotton and hemp, and the collapsible heel is responsibly sourced leather. Inside is a fuzzy blend of wool and Tencel that feels soft and warm without any bulk, making the pair super easy to slip into. But perhaps the biggest selling point is the bouncy outsole made with sugarcane EVA foam — offering the lightest lift-off feel. According to one BDG commerce editor: “These slippers are actually like two pairs in one because of the cool heel design: It can be worn as a full shoe or pressed down for a slip-on mule. I love that versatility! And as a long-time Sanuk fan, I’m obsessed with the yoga mat-like sole that’s so light and springy. These slippers have taken plenty of trips outside to get mail, food deliveries, and more, and they still look like new.” -Kate Miller Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 The Cult-Favorite: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These machine-washable slippers are one of the most popular on Amazon, having earned glowing ratings from more than 41,000 fans. If you tend to get hot quickly, these cozy fleece-lined slippers will keep your feet at just the right temperature. While the fleece is soft and plush, the open back actually allows for air to easily flow in and out to keep you cool. Plus, with an anti-skid rubber sole, these slippers are extra safe to wear just about anywhere. According to one reviewer: “Just received these slippers in yesterday and already wanting two more colors. [...] They immediately provide warmth within 5 seconds of wear. The memoryfoam makes you feel as though you are walking on clouds.They at very well made. The bottoms have a slip resistant sole and provide pretty good grip on tile and other surfaces of the like. [...]” Available sizes: 5/6 — 11/12

3 The Most Affordable: Jessica Simpson Indoor Outdoor Cable Knit Slippers Jessica Simpson Indoor/Outdoor Cable Knit Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These super affordable slippers work great to keep your feet warm and dry whether you're in or outside of your home. The upper is constructed from a cozy sweater knit, and inside you’ll find a warm faux fur lining. Under the lining, there’s memory foam to keep your foot comfortably in place. The sturdy, grippy soles also promise to hold up to outdoor use. Plus, at only $20, these slippers are a total steal. These come in a dozen different colors you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "[...]The bottoms are thick rubber and very durable I have stomped all over my yard in these. Also, they clean up very well. I have worn them to water my outdoor plants and they clean up with a wipe of a damp cloth. I will be buying these slippers for my family at Christmas.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 The Best For Wet Climates: UBFEN Unisex Winter Warm Slippers UBFEN Unisex Winter Warm Slippers Amazon $42 $36 See On Amazon If you live somewhere that gets seriously snowy or rainy weather, these waterproof slippers are an absolute must. The sole is constructed from waterproof rubber so they won't leak, and the upper is extremely easy to keep clean — you can literally wipe it down to remove spills and stains. The inside also features a faux-fur lining to keep your feet snug and warm. According to one reviewer: “I'm not usually motivated to write reviews of online products, but I have to say, these slippers are so much better than I expected I think I'll buy 2 or 3 more pairs in different colors just to have around. I usually buy slippers for a season, then throw them away when the weather warms up. Not with these bad boys!! They're well made, stylish, with nice rubber soles and strong upper - great for indoor and light outdoor use. I'm sure I'll have these slippers around for several years. [...]” Available sizes: 6 — 16

5 The Best Closed Heel Slipper: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Slippers With Faux-Fur Lining Ultraideas Women's Cozy Slippers With Faux-Fur Lining Amazon $24 See On Amazon These faux-fur slippers are the perfect gift for anyone who's always cold. For one, they feature a closed heel that traps in all that toasty warmth, and the luxe faux-fur lining and collar feel like heaven on your feet. They're also lined with plush memory foam, and the no-slip rubber sole is tough enough to withstand even the slipperiest driveway. Reviewers insist these are some of the most comfortable slippers on the market. According to one reviewer: "This is literally the BEST pair of slippers I have ever been able to find for myself. So good in fact, that I turned right around and bought a second pair. They fit as I expected them too, comfortable and not too hot. Additionally, they were soft yet supported my soles the way I NEEDED them too. I have paid more for slippers that were considerably worse in quality and wear than these. [...]” Available sizes: 6 — 11

6 The Best Booties: Ultraideas Women's Comfort Bootie Slippers Ultraideas Women's Comfort Bootie Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These bootie slippers will keep you warm from the ankles to the toes. The outside is made from thick, knitted wool and features an adorable button detailing on the side. The inside is truly the highlight of these slippers, though. They're lined with high-density memory foam that surrounds your foot in petal-soft cushioning. They also feature a plush faux-fur lining that hugs your feet and ankles, and the deep treads in the sole keep you from slipping. According to one reviewer: "Comfy, like walking on pillows! Warm too. Stitching seems well done and sturdy. Love the indoor/outdoor hard soles. The color is true to the pictures too." Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 The Best Shearling Slippers: Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the softest thing imaginable to slip your feet into, you need these shearling slippers from Dearfoams. The plush Australian sheep fur provides breathable warmth, and you don’t have to worry about your feet getting sweaty since the wool is both moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. The sturdy-yet-cushy EVA sole allows you to go from indoors to outdoors without missing a beat, too. Choose from 10 different colors, ranging from muted neutral tones to pastel blue or pink. According to one reviewer: “These are thick-soled, heavier duty slippers. They are exactly what i was looking for.[...]I highly recommend them if you stand on hard floors. These will keep your feet dry for a quick walk to the mailbox or to take your dog for a walk. The sole is high enough that you don't have to worry about dew or even wet sidewalks. [...]” Available sizes: 6 — 11, and in select wide sizes

8 The Best Moccasins: FANTURE Faux Fur Lined Indoor & Outdoor Moccasin Slippers FANTURE Faux Fur Lined Indoor & Outdoor Moccasin Slippers Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s something so classic about a moccasin slipper, and this pair offers style and comfort at an affordable price point. Lined in toasty faux fur and constructed out of a durable micro-suede, this pair is ready for shuffling around the house and for trips outdoors. The TPR sole offers good traction and the marshmallow-y memory foam insole provides noticeable support. Perhaps best of all, the pair is machine washable for keeping them fresh all year long. Choose from more than a dozen colors. According to one reviewer: “Bought a pair of these about a year ago predominately to wear around the house. Since then I have worn them around the house every single day, and not infrequently out and about. They're obviously house shoes, but the thick sole allows you to wearthemoutside if needed.They are incredibly comfortable and make my legs/feet feel so much better after being on my feet all day! [...]” Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 The Most Glam: FANTURE Furry Faux Fur Indoor Outdoor Slippers FANTURE Furry Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in two dozen colors and prints, these undeniably glamorous faux fur slippers look so luxe — but they’re actually a total steal for the price. The fuzzy uppers top a moisture-wicking terry lining for warmth that still keeps things airy. Plus, there’s cushioning memory foam inside for comfortable walking, whether you’re WFH or heading out for a quick dog walk. According to one reviewer: “[...]The soles of the shoe are soft like memory foam while the bottoms are durable enough to wear outside without ruining them. Super cute and comfy! If you're on the fence, get them! I'll be ordering a second pair soon. I got my usual size 8 and they fit great!” Available sizes: 6 — 11