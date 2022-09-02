6 Standout Scents That Smell Just Like A Holiday

As we usher in the new season (jumper weather being around the corner and Pumpkin Spice Lattes being readily available on the UK high street) it is only natural to yearn for the joys of a summer holiday. Be it a much-needed staycation, city break, or beach vacay, the options are endless and each tempting in their own way. But getting away isn’t always easy, which is where this edit of holiday-in-a-bottle fragrances comes into play.

Designed to allow take your senses and imagination to take flight, these standout summer scents are crafted with notes harnessing the connection between the areas of the brain linked to memory, emotion, and our sense of smell. Each fragrance thus creates and elicits mental snapshots, so it seems as though we really are experiencing them anew. That is why the scent of suntan lotion can send you hurtling back to childhood summer’s on the beach, where warm skin mingled with notes of sea salt and Ambre Solaire. So if you’re in the mood for escape and in the market for adventure, these fragrances might be just the ticket...

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.