The weather is officially hotting up and it's finally beginning to feel a little more like summer. With many of us opting to spend our summer holidays in the UK this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a staycation may be on the cards. And who says that you can't invest in some new beauty buys in order to feel your absolute best during your holidays, even if they aren't away in some far-flung, sun-drenched destination?!

This week, there are plenty of new goodies that will give you that 'lit-from-within' glow you only get when you're on holiday. Becca's Zero No Pigment Glass Highlighter for Face + Lip, for example, promises a non-glittery, glossy finish to make you look as though you've spent the day by the pool.

Then there's elf's new Retro Paradise collection, which is full of rich pigments and more glossy textures. And if you want to get your body glowing, there's nothing quite like Frank Body's latest coffee scrub in rose gold.

Keep reading to find out about these bits and more.

