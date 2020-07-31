This week's weather has turned into an absolute scorcher, and for many of us, it's also payday. Both of which, IMO, are great excuses to put in an order for some new beauty products out this week. It's literally too hot to do anything other than online shop (a dangerous outlook, I know), so why not go wild and order something new, shiny, and exciting?

This week I am most excited about an amazing campaign by cult high street hair brand Aussie, who have partnered with badass Grandma Baddie Winkle on their latest campaign. Baddie proves that you can have great hair — and of course love beauty — at any age. If you're blonde, this one's for you.

If you don't have blonde locks, fear not; there's plenty still going on this week for you. Notably, Victoria Beckham Beauty has released a new product (which is alway a big event), and It Cosmetics is about to launch their SUPERSIZE CC Cream, which will actually *save* you money if you're a regular purchaser of the product. Trust me, it's a great deal you'll want to take advantage of.

Take a look at these products, as well as a few others, below. Happy heat wave shopping!