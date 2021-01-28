The ‘90s are back in more ways than ever, from TV shows to hairstyles, and that resurgence includes loungewear. The comfortable and casual look is one that’s become more pertinent as the world spends more time at home. That lifestyle shift, along with an affinity for nostalgia, means '90s loungewear trends are now dominating your TikTok and Instagram feed — and they're not slowing down anytime soon.

As the '90s introduced the grunge look and the concept of wearing lingerie for day, the decade naturally lends itself to casual dressing. Silhouettes were languid and relaxed, and comfort was prioritized over aesthetics.

At the same time, '90s style icons managed to be cozy and cool. From graphic hoodies to slouchy joggers, scrunchy ankle socks to slinky slip dresses, '90s loungewear embodied the gritty, rebellious attitude of the era.

The styling was all about breaking fashion rules. There were so many fun and unexpected pairings that are coming back to the forefront today, like cashmere sweatpants with structured coats, ankle soaks with loafers, and silk slips with sneakers.

Inspired yet? Ahead, find the top '90s loungewear trends — and where to buy them right now.

Mid-Calf Socks

Show off your socks just as much as your kicks with a pair that you can perfectly bunch right above the ankle.

Statement Sweatshirts

Whether a hoodie or a crewneck, there's nothing as cozy as a relaxed sweatshirt. The '90s took the trend to a new level with fun prints and graphics that are made to be noticed.

Track Pants

Why just settle for joggers when you can amp up the activewear vibe with track pants? Go even further with a contrasting stripe down the leg that demands a second look.

Slip Dresses

The more elevated of the bunch, this boudoir trend is great for at-home hangs and outdoor get-togethers alike.

Cashmere Loungewear

Think back to the Juicy Couture tracksuits of your youth, reimagined with a sophisticated twist. Today, '90s style fans are cozying up to the look in the most luxe way possible.