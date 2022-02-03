Gen Z Can't Get Enough Of This Princess Diana-Approved '90s Dress Trend

The phrase “slip dress” conjures up iconic ’90s imagery: Courtney Love wearing them like a uniform to perform with her band, Hole. Kate Moss, in a completely see-through version, giving what today would be a viral fashion moment. Cher Horowitz coming down the stairs in Clueless wearing a tiny white Calvin Klein number that her father declares “looks like underwear.” Over time, the slip quite literally came out from under other trends and emerged as its own wardrobe staple.

Variations of slip dressing date as far back to the 18th century and were often used as a base layer in the 1930s. Today, however, you wouldn’t blink twice about someone wearing a bra as a top — either on its own or underneath a blazer and paired with high-waisted pants. Even slip-style shirts are office appropriate these days, with plenty of business casual options to wear under suiting.

Slips have also permeated the red carpet. Celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Princess Diana, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna — just to name a few — all have worn variations of the style to major events including awards shows, the Met Gala, premieres, and even their own star-studded weddings.

But the style is suitable for truly any and every scenario: Wear it to a wedding, for a night out, or for a casual daytime look. Layer it under a coat, à la Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That; try it over a base layer like a T-shirt or turtleneck; or leave it to shine on its own with sneakers or combat boots.

Thinking about adding some slips into your wardrobe rotation? These seven are a great start.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Beautiful Bias Cut Draped Slip Dress Almina Concept $108 View product This elegant white slip dress features a unique, bias-cut neck. Wear it with a pair of strappy sandals for a chic yet understated look.

2 Happy Strappy Cece Slip Dress Shegul $245 $95 View product The detailing on this dress is subtle, but makes a big impact. The double strap, button front and embossed pattern elevate this look, perfect for a night out.

3 LBD Vetements Monogram Slip Dress Vetements $714 $535.50 View product If you’re looking for a slip that also counts as an LBD, look no further. Throw on a blazer and thigh-high boots, and you’re all set.

4 Lovely Lace Tabby Slip Midi Dress Heartloom $113 $45 View product The lace detail on this dress gives strong Princess Diana at the Met Gala vibes at a lower price point.

5 Even Better From Behind Celeste Cowl Back Slip Dress Catherine Gee $372 View product This royal blue stunner seems simple in the front, but features a scoop back that takes it to the next level. Wear it to a wedding, along with an updo.

6 Make Them Blush Square Neck Tank Slip Dress Vince $325 $130 View product There’s so much to love about this dress: The straps! The color! The length! Style it with casual sandals, or dress it up with heels.