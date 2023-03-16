Aaron-Taylor Johnson's Underwear Shoot Is Worlds Away From His Angus, Thongs Days

On March 15, social media was abuzz with the launch of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 campaign featuring a cast of global stars, including Kendall Jenner, JENNIE, FKA twigs, Michael B. Jordan, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who, despite some of his more recent big screen roles, will always be remembered as heartthrob Robbie Jennings by Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging fans.

In the newly-launched Calvin Klein campaign — which aims to highlight “the world’s most dynamic talent, stripped back to showcase their confidence and sensuality” — Taylor-Johnson shows off his impressive physique wearing the brand’s iconic underwear and 90s-inspired denim styles.

Speaking to Esquire of his experience working on the campaign, the actor described the process as “great fun.” He continued: “I think there’s a level of nerves and expectations when you’re going to be photographed in your underwear, but quite honestly, I’ve only ever worn Calvins, so I just felt honored and thrilled to be part of it.”

As Taylor-Johnson’s CK campaign began doing the rounds on Twitter, fans were quick to share their thoughts on his latest modelling shots, with one user declaring them “one of life’s greatest gifts”

“I was genuinely not prepared to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson do this,” another commented, while another fan joked: “No matter how big and famous Aaron Taylor-Johnson gets he will always be my little Robbie Jennings.”

Following his roles in 2021’s The King’s Man and last year’s Bullet Train, the now 32-year-old actor has several big-screen projects in the pipeline, including Kraven the Hunter, The Fall Guy, and the gothic horror flick, Nosferatu.

Although, as mentioned, Taylor-Johnson’s performance in 2008’s Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging remains a firm favourite among fans of the actor. Based on novels by the late Louise Rennison, the teenage rom-com centres on high school student Georgia Nicholson (Georgia Groome), who sets out to find a boyfriend while trying to organise her upcoming birthday bash.

Calvin Klein / Directed and photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Calvin Klein / Directed and photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. 1 / 2